PULLMAN — The Generals Baseball team based out of Moscow started out Friday falling 7-5 to the Redmond Dudes at Pullman, but traveled to Colfax to score a 10-3 win against the Washington Athletics of the Puget Sound area.
Lachlan West led the Generals (14-21-1) with two hits including a double in the losing effort against the Dudes, which saw them rally from an early 4-1 deficit to pull even at 5 as of the top of the sixth inning, only to give up two fatal runs in the bottom of that frame.
Butch Kiblen pitched a complete game with six strikeouts to earn the win against the Athletics, while JP Breese headed things up at bat with two hits and one RBI. An eight-run explosion in the second put the Generals on the path to victory.
Complete information for the Athletics game was not available.
Dudes 7, Generals 5
Generals 100 301—5 10 2
Dudes 401 002—7 9 1
O. Spencer, T. Bennett (4) and T. Izzo; Cheng, C. Ping-Heng (6) and C. Lawson.
Generals hits — L. West 2 (2B), Spencer 2, J. Green 2, T. Bennett (2B), J. Breese, M. Durrett, C. Isakson.
Dudes hits — A. Wu 2 (2 2B), C. Lawson 2 (2 2B), Ping-Heng 2, Craig 2, M. Staats.
———
Generals 10, Athletics 3
Athletics 003 000— 3 3 4
Generals 080 02x—10 6 4
Generals hits — J. Breese 2, J. Green (2B), M. Durrett, A. Hurley, K. Clark.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Hatten and Jackson to represent Idaho at Big Sky media days
University of Idaho wide receivers Hayden Hatten and Jermaine Jackson will represent the Vandals along with coach Jason Eck at the Big Sky Football Kickoff from Saturday through Monday at the Northern Quest Resort and Casino in Spokane.
Hatten and Jackson were the only duo on the same team in the FCS and one of three in all of NCAA Division I football to have 1,000 yards apiece receiving last season.
The two players, along with Eck, will represent the school throughout events including a kids clinic, media availability, player and coach meetings, the Big Sky Hall of Fame induction ceremony and other Big Sky meetings.
The trio will be interviewed live on ESPN+ Monday at 12:43 p.m.
COLLEGE ROWING
WSU Rowers named scholar athletes
Fifteen members of the Washington State women’s rowing team earned academic honors, it was announced Friday.
Meg Montgomery, Samantha Schmidt, Cate Field, Ella Greenslade, Madeleine Pollard, Grace Trujillo, Eleanor Curtright, Ilaria Macchi, Ainsley Tiernan, Sydney Wick, Fiona Elliott, Hannah Elliott, Isabella Jachymek and Izabela Janecek all were named national scholar-athletes by the College Rowing Coaches Association (CRCA).
It’s the third CRCA College Athlete selection from Field, Pollard and Schmidt and the second selection for Greenslade, Macchi, Montgomery, Tiernan and Wick.