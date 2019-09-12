Kirk Earlywine, a seven-year assistant coach on the Idaho men’s basketball team, is no longer with the Vandals, as confirmed by the school on Wednesday.
Earlywine had disappeared from the Vandals’ online coaching staff.
He is the second UI coach to depart the program since former head coach Don Verlin was fired June 14 for minor NCAA violations. Verlin was placed on administrative leave May 28 after three violations were found during a commissioned investigation.
Earlywine started at Idaho in 2012 as director of player development after a five-year stint as the boss at nearby Eastern Washington. Before, he’d been primarily an assistant at eight other schools throughout a career spanning 34 years thus far.
He went 63-86 at EWU. The program announced it would not renew his contract after 2011.
UI basketball schedule announced
The Idaho men’s basketball program released its 2019-20 nonconference portion of the schedule Wednesday. The Vandals host two exhibitions, play in a tournament in Arkansas, and host rival Washington State at the start of December.
Idaho will open the regular season Nov. 5 against Evergreen State College before an extended road trip which takes the Vandals to UC Riverside on Nov. 9, followed by a three-game tournament at Arkansas State in Jonesboro. Idaho will play UC Davis on Nov. 14, VMI on Nov. 15 and host Arkansas State.
The Vandals travel to Seattle University on Nov. 30 before hosting Washington State on Dec. 4.
The Big Sky season opens Dec. 28 at Idaho State, and the first home game of the conference season is set for Jan. 4 against Portland State. The conference tournament will be March 11-14 at CenturyLink Arena in Boise.
Full nonconference schedule
Oct. — 22, vs. Central Wash. (exh); 29, vs. Lewis-Clark St. (exh).
Nov. — 5, vs. Evergreen St.; 9, at Seattle U; 14, vs. UC Davis; 15, vs. VMI; 17, at Arkansas St.; 23, vs. Walla Walla U; 26, vs. North Dakota St.; 30, at Seattle U.
Dec. — 4, vs. Washington St.; 14, vs. CSU Bakersfield; 21, at South Dakota St.; 28.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Patino, Hsu lead Vandals in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Idaho women’s golf team tied for 14th place at its first event of the season, the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational hosted by the University of New Mexico.
Junior Valeria Patino led the way, tying for 32nd place with a 5-over-par 221 for the tournament. Sophomore Eddie Hsu was the low Vandals player in Tuesday’s final round, shooting a 3-over 75.
Idaho will compete at the WSU Cougar Cup on Monday and Tuesday at the Palouse Ridge Golf Course in Pullman.
Team champion — Kent State, 848.
Final Idaho placing — Tied for 14th, 911,
Individual champion — Momoka Kobori (Pepperdine) 207.
Idaho individuals — Valeria Patino 221, Eddie Hsu 227, Vicky Tsai 231, Laura Gerner 232, Danika Pal, 236.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Perfect Tigers best Bulldogs
KENDRICK — Remaining unbeaten thus far this season, Kendrick handled visiting nonleague foe Grangeville, 25-19, 25-13, 25-19, on Tuesday to improve to 5-0.
“They’re amazing to watch,” Tigers coach Ann Munstermann said of her team. “Even the Grangeville coach came up and said, ‘You’ve got one heck of a team.’ ”
Ellie Cope had what Munstermann called a “wonderful night,” going 18-for-18 from the service line and adding 10 kills. Setters Lauren Morgan and Jaiden Anderson added 29 and 21 assists, respectively.
“They mold together, they pass well, they set the ball up well,” Munstermann said. “They’re great hitters. They’re just a fun bunch of girls to come and watch play.”
PREP FOOTBALL
Colfax game moved back
The Colfax football team’s home game this week with Freeman has been moved to 2 p.m. Saturday. The teams were originally scheduled to meet a day earlier, but Freeman requested to move the game because of a scheduling conflict with another school function.