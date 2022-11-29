The Washington State women's basketball team struggled early but found their footing in a 61-41 nonconference win over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.
South Dakota State (4-3) scored 14 of the first 17 points and doubled up Washington State (5-1) after the first quarter.
A second quarter 13-1 run flipped the script and the Cougars never looked back. WSU did not allow a field goal in the entire quarter, giving up just three free throws.
“They’re hard to play against, they’re hard to beat,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “I couldn’t be happier that we held that team to 41 points.”
The Jackrabbits tied the game at 21 early in the 2nd half before WSU again went on a run, this time a 19-2 burst.
Johanna Teder (17 points) led four Cougars who finished with double-digit points scored.
Bella Murekatete recorded her third double-double of the season with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Nelson 2-5 2-4 6, Burckhard 2-10 1-2 5, Selland 3-7 0-0 7, Colbeck 0-3 2-2 2, Timmer 2-8 0-0 5, Meyer 0-3 0-0 0, Byom 0-1 0-0 0, Vlastuin 2-6 0-0 5, Theisen 2-6 1-2 5, Mathiowetz 1-4 1-2 3, Nesheim 0-0 0-0 0, Gylten 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 15-56 7-12 41.
Motuga 2-3 0-1 5, Murekatete 5-12 5-8 15, Wallack 5-11 0-0 10, Teder 6-10 2-3 17, Leger-Walker 4-13 4-4 13, Nankervis 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 0-1 0-0 0, Tuhina 0-4 1-2 1, Sarver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 12-18 61.
South Dakota St 16 3 10 12—41
Washington State 8 13 23 17—61
3-point goals — Washington State 5-21 (Teder 3-7, Motuga 1-2, Leger-Walker 1-5, Wallack 0-3, Tuhina 0-3, Gardner 0-1), South Dakota State 4-13 (Selland 1-2, Timmer 1-2, Gylten 1-2, Vlastuin 1-3, Nelson 0-1, Byom 0-1). Rebounds — Washington State 41 (Murekatete 11), South Dakota State 36 (Nelson 8). Assists — Washington State 11 (Leger-Walker 4), South Dakota State 8 (Colbeck, Gylten 2). Total fouls — Washington State 16, South Dakota State 13. A — 630.
MOSCOW — The Orofino Maniacs opened the season with a nonleague win against the Logos Knights.
Easton Schneider hit three 3s and led Orofino (1-0) with 20 points. Joel Scott also had three 3-pointers and had 19 points.
Seamus Wilson led Logos (0-1) with 19 points. Jack Driskill hit five from beyond the arc for his 15 points for the Knights.
Drew Hanna 1 1-2 3, Hudson Schneider 0 2-3 2, Easton Schneider 7 3-5 20, Nick Drobish 3 1-2 7, Landon Hudson 0 0-1 0, Trystan Grey 0 0-0 0, Joel Scott 6 4-9 19, Loudan Cochran 4 4-6 14, Quinton Naranjo 0 2-2 2, Hayden Olive 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 17-30 67.
Seamus Wilson 6 4-7 19, Jack Driskill 5 0-0 15, Gus Grauke 0 0-0 0, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0, Lucius Comis 1 1-2 3, Thomas Bowen 1 0-0 2, Emeth Toebben 2 2-2 7, Jes Brower 1 0-0 2, Ransom Sentz 0 0-0 0, Boaz Whitling 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 7-11 48.
3-point goals — E. Schneider 3, Scott 3, Cochran 2, Driskill 5, Wilson 3, Toebben.