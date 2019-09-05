AUSTIN, Texas — When she accepted the job of head women’s basketball coach at Washington State in April of 2018, Kamie Ethridge already had the kind of resume many basketball aficionados build over the course of a lifetime.
Ethridge, now 55, had previously won a gold medal at the 1988 Olympics with the U.S. women’s basketball team, won an NCAA title as a player at Texas and been the 2018 Big Sky women’s basketball coach of the year after guiding Northern Colorado to new heights.
The University of Texas had already inducted Ethridge into their hall of fame, and on Wednesday, UT announced it would further honor Ethridge by making her the first Longhorn women’s athlete to have her jersey retired.
Her No. 33 women’s basketball uniform will be retired at halftime of Saturday night’s football game between No. 6 LSU and No. 9 Texas.
Ethridge was named the national player of the year while leading Texas to the 1986 NCAA championship.
The Longhorns, who went 34-0, were the first undefeated women’s champions in NCAA history. Ethridge remains UT’s career assists leader, with 776.
Last season, in her first year at the Cougars’ helm, Ethridge guided WSU to a 9-21 record.
