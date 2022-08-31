GENESEE — Host Genesee posted back-to-back straight-set victories against Logos of Moscow and Clearwater Valley of Kooskia to get the best of a Whitepine League Division I volleyball tri-match on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs (6-2) overcame the Knights 25-15, 21-25, 25-18, 25-16, then swept the Rams 25-12, 25-22, 25-14. In the event’s other contest, Logos bested Clearwater Valley 25-15, 25-20, 25-10.
Makenzie Stout led the Genesee effort with a total of 17 kills, 17 aces and 44 assists while going 71-of-72 at the service line for the day. Teammate Shelby Hansen had 11 kills, 13 aces and six blocks and Mia Scharnhorst managed 28 digs.
“They’re playing hard, and they have a lot of heart and lots to learn,” Logos coach Jim Becker said of his team, which moved to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in league with the CV win. “Lots of things to work on from tonight’s performance. I’m proud of them.”
Bears topped by Timberwolves
Visiting Lake City dealt Moscow a 25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19 Inland Empire League defeat.
Morgan Claus led the Bears (4-4, 0-3) with 18 kills and 25 digs, while Taylor Broenneke served a team-high six aces.
“It was actually a really great match,” Moscow coach Toni Claus said. “Our team played some unbelievable defense and was able to chip away and put balls down sometimes to keep the game close.”
JV — Lake City def. Moscow 2-1
Nighthawks soar past Huskies
NEZPERCE — The Nighthawks used strong serving to win their first Whitepine League Division II game of the season with a scoreline of 25-17, 31-29, 25-18 against the Highland Huskies.
Darlene Mattson went 20-for-21 to lead Nezperce (1-1, 1-0) from the service line against Highland (0-2, 0-1).
The Pullman Christian Eagles opened their league schedule with a 25-27, 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 15-4 win at home versus Kootenai Thunder Sports Incorporated.
Annie Goetze had eight aces and seven digs for Pullman Christian (1-1, 1-0), while Anna Fitzgerald added 10 kills and seven digs.
ST. JOHN, Wash. — Garfield-Palouse’s first varsity football game in four years has been moved up a day because of a shortage of available officials.
The Vikings, who originally were scheduled to play at St. John-Endicott LaCrosse at 7 p.m. Friday, now will play the game at 6 p.m. Thursday.
WSU adds four coaches to staff
The Washington State cross country and track coaching staff has announced the additions of Derick Hinch, Laura Harmon, Gabriel Mvumvure and Emma Wren to the staff.
Hinch, who will be an associate track coach, spent the past three seasons an assistant for Cornell track.
Harmon, who will work with the women’s cross country runners and track distance program, most recently was the head coach for cross country and track at Jesuit High School in Portland, Ore.
Mvumvure, who represented Zimbabwe at the Olympics in Rio in 2016, will coach sprints and hurdles in the men’s and women’s track programs, as he did the past three years at Brown University.
Wren, who will be an assistant for the cross country and track teams, was an All-American in the 1,500 at NCAA Division II Adams State in 2021. She also was an assistant there the past two seasons.