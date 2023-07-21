The Generals Baseball team based out of Moscow fell to the Washington Rush of Seattle on Thursday.

The Generals opened the game strong and led 4-2 through four innings after putting up two runs apiece in the second and third. They added another run in the top of the fifth to bolster their lead to 5-2, but the Rush responded with four scores in the bottom of the same inning to go up 6-5, then another five in the bottom of the sixth to bolster the lead to the eventual final score of 11-5.

Makhi Durrett and Andrew Hurley led the Generals with two hits apiece. One of Hurley’s hits was a double.

