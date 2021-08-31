WEIPPE — The Deary Mustangs opened their volleyball season on the road against Timberline and did not drop a set in a victory Monday night.
Junior Triniti Wood led the Mustangs (1-0) with three aces and seven kills in the 25-13, 25-6, 25-16 win against the Spartans (0-1).
“The girls had lots of control,” Deary coach Brooke Swanson said. “For a season opener, we are very happy with the effort and the girls played a really good game.”
Sophomore Kenadie Kirk had three blocks and 21 assists and junior Delainee Ellsworth had five kills.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Cowan hired as UI radio announcer
If you tune into an Idaho Vandal football game this year, you will hear a new voice.
Former Vandal student-athlete Trent “Buck” Cowan will take over as the new color commentator for Idaho football radio broadcasts.
“I am ecstatic to be a part of the Vandal Radio Network for this upcoming season!” Cowan said in a news release. “Ever since I can remember I’ve cheered and followed Vandal Football.”
Cowan spent four years playing for the Vandals from 2013-2016, appearing in 48 games. He caught 96 passes during his final two years, finding the end zone on 10 occasions. He finished off his playing career with a win at the 2016 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
“We’re excited to have Trent back and upstairs in the booth this season,” UI coach Paul Petrino said in the release. “He knows the program well, having played and won a bowl game here, and will do a great job with Chris King on the call. I also want to say thank you to Ryan Phillips for his commitment and dedication to the program.”
Phillips provided color commentary for the Vandals for the past six seasons.