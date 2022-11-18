TROY — Visiting Deary High girls basketball team held Troy to fewer than five points in each quarter of a 48-13 nonleague win for the Mustangs in nonleague girls basketball play on Thursday.

“It was another good defensive showing by the girls,” Deary coach Kendra Keen said.

Araya Wood had 10 points and eight steals for the Mustangs (2-0), while Macie Ashmead scored a game-high 12, and Kenadie Kirk added six points and 11 rebounds.

