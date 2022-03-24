Several area girls had victories during a nine-team meet at Clarkston High School that was hosted by Asotin on Wednesday.
The Bantams won with 124.5 points with Garfield-Palouse coming in second with 104 points.
The Vikings’ Kennedy Cook won the 200 (28.5 seconds) and the 400 (1:02.9). Clarkston’s Alyssa Whittle was victorious in the 300 hurdles (52.0) and the high jump (4 feet, 6 inches). Haylee Appleford placed first in the shot put (35-9½) and discus (117-3). Garfield-Palouse also won the 400 relay 957.8), the 800 relay (2:02.7) and the 1,600 relay (5:10.3).
Asotin’s Kamea Kauhi was the only area athlete on the boys side to register more than one win, taking the high jump (6-1) and the long jump (17-0½).
The Panthers placed second with 71.75 points.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Davenport 207.5; 2. Asotin 71.75; 3. Clarkston 63; 4. Liberty 61; 5. Garfield-Palouse 50; 6. Pomeroy 41.75; 7. Oakesdale 27; 8. Walla Walla Valley 23; 9. Dayton/Waitsburg 8.
100 — 1. Ryken Craber, Clk, 12.3; 2. CJ Pasion, Aso, 12.4; T2. Lucas Paul, Lib, 12;4. T2. Sidney Bales, Pom, 12.4; T2. Christian Barlow, Lib, 12.4.
200 — 1. Sidney Bales, Pom, 25.1; 2. Lucas Paul, Lib, 25.3; 3. Ryan Baljo, Oak, 25.4.
400 — 1. Kieran Snekvik, GP, 1:00.9; 2. Obasi Valera, WWV, 1:01.4; 3. Nick Kruger, Dav, 1:02.2.
800 — 1. Paul Pederson, Aso, 2:16.1; 2. Jake Williams, Aso, 2:18.2; 3. Marc Greenburg, Lib, 2:28.2.
1,600 — 1. Jaeger Jacobsen, Dav, 4:55.5; 2. Jake Williams, Aso, 5:01.3; 3. Mark Tadzhimatov, Clk, 5:02.5.
3,200 — 1. Jaeger Jacobsen, Dav, 10:52.0; 2. Gabe Erickson, Clk, 12:38.6.
110 hurdles — 1. Brenick Soliday, Dav, 17.7; 2. Ryken Craber, Clk, 19.1; 3. Dillon Tucker, Aso, 20.8.
300 hurdles — 1. Evan Gunning, Dav, 43.9; 2. Brenick Soliday, Dav, 45.7; 3. Zack Bruce, Dav, 49.6.
400 relay — 1. Davenport (Trevor Lenocker, Jaeger Jacobsen, Nick Kruger, Jayve Fudurich) 50.2; 2. Garfield-Palouse 52.1; 3. Oakesdale 52.5.
800 relay — 1. Davenport (Trevor Lenocker, Zack Bruce, Cash Colbert, Nick Kruger) 1:50.2.
1,600 relay — 1. Davenport (Trevor Lenocker, Brenick Soliday, Jarrett Jacobsen, Evan Gunning) 3:46.1; 2. Liberty 3:55.4; 3. Clarkston 3:58.4.
Shot put — 1. Willie Waters, Dav, 41-10; T2. Troy Steele, Pom, 37-9; T2. Wyatt Telecky, Dav, 37-9.
Discus — 1. Willie Waters, Dav, 132-1. 2. Jason Schillinger, Dav, 112-0; 3. Jaxson Orr, GP, 107-3.
Javelin — 1. Jarrett Jacobsen, Dav, 140-6; 2. Jaeger Jacobsen, Dav, 133-1; 3. Troy Steele, Pom, 112-2.
High jump — 1. Kamea Kauhi, Aso, 6-1; 2. Jarrett Jacobsen, Dav, 5-8; 3. Jaxson Orr, GP, 5-6.
Long jump — 1. Kamea Kauhi, Aso, 17-0 1/2; 2. Evan Gunning, Dav, 16-7; 3. Ryken Craber, Clk, 16-4.
Triple jump — 1. Jarrett Jacobsen, Dav, 38-6; 2. Jaxson Orr, GP, 37-7; 3. Gus Suksdorf, Lib, 25-11.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Clarkston 124.5; 2. Garfield-Palouse 104; 3. Davenport 85; 4. Pomeroy 62; 5. Oakesdale 55; 6. Liberty 54.5; 7. Asotin 44; 8. Dayton/Waitsburg 9; 9. Walla Walla Valley 7.
100 — 1. Jessie Reed, Oak, 13.7; 2. Claire Dooley, Clk, 13.8; 3. Jenna Rawls, Oak, 14.4.
200 — 1. Kennedy Cook, GP, 28.5; 2. Jenna Rawls, Oak, 29.8; 3. Claire Dooley, Clk, 29.9.
400 — 1. Kennedy Cook, GP, 1:02.9; 2. Ada Schmid, Clk, 1:12.2; 3. Jessica Olson, GP, 1:16.1.
800 — 1. Avah Griner, Clk, 2:37.4; 2. Ada Schmid, Clk, 2:55.5; 3. Laynie Southern, GP, 3:02.6.
1,600 — 1. Lola Edwards, GP, 6:33.4; 2. Samantha Snekvik, GP, 6:45.7; 3. Mia Bunce, Clk, 6:56.8.
100 hurdles — 1. Olivia Booth, Oak, 18.8; 2. Ashlynne Allinger, Dav, 18.9; 3. Alyssa Whittle, Clk, 19.6.
300 hurdles — 1. Alyssa Whittle, Clk, 52; 2. Ashlynne Allinger, Dav, 59.0; 3. Cierra Gayton, Aso, 59.8.
400 relay — 1. Garfield-Palouse (Zoe Laughary, Noemie Appel, Hailey Beckner, Kara Blomgren) 57.8; 2. Davenport A 59.3 3. Davenport B 1:06.2.
800 relay — 1. Garfield-Palouse A (Zoe Laughary, Kara Blomgren, Noemie Appel, Kennedy Cook) 2:02.7; 2. Davenport 2:05.9; 3. Garfield-Palouse B 2:09.6.
1,600 relay — 1. Garfield-Palouse A (Samantha Pfaff, Zoe Laughary, Hailey Beckner, Kennedy Cook) 5:10.3; 2. Garfield-Palouse B 5:12.3.
Shot put — 1. Haylee Appleford, Aso, 35-9 1/2; 2. Raelin Borley, Pom, 32-0; 3. Lena Waters, Dav, 31-7.
Discus — 1. Haylee Appleford, Aso, 117-3; 2. Raelin Borley, Pom, 89-0; 3. Lena Waters, Dav, 86-1.
Javelin — 1. Raelin Borley, Pom, 96-1; 2. Jensyn Jacobsen, Dav, 95-10; 3. Haylee Appleford, Aso, 80-7.
High jump — 1. Alyssa Whittle, Clk, 4-6; 2. Hailee Brewer, Pom, 4-4; 3. Samantha Pfaff, GP, 4-4
Pole vault — 1. Katie Boyer, Pom, 7-6; 2. Avah Griner, Clk, 6-6; 3. Haliee Brewer, Pom, 5-6.
Long jump — 1. Annika Tee, Lib, 14-7 1/2; 2. Jacquelyn Reedy, Lib, 13-7; 3. Katie Boyer, Pom, 12-8 1/2.
Triple jump — 1. Annika Tee, Lib, 31-3; 2. Avah Griner, Clk, 31-0 1/2.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
De Mello earns conference honor
SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State freshman Micaela De Mello was named the Pac-12 Conference women’s track athlete of the week, it was announced.
She broke the school’s 100-meter hurdles record at the Baldy Castillo Invitational with a time 13.08 seconds. The previous mark was 13.25 seconds set by Diana Pickler in Sacramento in 2017. The time is the fastest in the NCAA this season and the fourth-fastest in the world this year.
De Mello is the first WSU athlete to earn the honor in the sport since May 1, 2018, when Alissa Brooks-Johnson earned the distinction.
The Cougars will next participate in the Buc Scoring Invitational at Whitworth today and Friday.
Idaho gets transfer from Xavier
The University of Idaho track and field coaching staff has announced it has signed Hannah Russell out of the transfer portal.
Russell, previously at Xavier, is a four-time school record holder from the school in Cincinnati, Ohio, claiming marks in the 800 (indoor), the 3,200 relay (indoor and outdoor) and the 6,000 relay (outdoor). She set the school’s indoor record in the 800 in a time of 2:10.46 at the Music City Challenge, then finished fifth two weeks later at the Big East indoor championships.
“She brings experience on track and will contribute in the classroom as well,” Idaho director of track and field and cross country Tim Cawley said in a news release. “She will fit in great with the team.”