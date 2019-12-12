FARMINGTON, Utah — Former Idaho quarterback John Friesz was inducted into the inaugural class of the Big Sky Hall of Fame, the league announced Wednesday.
Friesz was a part of a 15-person class that included former Idaho State football standout and five-time Pro Bowler Jared Allen, former Montana football great Dave Dickenson, former Big Sky commissioner Jack Friel, former Weber State basketball star and four-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard, and former Montana State football standout and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jan Stenerud.
Friesz was Idaho’s first Walter Payton Award Winner, doing so after a magical 1989 season that also earned him Coaches’ Choice Division I-AA player of the year, Football Gazette’s national offensive player of the year and a consensus first-team All-American. That season, the Vandals won their third consecutive conference championship.
Friesz, whose name is littered throughout UI’s record books, also was Idaho’s first inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame, when he joined the 2006 class. He twice led the nation in passing and also was a first-team All-American in 1988 after earning second-team honors in 1987. Friesz was named Big Sky player of the year three times.
He went on to be drafted in the sixth round of the 1990 NFL draft by the San Diego Chargers. He enjoyed an 11-year career, playing for four teams, and was inducted into the first Idaho Athletics Hall of Fame class in 2007.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Cougs announce schedule
Washington State’s baseball team will stage eight home series at Bailey-Brayton Field in 2020, including six in April and May, the school announced Wednesday.
Coach Brian Green’s team will open the season with an 11-game road trip to Bakersfield (Feb. 14-16), Cal State Northridge (Feb. 17), Hawaii (Feb. 20-23) and against Rutgers (Feb. 28-March) in Phoenix.
The Cougars then open the home schedule with a four-game set against Niagara (March 5-8), followed by Gonzaga (March 10), then open Pac-12 play against California (March 13-15). Wazzu also will play a return date against the Bulldogs in Spokane on April 7.
Washington State plays five 2019 NCAA tournament teams, all from the Pac-12: the Golden Bears, UCLA, Arizona State, Stanford and Oregon State.
Other nonconference opponents include a game at Portland (March 30), a three-game set at home against UC Irvine (April 17-19) followed by a pair of games against Boise State (April 21-22).
PREP WRESTLING
Pair of Loggers go unbeaten at gathering
ST. MARIES — Potlatch had two wrestlers go unbeaten during a gathering of six schools on Wednesday.
Kenon Brown and Gabe Prather went 2-0 at 182 and 152 pounds respectively.
Brown notched a second-round pin against a wrestler from Liberty who finished fourth at the Washington Class 2B state tournament. Logger heavyweight Kelton Saad went 2-1, with one of those losses against a defending state champion from Liberty.
“It was good competition and a good warmup for this weekend when we head to Kellogg,” Potlatch coach Bryan Bryngelson said.
Potlatch competitors
120 pounds — Avery Palmer 2-1. 126 pounds — Taylor McPherson 1-1. 138 pounds —Tyson Tucker 1-1. 145 — Eli Prather 2-0. 152 — Gabe Prather 2-0. 160 — Izack McNeal 2-0. 182 — Kenon Brown 2-0. 285 — Kelton Saad 2-1
Timberlake 70, Moscow 3
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — Bennett Marsh logged a 5-4 win by decision against Timberlake’s Trevor Cady in the 285-pound class to help the Moscow wrestling team avoid being blanked by the Tigers from Spirit Lake.
“I think our youth showed tonight,” Moscow coach Pat Amos said. “Timberlake’s got a good solid team this year, they’ve got a good program going.”
98 — Double forfeit. 106 — Stryker Houston (Tim) dec. Skyla Zimmerman 10-5. 113 — Nicky Follini (Tim) p. Zach Domras, 5:26. 120 — Tim win by forfeit. 126 — Tim win by forfeit. 132 — Isaiah Evans (Tim) p. Andrew Stone, 3:13. 138 — Evan Howell (Tim) p. Eli Lyon, 4:00. 145 — Ethan Jerome (Tim) dec. Diego Deaton 3-0. 152 — Gavin Fullmer (Tim) p. Cameron Vetter, 2:41. 160 — Tim win by forfeit. 170 — Tim win by forfeit. 182 — Josh Yanez (Tim) MD Isaiah Murphy 13-2. 195 — Tim win by forfeit. 220 — Preston Jeffs (Tim) p. Kyran Mutart, 1:28. 285 — Bennett Marsh (Mos) dec. Trevor Cady 5-4.
Pullman drops two
COEUR D’ALENE — Gabe Smith, Pullman wrestling’s 126-pounder, moved to 6-0 on the year with two victories, one against an opponent from Coeur d’Alene and one against Lewiston on Tuesday in late-reported matches.
The Greyhounds lost 72-10 to the Vikings, then 52-30 to the Bengals.
Mitch LaVielle secured a win against Cd’A, while James Crist (138) and Zach Dahmen (152) tallied pins against Lewiston.
TRACK AND FIELD
Mahama wins event
Mayyi Mahama, a sophomore at the University of Pennsylvania, won the women’s weight throw Saturday at the Navy Invitational, Annapolis, Md.
Mahama, a 2018 graduate of Pullman High School, had a throw of 63 feet, 11 inches.