Cougs roll past SDSU in women’s basketball

Teder

The Washington State women's basketball team struggled early but found their footing in a 61-41 nonconference win over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

South Dakota State (4-3) scored 14 of the first 17 points and doubled up Washington State (5-1) after the first quarter.

A second quarter 13-1 run flipped the script and the Cougars never looked back. WSU did not allow a field goal in the entire quarter, giving up just three free throws.

Tags

Recommended for you