PALOUSE — The Garfield-Palouse girls basketball team had problems hitting field goals early, but made up for it with offensive rebounds and forcing Liberty Christian of Richland into numerous turnovers in winning a Washington Class 2B district tournament first-round game 55-18 on Wednesday.
“We couldn’t hit any shots but got a lot of offensive rebounds. We forced them into a lot of turnovers and we used our defense to spur our offense,” Garfield-Palouse coach Garrett Parrish said.
The Vikings (15-4), who are ranked No. 4 in this week’s state media poll, had 37 offensive rebounds and forced 36 turnovers. Garfield-Palouse, which held leads of 12-0, 28-4 and 45-8 at the quarter breaks, finished with 26 steals.
Kenzi Pederson paced the Vikings with 25 points, 19 rebounds and seven steals. Kara Blomgren and Madi Cloninger each finished with 11 points, and Maci Brantner chipped in 13 rebounds and six steals.
Calista Davis finished with seven points for Liberty Christian (2-15).
Garfield-Palouse hosts Pomeroy in a district semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (2-15)
Savannah Armijo 0 0-0 0, Lauren Reed 2 0-0 6, Camas Van Hollebeke 0 0-0 0, Annalise Drinkard 0 0-0 0, Ali Bush 0 3-4 3, Catherine Lindsay 1 0-0 2, Emilee Lorraine 0 0-0 0, Calista Davis 3 1-2 7, Lexi Whitmore 0 0-0 0, Jazlyn Patrick 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 4-6 18.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (15-4)
Kara Blomgren 4 0-0 11, Zoe Laughary 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Cook 1 0-0 2, Madi Cloninger 3 2-2 11, Hailey Beckner 0 0-0 0, Mak Collier 1 1-2 3, Maci Brantner 1 1-2 3, Kenzi Pedersen 8 7-8 25, Emma Orfe 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 11-14 55.
Liberty........0 4 4 10—18
Gar-Pal...12 16 17 10—55
3-point goals — Reed 2, Blomgren 3, Cloninger 3, Pedersen 2.
Colton 76, Yakama Tribal 41
COLTON — Lola Baerlocher and Maggie Meyer combined for 49 points for the Wildcats in a Washington Class 1B district tournament first-round victory against the Eagles.
Baerlocher led the way with 26 points for Colton (17-2); she hit seven 3s in the game.
Meyer hit five 3s and finished with 23 points. Kyndra Stout chipped in 12.
“The atmosphere was outstanding tonight,” coach Clark Vining said. “The gym was loud and it definitely had a playoff feel tonight.”
Colton will host Oakesdale in a semifinal-round game at 6 p.m. Friday.
YAKAMA TRIBAL (11-6)
G’mewinn Mills 8 5-11 21, Kadence Visaya 0 0-0 0, Lucretia Andy 0 0-0 0, Jolela Onepenne-Billy 0 0-0 0, Julia George 2 0-1 5, Megan Lucei 1 0-0 2, Gwendolyn Dawes 3 4-8 11, Angela Goudy 0 0-0 0, Frieda Buck 1 0-0 2, Bethalin Scabby Robe 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 9-20 41.
COLTON (17-2)
Holly Heitstuman 1 0-0 3, Maggie Meyer 9 0-0 23, Mary Pluid 4 0-0 8, Kyndra Stout 4 0-0 12, Kaydee Heitstuman 1 0-0 2, Sidni Whitcomb 0 0-0 0, Lola Baerlocher 9 1-1 26, Grace Kuhle 0 0-0 0, Leah Musson 1 0-2 2. Totals 29 1-3 76.
Yakama..10 8 12 11—41
Colton..22 11 30 13—76
3-point goals — George, Dawes, Baerlocher 7, Meyer 5, Stout 4, H. Heitstuman.
New entrant into this week’s Washington state poll
While there was minimal movement mostly in this week’s Washington state media basketball polls, there was one area team who is making its first appearance of the season.
Clarkston’s boys enter the Class 2A poll this week at No. 10. The Bantams (12-6) haven’t been ranked all season, but have been receiving votes.
Pullman (17-2) remains at No. 4 in Class 2A and figures to stay there, unless it loses, after the Greyhounds beat Clarkston 64-53 on Tuesday.
Colfax’s boys team remains No. 4 in Class 2B with a 15-3 mark, and the girls team moved up a spot from No. 7 to No. 6, sporting a 15-3 record heading into the district tournament.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Coeur d’Alene 83, Moscow 47
The Bears struggled on the road in a loss to the Vikings in an Inland Empire League game.
“Coeur d’Alene is a very physical team and they just outplayed us tonight,” coach Josh Uhrig said. “Just throw that game away and move on.”
Jamari Simpson and Taylor Strong led Moscow (11-8, 4-2) with 10 points each.
Cam Cope led Coeur d’Alene (13-4, 6-2) with 18 points. Tugg Wellsante added 15 points and Cooper Larson scored 13.
MOSCOW (11-8, 4-2)
Bryden Brown 5 0-0 13, Dylan Rehder 0 0-0 0, Cody Isakson 1 0-0 2, Jamari Simpson 4 0-0 10, Taylor Strong 4 0-2 10, Caleb Skinner 0 0-0 0, Zac Skinner 1 1-2 3, Ian Hillman 3 0-0 9, Sam Kees 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 1-4 47.
COEUR D’ALENE (13-4, 6-2)
Sam Entzi 1 0-2 2, Chandler King 4 0-0 9, Camden DeGraw 4 0-0 8, Cooper Larson 3 7-10 13, Alexander Nipp 2 0-0 4, Steven Burgess 0 0-0 0, Logan Orchard 2 0-0 6, Gunner Larson 3 2-2 8, Tugg Wellsante 6 0-0 15, Cam Cope 8 2-7 18 . Totals 33 11-21 83.
Moscow 12 9 13 13—47
Coeur d’Alene 20 17 22 24—83
3-point goals — Brown 3, Hillman 3, Simpson 2, Strong 2.
JV — Coeur d’Alene won.
C — Moscow won.
OLYMPICS
Blaser is 21st after two heats of skeleton
BEIJING — University of Idaho graduate Andrew Blaser sits 21st after the first two heats in the skeleton at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in the Olympics.
Blaser, who graduated from the college of agriculture and life sciences in 2012, has a total time 2 minutes, 3.88 seconds and is 3.55 seconds behind Germany’s Christopher Grotheer for the lead.
The Meridian, Idaho, native had a run of 1:01.80 in the first heat to sit in 20th. He then had a second run of 1:02.08.
Blaser will compete in the final two heats of qualifying at 8:20 p.m. Pacific on Friday.