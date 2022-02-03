CRAIGMONT — Great play on the boards and stiff defense propelled the Deary boys basketball team to a 43-33 Whitepine League Division II win Wednesday against Highland of Craigmont.
Blaine Clark had 12 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and six steals for Deary (6-8, 6-4).
Gus Rickert had nine points and 13 rebounds and Lakye Taylor added 16 rebounds and seven blocks Mustangs.
Deary’s Kalab Rickard led all scorers with 13 points.
“We pride ourselves on our efforts,” Deary coach Jalen Kirk said. “If we know we are outworking our opponents, we know we have a good shot.”
Ty Goeckner led Highland (6-9, 5-4) with 10 points.
DEARY (6-8, 6-4)
Laithan Proctor 4 0-0 8, Kalab Rickard 5 2-4 13, Wyatt Vincent 0 0-0 0, Blaine Clark 5 2-6 12, Gus Rickert 4 1-2 9, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Braedyn Stettler 0 0-0 0, Lakye Taylor 0 1-4 1. Totals 18 6-16 43.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (6-9, 5-4)
Ty Hambly 3 2-6 9, Gage Crow 1 0-0 2, Owen Case 1 0-0 3, Noah Watson 3 0-0 9, Ty Goeckner 5 0-0 10, Carter Gion 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Webb 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 2-6 33.
Deary 12 13 10 8—43
Highland 8 14 5 6—33
3-point goals — Rickard, Watson 3, Hambly, Case.
JV — Deary 22, Highland 17.
Garfield-Palouse 55, Tekoa-Rosalia 48
PALOUSE — The Vikings took the lead in the second quarter and never looked back, earning their third win of the season with a Southeast 1B League Wheat Division against the Timberwolves.
Jaxson Orr (18 points) and Bryce Pfaff (17) led Garfield-Palouse (3-10, 2-5) in scoring. Both players hit four 3-pointers. Caleb Zhem added 11 points for the Vikings.
Isaac Bone led Tekoa-Rosalia (6-4, 2-3) with 12 points.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (6-4, 2-3)
Morgun Martin 2 2-5 6, Wyatt Martin 0 0-0 0, Cason McDonald 3 0-0 6, Kenneth Lenoir 4 2-3 10, Isaac Bone 4 3-4 14, Braxton French 4 0-0 8, Riley Gehring 2 0-2 4. Totals 19 7-14 48.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (3-10, 2-5)
Jaxson Orr 6 2-2 18, Cameron Merrill 2 2-5 6, Colton Pfaff 1 0-0 2, Caleb Zehm 5 1-3 11, Miles Bowechop 0 0-0 0, Landon Orr 0 1-2 1, Bryce Pfaff 5 3-4 17. Totals 19 9-16 55.
Tekoa-Rosalia 14 11 8 15—48
Garfield-Palouse 12 18 10 15—55
3-point goals — Bone 3, J. Orr 4, B. Pfaff 4.
JV — Tekoa-Rosalia 38, Garfield-Palouse 35.
Lapwai 81, Logos 33
LAPWAI — The Wildcats came out firing at the start of each half to remain undefeated on the season with a win over the Knights in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Lapwai (18-0, 12-0) outscored Logos 24-5 in the opening quarter and 28-3 in the third.
“Was good to come out very strong at the beginning of the game,” Lapwai coach Zach Eastman said. “Came out with a lot of energy in the second half, defense was stellar.”
Kase Wynott had a double-double with 26 points and 11 rebounds.
Titus Yearout (13) and Kross Taylor (11) each reached double figures.
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones had eight points and seven assists.
Will Casebolt scored 10 points to lead Logos (10-4, 8-4).
LOGOS-MOSCOW (10-4, 8-4)
Kenny Kline 2 0-0 6, Aiden Elmore 2 0-0 5, Will Casebolt 3 3-4 10, Jasper Whitling 1 0-0 2, Seamus Wilson 3 2-3 8, Roman Nuttbrock 0 0-0 0, Ben Druffel 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 5-7 33.
LAPWAI (18-0, 12-0)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 4 0-0 8, Titus Yearout 6 0-0 13, Kross Taylor 4 0-0 11, AJ Ellenwood 4 0-0 9, Kase Wynott 11 3-4 26, Chris Brown 2 0-0 5, Mason Brown 3 1-2 7, Lydell Mitchell 1 0-0 2. Totals 35 4-6 81.
Logos 5 14 3 11—33
Lapwai 24 19 28 10—81
3-point goals — Kline 2, Elmore, Casebolt, Taylor 3, Yearout, Ellenwood, Wynott, Brown.
JV — Lapwai 70-43..
Not much movement in Washington state poll
The same six teams who were ranked a week ago continued to be ranked as the Washington state media basketball polls were relased.
Pullman (15-2) dropped a spot in boys Class 2A from No. 3 to No. 4, and Colfax (13-3) remained at No. 4 in Class 2B.
On the girls side, Colfax (13-1) stayed at No. 7 in Class 2B and Colton (12-2) remained at No. 1 in Class 1B.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Garfield-Palouse 67, Tekoa-Rosalia 3
PALOUSE — The Vikings dominated the Timberwolves in a Southeast 1B League Wheat Division win.
Tekoa-Rosalia (1-11, 0-7) scored toff a Claire Wilkins 3-pointer in the first quarter and never added to the stat sheet again.
Garfield-Palouse (13-4, 8-1), ranked fifth in this week’s state media poll, outscored the Timberwolves 49-0 in the final three quarters.
Maci Brantner had a double-double for the Vikings (13-4, 8-1) with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Madi Cloninger led the Garfield-Palouse with 18 points. Kenzi Pedersen added 15 points and Kara Blomgren finished with 10.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (1-11, 0-7)
Claire Wilkins 1 0-0 3, Emily Kramer 0 0-0 0, Carrie Sanchez 0 0-2 0, Briley Smith 0 0-0 0, Keely Fournier 0 0-0 0, Denali Chase 0 0-0 0. Totals 1 0-2 3.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (13-4, 8-1)
Kara Blomgren 3 2-2 10, Ella Cuellar 0 0-2 0, Kennedy Cook 1 0-0 3, Madi Cloninger 7 0-0 18, Hailey Beckner 1 0-0 2, Mak Collier 3 2-3 9, Maci Brantner 5 0-0 10, Kenzi Pedersen 5 4-6 15, Emma Orfe 0 0-0 0, Camryn Blankenship 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 8-13 67.
Tekoa-Rosalia 3 0 0 0—3
Garfield-Palouse 18 20 24 5—67
3-point goals — Wilkins, Cloninger 4, Blomgren 2, Cook, Collier, Pedersen.
WRESTLING
Moscow splits matches up north
COEUR D’ALENE — Six Moscow wresters picked up a pair of victories as the Bears went 1-1 in a double dual against Lake City and host Coeur d’Alene.
The Bears fell 54-33 to the Vikings but beat the Timberwolves 47-24.
Skyla Zimmerman (113), Aidan Prakash (132), James Greene (138), Andrew Bollinger (145), Micah Harder (170) and Wyatt Hartig (182) each won twice. Hartig was the only one to win his two matches by fall.
Coeur d Alene 54, Moscow 33
98 — Christian Kelly (CDA) by forfeit; 106 — Logan Bradley (CDA) p. Keira Zimmerman 1:13; 113 — Skyla Zimmerman (M) by forfeit; 120 — Will Rossi (CDA) p. Jason Swam 0:49; 126 — Alyssa Randles (CDA) p. Kai Reynolds 2:51; 132 — Aidan Prakash (M) p. Brett Meyers 2:27; 138 — James Greene (M) dec. Caleb Chamness (CDA) 3-2; 145 — Andrew Bollinger (M) p. Mason Keough 5:31; 152 — Porter Craig (CDA) p. Eli Lyon 2:53; 160: Demarco Piazza (CDA) by forfeit; 170 — Micah Harder (M) p. Jason Cady 4:44; 182 — Wyatt Hartig (M) p. Louis McEvoy 2:43; 195 — Rylan Rogers (CDA) p. Isaiah Murphy 1:46; 220 — Beau Speelman (CDA) by forfeit; 285 — Jaxson Washington (CDA) by forfeit.
Moscow 47, Lake City 24
98 — Double forfeit; 106 — Zach MacDonald (LC) p. Keira Zimmerman 1:51; 113 — Skyla Zimmerman (M) p. Brycen Duboise 2:59; 120: Jason Swam (M) p Isaac Carlson 3:01; 126 — Blaine Leonard (LC) p. Kai Reynolds 0:15; 132 — Aidan Prakash (M) by forfeit; 138 — James Greene (M) p. Nathan Booth 4:33; 145 — Andrew Bollinger (MOSC) maj. dec. Sean Dremann 14-1; 152 — Eli Lyon (M) dec. Kenzie Lindsay 9-4; 160 — Jacob Simpson (LC) by forfeit; 170 — Micah Harder (M) maj. dec. Garrett Leonard 12-3; 182 — Wyatt Hartig (M) p. Grey Shinkle 1:42; 195 — Isaiah Murphy (M) by forfeit; 220 — Double forfeit; 285 — Xavier Johnson (LC) by forfeit.