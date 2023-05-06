ROYAL CITY, Wash. — The Garfield-Palouse girls took second and the boys were sixth among a field of 16 track teams at the Vanderholm Memorial Invitational at Davin Neilson Stadium.

The Gar-Pal girls finished with 95 points and the boys with 33.5.

Kennedy Cook topped the girls 200- and 400-meter dashes with times of 26.33 and 57.65 seconds, respectively, for the Vikings. Teammate Kyra Brantner won the long jump with a mark of 16-5.5 and took second in the triple jump and 100 meters. Ava Hemphill earned her own runner-up finish in the shot put with a distance of 35-0.5.

Tags

Recommended for you