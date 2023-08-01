POST FALLS — The 15U Generals Baseball team of Moscow ended its last tournament of the summer on a high note and took down the Crew Athletics Black team of Spokane on Sunday in walk-off fashion in the championship game of the Joy Shuman Invite.

Jake Melhus hammered home the winning run with a go-ahead single in the bottom of the seventh inning for the 4-3 victory.

Both teams had solid pitching through the first half of the game as neither team scored a run in the first three innings.

