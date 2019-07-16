Laurie Dale of Coeur d’Alene and Kay Keskinen of Moscow were named co-champions from a six-person field in the Hog Heaven Challenge horseshoe pitching tournament sanctioned by the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association on Saturday at Moscow’s East City Park.
Dale, Keskinen and Karen Wickham of Lenore had a three-way tie with identical 3-1 records in head-to-head competition. Tiebreaking standards were applied in search of a singular winner.
But Dale and Keskinen were also deadlocked in ringer percentage (48.5) and in total points (192), resulting in the co-championship.
Wickham had a 45 percent ringer average.
SOFTBALL
Lady Greyhounds compete in Spokane
SPOKANE — The Pullman Greyhound U16 softball team placed fifth in its bracket with a 3-1 tournament record at Spokane’s Fourth of July tournament.
The Hounds have had a cumulative .376 batting average, a .768 fielding percentage and a 7-7 overall record over the course of playing tournaments in Richland, Pasco and Spokane this summer, with improved results at each successive event.
Hailey Talbot led Pullman at the mound with a season total of 35 strikeouts, while teammate Meghan McSweeney hit out-of-the-park three-run homers on two different occasions.