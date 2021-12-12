COLTON — The Vikings rallied from a six-point halftime deficit and held the Wildcats to just one fourth-quarter point to force overtime, then Mary Pluid’s 3-pointer with 34.4 seconds left in the extra period pushed Garfield-Palouse to a 47-43 Southeast 1B League Wheat Division girls’ basketball victory Saturday against Colton.
“The shots finally started to drop (for us) in overtime,” Vikings coach Garrett Parrish said. “Playing them is a different speed than it is for any other game. They just had to weather the storm.”
The Vikings (3-1, 2-0) held a 32-31 lead with 1:25 left in regulation, but the Wildcats (3-1, 1-1) tied it five seconds later with their lone point of the period on a Maggie Meyer free throw.
The extra period was high scoring, with Pluid converted her outside shot to give Garfield-Palouse a 44-43 edge. Kenzi Peterson, who finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds, hit a pair of free throws and Maci Brantner also made one late. Brantner had 17 rebounds and seven steals.
Meyer tallied 17 for Colton.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (3-1, 2-0)
Kara Blomgren 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Cook 2 0-0 6, Madi Cloniger 2 1-2 6, Mak Collier 1 0-4 2, Maci Brantner 2 1-5 5, Kenzi Pederson 8 11-17 28. Totals 15 13-24 47.
COLTON (3-1, 1-1)
Holly Heitstuman 0 0-0 0, Maggie Meyer 5 5-10 17, Mary Pluid 2 2-2 7, Kyndra Stout 2 0-0 6, Kaydee Heitstuman 1 0-0 2, Clair Moehrle 0 0-0 0, Sidni Whitcomb 1 0-1 2, Lola Baerlocher 3 0-0 9. Totals 14 7-13 43.
Garfield-Palouse 11 5 9 7 15—47
Colton 15 7 9 1 11—43
3-point goals — Baerlocher 3, Meyer 2, Stout 2, Pluid, Cook 2, Cloniger, Pederson.
Potlatch 34, Kamiah 28
KAMIAH — Fueled by a 10-point first-quarter lead, the visiting Loggers was able to hold off the Kubs in Whitepine League Division I play.
Tayva McKinney paced Potlatch (5-2, 4-2) with nine points, and Jordan Reynolds added eight.
Logan Landmark led Kamiah (4-3, 2-3) with eight points.
POTLATCH (5-2, 4-2)
Emma Chambers 0 4-7 4 , Tayva McKinney 4 0-0 9, Jaylee Fry 1 0-0 2, Bailyn Anderson 2 3-6 7, Becca Butterfield 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 4 0-0 8, Brianna Winther 0 0-0 0, Josephine Johnson 0 0-0 0, Gracie Zims 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 7-13 34.
KAMIAH (4-3, 2-3)
Logan Landmark 2 4-7 8 , Laney Landmark 0 4-4 4, Delaney Beckman 1 0-2 2, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Kelsee Hunt 0 0-2 0 , Mariah Porter3 1-4 7, Karlee Skinner 0 1-1 1, Maddie Brotnov 0 0-0 0, Zayda Loewen 2 0-0 6, Ragen Farris 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 10-20 28.
Potlatch 17 8 4 5—34
Kamiah 7 7 7 7—28
3-point goals — Lowen 2, McKinney.
Clearwater Valley 48, Logos 31
MOSCOW — Shada Edwards put up 20 points and Tobie Yocum made 10-of-11 free throw attempts to lead the Rams of Kooskia to a Whitepine League Division I victory against the Knights of Moscow.
Logos (1-6, 0-6) led by a point at halftime, but Clearwater Valley (6-2, 3-2) stepped on the gas after intermission. The Rams outscored the Knights 30-12 in the final two quarters, including 12-4 in the third.
Ameera Wilson paced Logos with 14 points.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (6-2, 3-2)
Taya Pfefferkorn 0 0-0 0, Santana Simmons 1 0-0 2, Macy Morrow 3 2-4 8, Serenity Soun 0 0-0 0, Shada Edwards 7 3-4 20, Kadance Schilling 2 0-3 4, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Tobie Yocum 0 10-11 10, Trinity Yocum 1 1-3 4. Totals 14 16-25 48.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (1-6, 0-6)
Bridget Monjure 0 0-1 0, Cora Johnson 1 0-0 2, Eve Rench 0 0-0 0, Sydney Miller 1 0-0 2, Signe Holloway 2 2-5 6, Ameera Wilson 7 0-4 14, Tabitha Miller 2 0-0 4, Sara Casebolt 1 0-4 2, Jubilee Joiner 0 0-0 0, Katie Monjure 0 0-0 0, GraceAnn Vanderploeg 0 1-2 1. Totals 14 3-16 31.
Clearwater Valley 11 7 12 18—48
Logos 11 8 4 8—31
3-point goals — Edwards 3, Tr. Yocum.
Pomeroy 65, SJEL 30
POMEROY — Keely Maves went off, scoring 40 points and adding nine rebounds and two blocked shots as the Pirates rolled past the Eagles in a Southeast 1B League Wheat Division game.
“We showed up to play tonight,” Pomeroy coach Tai Bye said, referring to a loss Friday at Garfield-Palouse. “It was a hard loss emotionally last night, which always makes it tough to turn around and play. But my girls stepped on the court expecting to win tonight.”
Jillian Herres chipped in 15 points, five rebounds and 13 assists for the Pirates (2-1, 1-1), who overcame a slow start with 44 points in the middle two quarters.
Olivia Kjack paced St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse (2-2, 1-1) with 12 points.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE (2-2, 1-1)
Taya Hamilton 1 0-0 2 , Dakota Fox 0 0-0 0, Ryan Mills 0 0-0 0, Bailey Brown 2 2-6 6, Chloe Stach 1 2-2 4, Kyra Holt 0 0-0 0, Hailee Marty 0 1-6 1, Brooklyn Bailey 2 0-0 5, Olivia Kjack 4 4-6 12, Kenzie Stanley 0 0-0 0, Avery Fleming 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 9-20 30.
POMEROY (2-1, 1-1)
Jillian Herres 5 5-7 15, Chase Caruso 0 3-4 3, Keely Maves 16 0-0 40, Kiersten Bartles 0 0-0 0, Jadence Gingerich 3 1-2 7, Haliee Brewer 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Ruchert 0 0-0 0, Izzy Field 0 0-0 0, Taylor Gilbert 0 0-0 0, Kendall Dixon 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 9-13 65
St. John-Endicott 4 12 8 6—30
Pomeroy 7 23 21 14—65
3-point goals — Bailey, Maves 8.
Kendrick 57, Nezperce 26
NEZPERCE — Rose Stewart notched a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds in the Tigers’ Whitepine League Division II win against the host Nighthawks.
Erin Morgan led Kendrick (5-0, 3-0) with 15 points on 7-for-12 shooting.
Jillian Lux paced Nezperce (5-4, 2-2) with nine points.
KENDRICK (5-0, 3-0)
Rose Stewart 5 1-3 11, Harley Heimgartner 2 0-1 4, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 1 4-4 6, Natalie Kimbley 0 0-0 0, Hannah Tweit 1 1-1 3, Starlit Flint 0 1-2 1, Morgan Silflow 1 0-0 2, Erin Morgan 7 1-1 15, Ruby Stewart 4 0-0 8, Hailey Taylor 3 0-0 7, Taylor Boyer 0 0-0 0, Sydney Cali 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 8-12 57.
NEZPERCE (5-4, 2-2)
Grace Tiegs 2 0-0 4, Jillian Lux 3 3-4 9, Katharine Duuck 0 2-3 2, Erica Zenner 1 3-5 5, Brianna Branson 1 1-3 3, Morgan Wemhoff 0 1-2 1, Faith Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Mia Horton 0 2-2 2, Darlene Matson 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 12-19 26.
Kendrick 18 14 22 3—57
Nezperce 4 14 6 2—26
3-point goals — Taylor.
JV — Nezperce 18, Kendrick 8
Grangeville 50, McCall-Donnelly 18
GRANGEVILLE — The Bulldogs held the Vikings to single digits in all four quarters of a nonleague victory.
Macy Smith had 13 points to pace Grangeville (5-20, which had 17 steals on defense.
Jessica Jones led McCall-Donnelly (2-4) with seven points.
McCALL-DONNELLY (2-4)
Delaney Ott 1 2-4 4, Jessica Jones 3 1-2 7, Ashlyn Wallace 0 0-0 0, Jenna Thomas 0 0-0 0, Gabi Green 2 0-0 5, Catie McCarthy 0 2-2 2. Totals 6 5-8 18.
GRANGEVILLE (5-2)
Camden Barger 4 0-0 8, Macy Smith 5 2-4 13, Talia Brown 3 1-2 7, Cameran Green 2 1-2 5, Bella Dame 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vanderwall 2 0-0 4, Abbie Frei 0 0-0 0, Mattie Thacker 0 0-0 0, Adri Anderson 1 0-0 3 , Adalei LeFebvre 4 0-0 8, Madalyn Green 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 4-8 50.
McCall-Donnelly 2 5 5 6—18
Grangeville 15 16 12 7—50
3-point goals — Green, Smith, Anderson.
JV — Grangeville 52, McCall-Donnelly 14
BOYS’ BASKETBALLLogos 54, Clearwater Valley 44
MOSCOW — Freshman Seamus Wilson came off the bench to total 17 points, including 12 in the second quarter, to lead the Knights of Moscow out of a slow start for a Whitepine League Division I victory against the Rams of Kooskia.
Jasper Whitling had 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Logos (2-1, 2-1), which trailed 13-8 through the opening quarter before turning the tables in the second.
“Our defense has been solid so far,” Logos coach Joe Casebolt said. “Another strong defensive game for us, and we just had to try and get the offense going, which finally did get going.”
Landon Schlieper finished with 17 points for Clearwater Valley (2-2, 1-2).
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (2-2, 1-2)
Landon Schlieper 7 1-1 17, Nakayiah Anderson 2 1-1 5, Austin Curtis 1 0-0 2, Laton Schlieper 2 3-3 7, Edoardo Miconi 5 1-2 11, Damieon Fox 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 6-7 44.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (2-1, 2-1)
Seamus Wilson 6 2-3 17, Kenny Kline 0 0-0 0, Jack Driskill 3 1-4 8, Will Casebolt 3 0-0 9, Jasper Whitling 6 0-0 12, Aiden Elmore 4 0-0 8, Ben Druffel 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 3-7 54.
Clearwater Valley 13 9 10 12—44
Logos 8 20 13 13—54
3-point goals — Lan. Schlieper 2, Wilson 3, Casebolt 3, Driskill.
JV — Logos 65, Clearwater Valley 9
Kamiah 51, Potlatch 35
KAMIAH — Although the Kubs were just 1-for-15 from 3-point range, they knocked off the Loggers in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Freshman David Kludt paced Kamiah (4-0, 2-0) with 19 points.
“He’s really stepped up as of late,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “He did a great job for us tonight, and I look forward to see how he develops in the future.”
Jack Clark led Potlatch (3-2, 1-2) with 12 points.
POTLATCH (3-2, 1-2)
Dominic Brown 1 0-0 2, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 3 3-4 12, Everett Lovell 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Vowels 1 0-0 2, Tyler Howard 4 0-0 9, Patrick McManus 2 0-1 4, Sam Barnes 2 1-2 5, Logan Amos 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 5-9 35.
KAMIAH (4-0, 2-0)
Kavan Mercer 2 4-4 9, Luke Krogh 2 2-2 6, David Kludt 9 1-3 19, Jack Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 2 2-2 6, Brady Cox 4 1-1 9, Will Millage 1 0-0 2, Koby Hix 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 10-12 51.
Potlatch 7 8 10 10—35
Kamiah 9 11 17 14—51
3-point goals — Clark 3, Howard, Mercer.
JV — Kamiah 50, Potlatch 30
Prairie 59, Genesee 40
GENESEE — Zach Rambo finished with 17 points as the Pirates built a 14-point lead at halftime and cruised to a Whitepine League Division I win against the host Bulldogs.
Lee Forsmann added 13 points for Prairie (3-1, 1-1), which held a 31-17 lead at intermission and upped it to 51-30 after three quarters. Shane Hanson added 10
Cameron Meyer scored a game-high 21 points for Genesee (3-2, 1-2) on 7-for-11 shooting.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (3-1, 1-1)
Wyatt Ross 1 0-0 2, Matthew Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, Kyle Schwartz 0 0-4 0, Lane Schumacher 3 0-0 7, Shane Hanson 4 2-2 10, Zach Rambo 6 3-5 17, Lee Forsmann 5 2-4 13, Travis Alfrey 1 1-2 3, Colton Mcelory 0 0-0 0, Noah Behler 1 0-0 2, Morgan Poxlitner 2 1-1 5. Totals 23 9-18 59.
GENESEE (3-2, 1-2)
Cameron Meyer 7 0-0 21, Jackson Zenner 1 1-2 3, Derek Zenner 0 0-0 0, Sam Stewart 1 0-0 3, Jacob Crick 1 0-0 3, Jack Johnson 3 0-0 8, Derek Burt 1 0-0 2, Seth Bestal 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 1-2 40.
Prairie 15 16 20 8—59
Genesee 12 5 13 10—40
3-point goals — Rambo 2, Schmaucher, Forsman, Meyer 7, Johnson 2, Stewart, Crick.
Pomeroy 60, SJEL 49
POMEROY — Trevin Kimble provided 25 points on only 14 shots to help the Pirates top the Eagles in a Southeast 1B League Wheat Division game.
“This was a big win for us tonight,” Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said. “SJEL is a very good team, and we were able to hold them to 14 first-half points. We came out in the first half locked in defensively and communicated very well.”
Nine Pomeroy (2-1, 2-0) players scored, with Trent Gwinn also reaching double digits at 10 points.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE (3-1, 1-1)
Brown 0 0-0 0, Marconi 0 0-0 0, Flemming 5 3-3 17, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Maloney 0 1-2 1, Webb 0 0-0 0, Molina 2 9-12 13, Pitts 0 0-0 0, Deford 3 1-3 7, Stanley 3 0-1 6, Miller 2 1-2 5, Gonzalez 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 15-23 49.
POMEROY (2-1, 2-0)
Braedon Fruh 1 0-0 2, Trent Gwinn 5 0-5 10, Bott 0 1-2 1, Jett Slusser 3 0-0 9, Brody Magill 0 0-0 0, Ledgerwood 0 2-2 2, Schmidt 0 1-2 1, Severs 0 2-2 2, Jayden Slusser 0 0-0 0, Trevin Kimble 9 6-8 25, Trace Roberts 3 2-7 8, Richie Vecchio 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 14-28 60.
SJEL 4 10 18 17—49
Pomeroy 13 16 17 14—60
3-point goals — Flemming 4, Je.Slusser 3, Kimble.
Lapwai 72, Troy 30
TROY — The Wildcats had no problems beating the host Trojans in Whitepine League Division I action, but one of their mainstays, Kase Wynott, went out with a hip injury in the first quarter.
“He was going up for a dunk and he hurt his hip,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said. “Luckily, we had guys come off the bench and play well in his absence.”
Lydell Mitchell replaced Wynott and scored eight points for the Wildcats (4-0, 3-0).
AJ Ellenwood notched a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds and Titus Yearout had 14.
Noah Johnson paced Troy (2-3, 0-3) with eight points.
LAPWAI (4-0, 3-0)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 0 0-0 0, Titus Yearout 5 3-3 14, Kross Taylor 4 0-0 10, AJ Ellenwood 6 2-2 16, Kase Wynott 2 0-0 5, Ahlius Yearout 2 1-2 5, Simon Henry 0 0-0 0, Chris Dohnee 1 0-0 2, Jalisco Miles 1 0-0 2, Chris Brown 1 0-0 2, Joey Payne 1 0-0 2, Lydell Mitchell 4 0-0 8, Mason Brown 2 2-4 6. Totals 29 8-11 72.
TROY (2-3, 0-3)
Eli Stoner 1 3-4 5, Joseph Bendel 2 0-0 4, Joseph Doumit 0 1-2 1, Kaiden Strunk 1 0-0 3, Noah Johnson 3 2-3 8, Chandler Blazzard 2 1-1 5, Tristin Van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Boden Demeerleer 1 0-0 2, Brody Patrick 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 7-10 30.
Lapwai 21 20 17 14—72
Troy 6 7 8 9—30
3-point goals — Taylor 2, Ellenwood 2, Yearout, Wynott, Strunk.
Kendrick 57, Nezperce 38
NEZPERCE — Ty Koepp amassed 25 points and 10 rebounds in leading the Tigers to a Whitepine League Division II victory against the Nighthawks.
“A good double-double for him,” Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said of Koepp. “Played solid defense as well.”
Playing in the post, Dallas Morgan added 14 points and four steals for the Tigers (2-2, 2-1).
“I challenged our guys to jump on them early in the first quarter, be consistent the rest of the game,” Silflow said. “They responded ... It was just a good all-around game for our whole team.”
Tanner Johnson had 17 points and Ryen Zenner 12 for Nezperce (0-6, 0-4)
KENDRICK (2-2, 2-1)
Lane Clemenhagen 1 0-0 2, Preston Boyer 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Cook 1 1-2 3, Mason Kimberling 0 0-2 0, Tommy Stamper 2 0-0 4, Brock Boyer 4 1-2 9, Ty Koepp 10 2-4 25, Dallas Morgan 5 4-7 14. Totals 23 8-17 57.
NEZPERCE (0-6, 0-4)
Zane Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Ryen Zenner 5 1-2 12, Tanner Johnson 6 3-4 17, Owen Tiegs 1 0-0 2, Aidan McLeod 2 0-0 4, Marshal Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 4-6 38.
Kendrick 16 13 15 13—57
Nezperce 5 14 5 14—38
3-point goals — Koepp 3, Johnson 2, Zenner, Danner.
JV — Kendrick 21, Nezperce 19 (two quarters, OT)
Dietrich 73, Salmon River 41
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Case Robertson and Cody Ponrer each scored eight points as the Blue Devils raced out to a 15-point lead and never looked back in beating the Savages at the Small School Showcase at Mountain View High School.
Ponrer finished with 19 points and Robertson had 15 for Dietrich (4-1), which held a 26-11 lead after the first and went into the locker room up 43-18. Payton Sneddon added 12 for the Blue Devils.
Gabe Zavala finished with 20 points for Salmon River (2-1).
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (2-1)
Garret Shepherd 4 1-2 9, Cordell Bovey 2 0-0 4, Gabe Zavala 8 1-2 20, Tyrus Swift 0 0-0 0, Dawson Whitney 3 0-0 6, Devon Herzig 1 0-0 2.Totals 18 2-4 41.
DIETRICH (4-1)
Connor Perkins 3 0-0 6, Payton Sneddon 5 0-0 12, Ashton Van Tassel 1 0-0 3, Cody Ponrer 9 0-0 19, Dason Pizano 3 0-0 6, Case Robertson 5 1-2 15, Corrd Wells 2 0-0 4, Brody Torgerson 2 0-0 4, Rhein Rse 2 0-0 4. Totals 32 1-2 73.
Salmon River 11 7 8 15—41
Dietrich 26 17 14 16—73
3-point goals — Zavala 3, Robertson 4, Sneddon 2, Ponrer.
WRESTLINGGirls, CV shine at George Wilde Invitational
KELLOGG, Idaho — Clearwater Valley had nine overall placers, and the girls’ competitiors brought home more individual titles as the Rams won the 16-team George Wilde Invitational at Kellogg High School.
The Rams led the four area schools with 175 points to take the team title. Potlatch finished 11th with 74, Orofino was 12th with 45 and Grangeville was 16th with 20.
The girls’ competitors from the area won four titles, the boys’ two.
At 113 pounds, Grangeville’s Kadence Beck went 3-0 with all three wins by fall. The Bulldogs’ Keira White won at 132 by going 2-0. Orofino’s Lindi Kessinger took first at 138 with a 3-0 mark, including two pins. Potlatch’s Shelby Prather took first at 120 at 3-0 with three pins.
On the boys’ side, Clearwater Valley’s Daring Cross scored four victories by pin, including one in the title match at 2:12 against Bonners Ferry’s Tully Reinhardt, to claim the crown. The Loggers’ Tyson Tucker was extended to sudden-victory time in the 160 final against the Rams’ Anthony Carter, but he emerged with the win to finish the event 3-0.
Team results — 1. Clearwater Valley 175; 2. Eureka (Mont.) 170.5; 3. Priest River 150; 4. St. Maries 134; 5. Timberlake 133; 6. Kellogg 132; 7. Sandpoint 131; 8. Bonners Ferry 129; 9. Post Falls 104; 10. Flathead (Mont.) 101; 11. Potlatch 74; 12. Orofino 45; 13. Glacier (Mont.) 37; 14. Lakeland 33; 15. Kootenai 22; 16. Grangeville 20.
Clearwater Valley results
120 — Parker Olsen 2-2.
126 — Keyan Boller 5-2 (fourth).
132 — Jake Fabbi 3-1 (second).
138 — Daring Cross 4-0 (first).
145 — Anthony Fabbi 3-2 (fourth).
152 — Payton Wilson 3-2 (fourth).
160 — Anthony Carter 3-1 (second).
170 — Estuardo Puderbaugh 0-2.
182 — Bass Myers 4-1 (third); Connor Weddle 3-2; Rene Bitar Lopez 1-2.
195 — Isaac Goodwin 1-2
220 — Porter Whipple 4-2 (fourth).
Girls 138 — Meg’n Blundell 2-2 (third).
Grangeville results
120 — Trenton Wren 0-2.
126 — Lucas Wren 1-2.
132 — Terry Eich 3-2.
160 — Parker Farmer 2-2; TJ Fetters 0-2.
220 — Levi Stowell 2-2.
Girls 113 — Kadence Beck 3-0 (first).
Girls 120 — Holli Schumacher 2-1 (second).
Girls 132 — Keira White 2-0 (first).
Orofino results
145 — Garrett Sanders 0-2.
152 — Cory Goodwin 3-1 (second).
160 — Brady Rains 1-2.
170 — Jonas Hartrick 2-2.
182 — Sean Larsen 2-2.
195 — John Dafoe 1-2; Ian Powell 1-2.
Girls 138 — Lindi Kessinger 4-0 (first).
Girls 145 — Ruby Kessinger 2-2 (second).
Potlatch results
120 — Benjamin Johnson 4-2 (third); Magnus Bryngelson 3-2.
126 — Joseph Quiring 0-2.
132 — Carson Yearout 1-2; William Yearout 1-2.
138 — Blayze Gotthardt 0-2.
152 — Logan Poesy 2-2.
160 — Xhaiden Gotthardt 0-2; Joshua McPherson 0-2; Tyson Tucker 3-0 (first).
170 — Izack McNeal 3-1 (second).
285 — Dylan Hunt 0-2
Girls 113 — Marlo Kampster 1-2 (third).
Girls 120 — Shelby Prather 3-0 (first).
Girls 138 — Hayley McNeal 3-1 (second).
All seven competing at Brice Williams place
SPANGLE, Wash. — The seven wrestlers from the area who competed at the Brice Williams Invitational placed in the event at Liberty High School.
Pomeroy finished sixth of 13 teams with 70 points, as the host school won with 155 points. Colfax tied for 10th with 16 points and Garfield-Palouse 12th with 13 points.
The Pirates’ Will Winona took first at 220 pounds, going 2-0 and getting a fall in 33 seconds against Hanford’s Riddek Piat in the final.
Nick Hastings (195) was third, Walker Flynn (152) and Curtis Winona (182) were fourth and Tyler Slaybaugh (145) placed sixth.
“The guys looked tough for their first competition of the season,” Pomeroy coach Ben Slaybaugh said.
The Bulldogs’ Trenton Ensley placed third at 182, and the Vikings’ Walker Montgomery took third at 120.
Team scores — 1. Liberty 155; 2. Davenport 98; 3. Jenkins 93; 4. Kettle Falls 83; 5. Almira-Coulee/Hartline 82; 6. Pomeroy 70; 7. Oroville 66; 8. Northwest Christian 54; 9. Hanford 44; T10. Colfax 16; T10. Wilbur-Creston 16; 12. Garfield-Palouse 13; 13. Ritzville 10.
Colfax result
182 — Trenton Ensley 3-1 (third).
Garfield-Palouse result
120 — Walker Montgomery 2-1 (third).
Pomeroy results
145 — Tyler Slaybaugh 3-2 (sixth).
152 — Walker Flynn 2-2 (fourth).
182 — Curtis Winona 2-2 (fourth).
195 — Nick Hastings 2-1 (third).
220 — Will Winona 2-0 (first).
Pullman wins two titles, places seventh at Inland Empire
SPOKANE VALLEY — The Pullman wrestling team had two individuals win titles in taking seventh place at the Inland Empire Invitational at Central Valley High School.
“It was a really strong first outing for us, (and) the guys really showed that they could compete with some of the top programs in the state,” Greyhounds oach Marcus Crossler said.
Pullman scored 128 points to finish behind meet champion Mead Gold, which scored 195.5 points.
Ivan Acosta went 4-0 at 138 pounds and earned a pin in 3:34 against Lakeland’s Lucas Williams to win the title. At 152, Gabriel Smith went 4-0 and earned an 11-3 major decision against Central Valley’s Hunter Williams.
Team scores — 1. Mead Gold 195.5; 2. Chiawana 192; 3. Coeur d’Alene 174.5; 4. University 172; 5. Tonasket 161; 6. Central Valley 148; 7. Pullman 128; 8. Lakeland 112.5; 9. Hanford 106; 10. Colville 82; 11. Walla Walla 77.5; 12. North Central 63; 13. Deer Park 62; 14. Eisenhower 61; 15. Richland 60; 16. Kamiakin 55.5; 17. Mead Blue 53; 18. Ferris 52; 19. Pasco 51; 20. Moses Lake 42.5; 21. Kennewick 31; 22. Gonzaga Prep 17; 23. Ridgeline 4.
Pullman results
106 — Talmage Cordova 2-3 (sixth); Evan McDougle 2-2.
113 — Gavin McCloy 4-2 (fourth).
120 — Aydin Peltier 3-2 (fourth).
126 — Adrian Corrales 0-2.
132 — Maxwell Cordova 2-2; Austin Crossler 1-2.
138 — Ivan Acosta 4-0 (first).
145 — Will Focht 0-2; Jeroen Smith 4-2.
152 — Gabriel Smith 4-0 (first).
170 — Matthew Rembert 0-2
195 — Merreck Emerson 1-2; Samuel Seals 2-2.
220 — Holden Chandler 0-2.
FOOTBALLMoscow has six recognized by IEL
A total of six Moscow players recently were honored when the Inland Empire League released its Class 4A football team.
The team and the honors are voted on by the league’s coaches.
Freshman offensive lineman Wyatt Hartig earned special recognition as he won the league’s offensive newcomer of the year.
Earning first-team mention on offense were senior quarterback Leon Hutton and senior receivers Dylan Decker and Cody Isakson.
On the defensive side, junior defensive lineman Micah Elliss and senior linebacker Isaiah Murphy were honored.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB — Leon Hutton, Moscow. RB — John Cornish, Lakeland. WR — Alden Waddington, Lakeland; Dylan Decker, Moscow; Max Frank, Sandpoint; Cody Isakson, Moscow. OL — Wyland Dorrel, Sandpoint; Carson Laybourne, Sandpoint; Mike Chapman, Sandpoint; Jack Borg, Lakeland; Chase Burcham, Lakeland. K — Lasse Kuehn, Lakeland; Owen Foresman, Lakeland.
Defense
DL — Micah Elliss, Moscow; Hutton Hegbloom, Lakeland; Jackson Lutz, Lakeland. LB — Isaiah Murphy, Moscow; Connor Moore, Lakeland; Owen Wimmer, Sandpoint; Skyler Huber, Lakeland. DB — Thomas Calder, Lakeland; Luke McCorkle, Sandpoint; Cody Steiger, Sandpoint; Cody Morse, Lakeland. Returner — McCorkle.
Player of the year — Gerrit Cox, Sandpoint.
Offensive MVP — Parker Pettit, Sandpoint.
Defensive MVP — Wes Benefield, Sandpoint.
Offensive newcomer of the year — Wyatt Hartig, Moscow.
Defensive newcomer of the year — Jack Zimmerman, Sandpoint.
Coach of the year — Ryan Knowles, Sandpoint.
MEN’S GOLFLCSC adds player with international experience
The Lewis-Clark State men’s golf coaching staff has announced the addition of Norway’s Sondre Andresen to the roster. He will be eligibile for the upcoming semester.
Andresen, from Larvik, Norway, played club for Notteroy Golfklubb and helped the team to a second-place finish in the national tournament. He also placed second as an individual.
“It is not often that teams add a player in the middle of the season, and it is especially rare for a player of his caliber,” coach Brady Campbell said in a news release. “ His tournament experience in Norway and Europe makes him a mature and seasoned player.”
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYMoscow runner to compete for LCSC
The Lewis-Clark State cross country coaching staff announced Moscow High School’s Tristin O’Brien has signed to compete for the team in the 2022 season.
O’Brien has personal bests of 2:06.25 in the 800, 4:47.90 in the 1,600 and 10:30.85 in the 3,200. He helped the Bears to the Class 4A district title in 2018 and runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2020.
“Tristin is continuing to develop and, like a lot of kids in his class, has had COVID be a factor in his athletic development,” coach Mike Collins said in a news release. “We believe he is going to take some big steps this spring in track and he will carry that momentum with him when he joins (LCSC) this fall.”