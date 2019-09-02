It took less than a minute for the Washington State soccer team to net a goal, and once it did, the Cougars didn’t let up.
They scored consistently throughout the first half en route to a 6-3 drubbing of James Madison on Sunday at the Lower Soccer Field.
At the half, WSU (3-0-0) had already netted six. Makamae Gomera-Stevens booted her first goal of the season only 21 seconds in, after swiping a clearance and striking it with a left from 20 yards out.
Averie Collins assisted on a MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson blast nine minutes later before logging two of her own. Collins capitalized on a corner in the 15th, then added another from the midfield only seven minutes later.
Shayna Whieldon chipped in a penalty kick to make it 5-0 before JMU’s first goal, but the Dukes scored an own goal right before the half to put it well out of reach.
Brianna Alger had an assist, her fourth, which is on pace to tie now-graduated Maddy Haro’s record mark set last season.
Wazzu’s six first-half goals were its most in a half in 17 years.
The Cougars play at Gonzaga on Thursday at 7 p.m.
James Maidson 1 2—3
Washington State 6 0—6
WSU — Makamae Gomera-Stevens, 1st.
WSU — MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson (Averie Collins, Elyse Bennett), 10th.
WSU — A. Collins (Brianna Alger), 15th.
WSU — A. Collins (Morgan Weaver, M. Frimpong-Ellertson), 22nd.
WSU — Shayna Whieldon (PK), 25th.
JMU — Haley Crawford, 32nd.
WSU — Own goal, 42nd.
JMU — Iris Rabot (PK), 55th.
JMU — Ginger Deel (H. Crawford), 60th.
Shots — WSU 22, JMU 10.
Saves — WSU: Ella Dederick 1, Rachel Johnson 2; JMU: Hannah McShea 4, Alexandra Blom 1.
Golf
Defending champ qualifies again
Moscow’s Jason Huff, a Lewiston High graduate and last year’s Whing Ding sole survivor champion, qualified for that competition for the 11th time, shooting a 141 overall to take the No. 5 qualifying spot in today’s competition.
Huff has won the event twice in his career.
Taking the No. 1 qualifying spot with a 135 was Kurt Simmons, a Lewis-Clark State grad. Just behind him are Geno Bonnalie, a Lewiston native and PGA pro Joel Dahmen’s caddie, and Lewiston’s Brian King and Jason Molner, who shot 137 and 138, respectively.
Also qualifying were Emmett’s Tristen Bessey, Lewiston’s Ben House, Lewiston’s Nate Martin, Lewiston’s Corey Brown and Clarkston’s Jared Mraz.
The sole survivor starts at 2 p.m.