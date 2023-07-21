The Generals Baseball team based out of Moscow fell to the Washington Rush of Seattle on Thursday.
The Generals opened the game strong and led 4-2 through four innings after putting up two runs apiece in the second and third. They added another run in the top of the fifth to bolster their lead to 5-2, but the Rush responded with four scores in the bottom of the same inning to go up 6-5, then another five in the bottom of the sixth to bolster the lead to the eventual final score of 11-5.
Makhi Durrett and Andrew Hurley led the Generals with two hits apiece. One of Hurley’s hits was a double.
Generals 022 010 0— 5 8 3
Rush 110 045 x—11 8 3
Keaton Clark, Connor Isakson (5) and Tyson Izzo; A. Hernandez, L. Whitaker (5) and A. Rodriguez. W—Whitaker; L—Clark.
Rush hits — L. Boland 2, B. Doyle (3B), N. Valdivia (2B), A. Wells, K. Prom, T. Lee, J. Kang.
COLLEGE GOLF
WSU adds assistant coach
The Washington State women’s golf team announced on Thursday the hiring of Julia Goodson as an assistant coach.
Goodson previously coached at her alma matter, East Tennessee State University, in the 2022-23 season. The Buccanneers placed fourth in the Southern Conference Championship in her lone year on the staff.
Goodson played at Kent State before transferring to East Tennessee as a graduate in the 2020-21 season. As a player, she finished tied for seventh in the 2021 Southern Conference championships and made the deciding putt to clinch a 2021 team championship for the Buccaneers.