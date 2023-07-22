PULLMAN — The Generals Baseball team based out of Moscow started out Friday falling 7-5 to the Redmond Dudes at Pullman, but traveled to Colfax to score a 10-3 win against the Washington Athletics of the Puget Sound area.

Lachlan West led the Generals (14-21-1) with two hits including a double in the losing effort against the Dudes, which saw them rally from an early 4-1 deficit to pull even at 5 as of the top of the sixth inning, only to give up two fatal runs in the bottom of that frame.

Butch Kiblen pitched a complete game with six strikeouts to earn the win against the Athletics, while JP Breese headed things up at bat with two hits and one RBI. An eight-run explosion in the second put the Generals on the path to victory.

