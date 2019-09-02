It took less than a minute for the Washington State soccer team to net a goal, and once it did, the Cougars didn’t let up.
They scored consistently throughout the first half en route to a 6-3 drubbing of James Madison on Sunday at the Lower Soccer Field.
At the half, WSU (3-0-0) had already netted six. Makamae Gomera-Stevens booted her first goal of the season only 21 seconds in, after swiping a clearance and striking it with a left from 20 yards out.
Averie Collins assisted on a MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson blast nine minutes later before logging two of her own. Collins capitalized on a corner in the 15th, then added another from the midfield only seven minutes later.
Shayna Whieldon chipped in a penalty kick to make it 5-0 before JMU’s first goal, but the Dukes scored an own goal right before the half to put it well out of reach.
Brianna Alger had an assist, her fourth, which is on pace to tie now-graduated Maddy Haro’s record mark set last season.
Wazzu’s six first-half goals were its most in a half in 17 years.
The Cougars play at Gonzaga on Thursday at 7 p.m.
James Maidson 1 2—3
Washington State 6 0—6
WSU — Makamae Gomera-Stevens, 1st.
WSU — MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson (Averie Collins, Elyse Bennett), 10th.
WSU — A. Collins (Brianna Alger), 15th.
WSU — A. Collins (Morgan Weaver, M. Frimpong-Ellertson), 22nd.
WSU — Shayna Whieldon (PK), 25th.
JMU — Haley Crawford, 32nd.
WSU — Own goal, 42nd.
JMU — Iris Rabot (PK), 55th.
JMU — Ginger Deel (H. Crawford), 60th.
Shots — WSU 22, JMU 10.
Saves — WSU: Ella Dederick 1, Rachel Johnson 2; JMU: Hannah McShea 4, Alexandra Blom 1.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Cougs close JMU tourney with split
HARRISONBURG, Va. — The 22nd-ranked Washington State volleyball team opened its second day at the James Madison Invitational with a three-set loss to Iowa, but the Cougars regrouped with a sweep of Stony Brook to conclude their stay at the event on Saturday.
The Cougs lost 25-19, 25-19 and 25-22 to the Hawkeyes before winning 25-12, 25-15 and 25-21 over the Seawolves.
Idaho drops pair of contests
MOSCOW — The Idaho volleyball team started Day 2 at the Idaho Volleyball Classic in Memorial Gymnasium Saturday with a four-set loss to Cal Fullerton, then were bested by Illinois-Chicago in a five-set battle, which came down to the wire.
The Vandals lost to the Titans 27-25, 27-25, 18-25 and 25-23, then fell to the Flames by scores of 25-20, 25-14, 22-25, 30-32 and 15-12.
Avery Housley and Kennedy Warren tallied 19 kills apiece in Match 1, and Nikki Ball led the charge at the net with five blocks and hit an efficient .357.
UI was handled despite its edges in attacking percentage, and errors (15 to 29). Fullerton’s Felicia Marshall led all players with 20 kills and Julia Crawford added 17.
The Vandals (1-2) kept the second match alive via a Set 4 victory with seven extra points scored. But Chicago’s advantage on the attack — 18 more chances and a .217 to .162 percentage edge — kept UI at bay.
The Vandals also made nine service errors and 12 of the blocking variety.
Chicago’s Brookah Palmer led everyone with 23 kills. UI got 16 from Warren and 14 from Housley. Ball had six blocks.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
UI’s Swenson takes second at Clash
CHENEY, Wash. — The University of Idaho had two of the top three finishers on the women’s side of the Clash of the Inland Northwest Invitational cross country meet Saturday. The Vandals’ Kelsey Swenson was second and Nathalia Campos was third. The top competitors at the meet for Lewis-Clark State was the Warrriors’ Emily Adams, who finished 10th.
TOP THREE LOCAL
WOMEN
L-C — 10, Adams, 14:44.5. 27, Plaznik, 15:18.6. 43, Shell, 15:43.3.
Idaho —2, Swenson, 14:18.1. 3, Campos, 14:26.4. 14, Story, 14:52.2.
MEN
L-C — 12, VanDyke, 18:11.2. 14, Olsen, 18:12.5. 32, Turpin, 18:40.8.
Idaho — 11, Stucker, 18:08.6. 13, Stevens, 18:12.2. 15, Schultz, 18:16.2.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Coeur d’Alene 3, Moscow 3
MOSCOW — Moscow High settled for a tie with Coeur d’Alene in a nonleague contest Saturday.
The Bears got goals from Serena Strawn, Ally Gerke and Chesney Helmke.
“Excited to see the results and excited to see where the program is going,” Moscow coach Josh Davis said.
No box was available.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Moscow 3, Coeur d’Alene 2
COEUR d’ALENE — Moscow notched its first win of the season Saturday behind a second-half rally. After falling behind 2-0 at the half, Moscow blanked Coeur d’Alene in the second half and rang up two goals from Evan Odberg and the go-ahead score from Amin Rezamand.
Moscow improved to 1-1-1.
“It was quite humid, not just hot,” Moscow coach Pedram Rezamand said. “So it affected both teams’ performance a little bit.
“They had the first half, but we played really well the second half. We started connecting — our passes in the first half were just not connecting. So second half, we started passing the ball better and once we started making those connections, we had pretty good chances.”
Coeur d’Alene 2 0—0
Moscow 0 3—3
Coeur d’Alene — unknown, 20th
Coeur d’Alene —unknown, 30th
Moscow — Evan Odberg (Toby Searcy), 60th
Moscow — Odberg (Spencer Scruggs), 67th
Moscow — Amin Rezamand (Branden Grieshaber), 74th
Pullman Christian School 7, Kootenai Thunder 1
PULLMAN — The Pullman Christian boys’ soccer team opened its season Saturday with a rout of visiting Mountain Christian League rival Kootenai Thunder in a late-reported game from Friday night.
Pullman Christian 3 4—7
Kootenai 0 1—1
GOLF
Defending champ qualifies again
Moscow’s Jason Huff, a Lewiston High graduate and last year’s Whing Ding sole survivor champion, qualified for that competition for the 11th time, shooting a 141 overall to take the No. 5 qualifying spot in today’s competition in Lewiston.
Huff has won the event twice in his career.
Taking the No. 1 qualifying spot with a 135 was Kurt Simmons, a Lewis-Clark State grad. Just behind him are Geno Bonnalie, a Lewiston native and PGA pro Joel Dahmen’s caddie, and Lewiston’s Brian King and Jason Molner, who shot 137 and 138, respectively.
Also qualifying were Emmett’s Tristen Bessey, Lewiston’s Ben House, Lewiston’s Nate Martin, Lewiston’s Corey Brown and Clarkston’s Jared Mraz.
The sole survivor starts at 2 p.m.