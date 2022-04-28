POTLATCH — Genesee’s baseball team swept a Whitepine League baseball doubleheader Wednesday against host Potlatch by scores of 16-7 and 7-2.
Genesee (9-2, 8-1) scored 10 runs in the first three innings in Game 1 and blanked Potlatch (1-7, 1-7) five out of seven.
“I thought our offense did the most with their opportunities,” Genesee coach Kevin Maurer said. “We didn’t really have any wasted at-bats in either game.”
Cy Wareham had three doubles for the Bulldogs and Cameron Meyer contributed three hits of his own. Jackson Zenner earned the win.
Avery Palmer finished with two hits for Potlatch.
Genesee blanked Potlatch after allowing a second-inning run in the second game. Nate Guinard had 12 strikeouts and allowed only two hits to earn the win.
Jacob Krick led Genesee with two hits.
GAME 1
Genesee .613 010 5—16 12 3
Potlatch..000 400 3— 7 4 4
Jackson Zenner, Kole Scharnhorst (6) and Nate Guinard; Chet Simons, Jake Hawley (4) and Avery Palmer. W—Zenner. L—Simons.
Genesee hits — Cy Wareham 3 (3 2B), Cameron Meyer 3, Guinard 2 (2B), Jack Johnson (2B), Jacob Krick, Zenner, Derek Burt.
Potlatch — Palmer 2, Logan Whitney, Simons.
GAME 2
Potlatch 010 000 0—1 2 2
Genesee 021 012 x—6 7 2
Tyler Howard, Bryson Carpenter (5), Logan Carpenter (6) and Avery Palmer; Nate Guinard and Cy Wareham. L—Howard.
Potlatch — Chet Simons, Izack McNeal.
Genesee hits — Jacob Krick 2, Jack Johnson (2B), Cameron Meyer, Guinard, Cole Riebold, Teak Wareham.
Kendrick 16-15, Lapwai 0-0
The Tigers shut out the Wildcats in both ends of a Whitepine League doubleheader at Clearwater Park in Lewiston.
Tucker Ashmead struck out seven in a complete game one-hitter in the first game for Kendrick (7-5-1, 7-5-1).
Arreis Bisbee struck out four for Lapwai (0-5, 0-5) during Game 2 in relief.
GAME 1
Kendrick 009 07—16 12 2
Lapwai 000 00— 0 1 4
Tucker Ashmead and Hunter Taylor; DaRon Wheeler, William Picard (5) and William Picard, B. Williamson (5). W—Ashmead. L—Wheeler.
Kendrick hits — Hunter Taylor 3 (2B), Xavier Carpenter 2, Ty Koepp, Dale Fletcher, Troy Patterson, Preston Boyer (3B), Skyler Miller, Wyatt Fitzmorris, Tucker Ashmead.
Lapwai hits — William Picard.
GAME 2
Lapwai 000 0— 0 2 3
Kendrick 382 2—15 9 1
William Picard, Arreis Bisbee (2) and Brooklyn Williamson; William Howard, Troy Patterson (3) and T. Koepp. W—Howard. L—Picard.
Lapwai hits — Kayden Williamson, Dillon White.
Kendrick hits — Wyatt Fitzmorris 3 (2B), Ty Koepp 2 (2B), Troy Patterson (2B), Dallas Morgan, Tucker Ashmead (2B), Xavier Carpenter (2B).
Shadle Park 5, Pullman 4
The Highlanders of Spokane squeaked by the Greyhounds in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game.
Both teams were tied through six innings, and Shadle Park scored the deciding run in the top of the seventh. Pullman (5-10, 4-5) was unable to answer back.
Max McLoy, Cade Hill and Nicholas Robison led the Greyhounds with two hits each. Hill absorbed the loss on the pitchers mound.
Shadle 100 120 1—5 7 1
Pullman 100 003 0—4 10 1
Picard, Plourde (5), Tobey (6), Lipscomb (7) and N/A; Tyler Elbracht, Cade Hill (5) and N/A. W—Tobey. L—Hill.
Shadle Park hits — Lipscomb (3B), Moya (2B), Kendall (2B), Hernandez, Kakuda, Hernandez, Weber
Pullman hits — Max McLoy 2, Nicholas Robison 2, Hill 2, Joey Hecker, Caleb Northcroft, Calvin Heusser, Kristopher Schroeder.
PREP SOFTBALL
Kendrick 16, Grangeville 15
GRANGEVILLE — Kenadie Kirk hit a grand slam in the third inning as the Tigers got past the Bulldogs in a nonleague game.
Kendrick (8-3) scored seven runs in the first inning and five in the third to jump out to a 12-6 lead.
Grangeville (5-12) scored seven in the sixth inning to cut the lead to two. The Bulldogs scored one in the seventh, but fell just short.
Adri Anderson went 4-for-5 with a home run for the Tigers.
Hailey Taylor had three doubles in the game for Grangeville.
Kendrick .705 031 0—16 16 0
Grangeville 303 107 1—15 16 0
Erin Morgan, Taylor Boyer, Hailey Taylor and Kenadie Kirk; M Thacker and M Smith. W—Morgan. L—Thacker. S—Taylor.
Kendrick hits — Hailey Taylor 3 (3 2B), Hannah Tweit 3, Morgan Silflow 2, Erin Morgan 2, Sage Cochrane 2, Kenadie Kirk (HR), Natalie Kimbley, Harley Heimgartner, Taylor Boyer.
Grangeville hits — Adri Anderson 4 (HR), Mattie Thacker 3 (2 2B), Madalyn Green 3 (2B), Siena Wagner 2 (2B), Abbie Frei 2, Macy Smith, Makenna York (2B).
Shadle Park 18, Pullman 2
The Greyhounds struggled to keep the Highlanders contained in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game.
Shadle Park (10-2, 8-0) saw Trinity Richardson, Chloe Flerchinger and Crimson Rice each hit homers.
Elise McDougle had a triple and Corrine Stewart had a double for Pullman (3-9, 3-5)
Shadle Park 425 61—18 16 1
Pullman 100 10— 2 5 2
Crimson Rice and Ema Green; Sophie Armstrong and Myers.
Shadle Park hits — Trinity Richardson 4 (HR, 2B), Teagan Webster 3 (2B), Chloe Flerchinger 3 (HR), Crimson Rice 2 (HR), Courtney Brown 2, Abbey Flerchinger, Rachel Jones.
Pullman hits — Ava Petrino, Elise McDougle (3B), Keleigh Myers, Sophie Armstrong, Corrine Stewart (2B).
PREP TENNIS
Coeur d’Alene 8, Moscow 4
COEUR d’ALENE — The Bears lost to the Vikings in an Inland Empire League meeting condensed to eight-game pro sets because of weather.
Millie Richards got the lone singles win for Moscow with a 8-5 victory against Saray Goode in No. 2 girls.
The Bears won the two girls doubles matches. Rose Fountain and Kacie Clyde won their match 8-6, and Aspen Scruggs and Lexi Pope won 8-4.
Mark Sproul and Samantha Unger were victorious for Moscow with an 8-7 win in No. 1 mixed doubles.
Boys singles — Turner Cox, Cd’A, def. Micah Wolbrecht 8-1; Connor Judson, Cd’A, def. Bryce Hansen 8-0; Charlie Pinto, Cd’A, def. Jack Landis 8-4.
Girls singles — Audrey Judson, Cd’A, def. Aneesha Shrestha 8-3; Millie Richards, Mos, def. Saray Goode 8-5; Eden Stephens, Cd’A, def. Audrey Pollard 8-4.
Boys doubles — Alexander Nipp/Jake Whiting, Cd’A, def. Ellis Jaeckel/Lucas Ting 8-1; CJ Giao/Gabriel Danser, Cd’A, def. Henry Deming/Owen Allegner 8-0.
Girls doubles — Rose Fountain/Kacie Clyde, Mos, def. Kalli DeLeonard/Shelby Gray 8-6; Aspen Scruggs/Lexi Pope, Mos, def. Carley Flowers/Taylor Torgerson 8-4.
Mixed doubles — Mark Sproul/Samantha Unger, Mos, def. Luke May/Amy Corette 8-7; Aiden Antal/Ella Morton, Cd’A, def. Miles Tomlin/Taryn Hemming 8-2.
Pullman boys 7, Shadle Park 0
SPOKANE — The unbeaten Greyhound boys did not drop a game at the top spot and swept all seven matches of a Class 2A Greater Spokane League encounter with Shadle Park.
Connor Lee left his normal post at No. 1 doubles to win a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 1 singles, while Seth Luna and Kolby Uhlenkott stepped in at the top doubles spot and produced the same scoreline. Pullman (9-0, 6-0) won all 14 sets played, but the Hounds’ No. 2 doubles team of Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay and No. 3 singles player Kieran Hampson each were tested in the second sets of their respective matches.
Singles — Connor Lee, Pul, def. Benson Plaster 6-0, 6-0; Ambrose Wang, Pul, def. Matthew Nitchman 6-2, 6-0; Kieran Hampson, Pul, def. Elias Garcia-Montufar 6-2, 7-5; Garrison Hoiland, Pul, def. Isaac Rouse 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Seth Luna/Kolby Uhlenkott, Pul, def. Angel Torres/Micaiah Godley 6-0, 6-0; Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay/Mir Park, Pul, def. Michael Pitts/John Reaves 6-1, 6-4; Brian Fugh/Reed Newell, Pul, def. Zach Pugh/Carlos Joosten 6-1, 6-2.
Hounds-Highlanders girls match delayed
Wednesday’s scheduled Class 2A Greater Spokane League encounter between Pullman and Shadle Park was postponed because of inclement weather.
The dual will be made up at 3:30 p.m. May 9 at Pullman.
PREP GOLF
Moscow’s Brown fourth at Post Falls
POST FALLS — Moscow’s boys placed third as a team at the Post Falls Invitational at Highland Golf Course.
The Bears’ Bryden Brown finished fourth as an individual with a 74.
Moscow’s Myah Parsons finished with a 96 to lead the girls.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 291; 2. Lewiston 321; 3. Moscow 334; 4. Lake City 336; 5. Sandpoint 337; 6. Lakeland 342; 7. Post Falls 361.
Moscow individuals — Byden Brown 74, Ben Mack 86, Parker Beebe 86, Cam Roeder 88, Isaac Harmon 92, Luke Zimmer 92.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Lewiston 355; 2. Coeur d’Alene 374; 3. Sandpoint 405; 4. Post Falls 417; 5. Lake City 424; 6. Lakeland 437; 7. Moscow 455.
Medalist — Mollie Seibly (Lewiston) 81.
Moscow individuals — Myah Parsons 96, Hayes Brown 105, Emily Sanford 126, Addison Raney 128, Ilon Roepke 129.
PREP TRACK
Pullman hosts Clarkston, West Valley in GSL tri
The Pullman boys had two individuals register a pair of victories and the girls had one take three events as the Greyhounds hosted Clarkston and West Valley in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League tri-meet.
The Eagle boys beat the Greyhounds 90-55 and the Bantams 133-7, and Pullman beat Clarkston 132-11. The Greyhound girls beat the Eagles 88-58 and the Bantams 111-36, and West Valley downed Clarkston 81-45.
For the boys, Pullman’s Liam Fitzgerald won the 800 (2 minutes, 5.78 seconds) and the 1,600 (4:46.14). The Greyhounds’ Cotton Sears took the shot put (42 feet, 2½ inches) and the discus (127-9).
On the girls side, Pullman’s Nicole Avery was victorious in the 100 hurdles (16.70), the long jump (16-1¼) and the javelin (105-2).
BOYS
100 — 1. Jayden Barta, WV, 11.48; 2. Sean Lincks, WV, 11.85; 3. Maxwell Dugan, Pul, 12.06.
200 — 1. Jayden Barta, WV, 23.38; T2. Champ Powaukee, Pul, 24.78; T2. Connor Furulie, WV, 24.78.
400 — 1. Jayden Barta, WV, 52.34; 2. Tanner Barbour, Pul, 53.25; 3. Ryan Clark, Pul, 54.21.
800 — 1. Liam Fitzgerald, Pul, 2:05.78; 2. Knox Lejameyer, WV, 2:06.30; 3. Tate Lejameyer, WV, 2:18.68.
1,600 — 1. Liam Fitzgerald, Pul, 4:46.14; 2. Raul Najera, Pul, 4:53.55; 3. Tony Belko, WV, 4:56.04.
3,200 — 1. Tony Belko, WV, 10:47.83; 2. Raul Najera, Pul, 10:52.01; 3. Peter Jobson, Pul, 11:18.39.
110 hurdles — 1. Rusty Taylor, WV, 17.77; 2. Eli Holden, WV, 19.10; 3. Logan Bippes, WV, 19.65.
300 hurdles — 1. Rusty Taylor, WV, 44.24; 2. Eli Holden, WV, 46.88; 3. Logan Bippes, WV, 48.65.
400 relay — 1. Pullman 46.88; 2. West Valley 48.23; 3. Clarkston 48.50.
1,600 relay — 1. Pullman 3:39.30; 2. West Valley 3:58.68.
High jump — 1. Grady Walker, WV, 5-6; 2. Dane Sykes, Pul, 5-6; 3. Parker Munns, WV, 5-4.
Pole vault — 1. Gavin Hoskinson, WV, 13-6; 2. Kurtis Johnston, Pul, 10-0; 3. Landon Ervin, WV, 9-0.
Long jump — 1. Grady Walker, WV, 19-8 1/4; 2. Sean Lincks, WV, 18-7; 3. Ryken Craber, Clk, 18-4.
Triple jump — 1. Grady Walker, WV, 41-3 3/4; 2. Sean Lincks, WV, 37-8 1/2; 3. Riley Pettitt, Pul, 33-1.
Shot put — 1. Cotton Sears, Pul, 42-2 1/2; 2. Raesean Eaton, WV, 39-1; 3. Rosko Schroder, WV, 39-0.
Discus — 1. Cotton Sears, Pul, 127-9; 2. Rosko Schroder, WV, 112-7; 3. Dylan Heid, WV, 108-5.
Javelin — 1. Rosko Schroder, WV, 135-7; 2. Riley Pettitt, Pul, 135-2; 3. Grady Walker, WV, 132-0.
GIRLS
100 — 1. Alyssa Whittle, Clk, 13.94; 2. Claire Dooley, Clk, 13.99; 3. Chloe DeHaro, WV, 14.22.
200 — 1. Chloe DeHaro, WV, 29.32; 2. Erin Tolleson, Pul, 29.60; 3. Claire Dooley, Clk, 29.64.
400 — 1. Aubree Cobos, Pul, 1:07.52; 2. Magadline Isitt, Pul, 1:08.40; 3. Tomison Oloniyo, Pul, 1:10.39.
800 — 1. Kaitlyn Adamson, WV, 2:30.84; 2. Hadassah Duff, WV, 2:42.75; 3. Chloe Jones, Pul, 2:46.32.
1,600 — 1. Kaitlyn Adamson, WV, 5:36.51; 2. Roxanne Fredericksen, WV, 5:36.78; 3. Anna Fitzgerald, Pul, 5:52.81.
3,200 — 1. Elly Kunkel, Pul, 12:46.56; 2. Abigail Wacker, Pul, 13:04.31; 3. Jamie Yarrington, WV, 13:42.16.
100 hurdles — 1. Nicole Avery, Pul, 16.70; 2. Jennabee Harris, Pul, 18.80; 3. Audrey Cousins, Pul, 18.97.
300 hurdles — 1. Jennabee Harris, Pul, 49.84; 2. Nicole Avery, Pul, 51.97; 3. Alyssa Whittle, Clrk, 52.02.
400 relay — 1. Pullman 55.17; 2. Clarkston 58.77.
800 relay — 1. Pullman 1:54.94.
1,600 relay — 1. Pullman 4:34.76.
High jump — T1. Madison Carr, WV, 4-6; T1. Alyssa Whittle, Clk, 4-6; 3. Brielle Ripley, Clk, 4-2.
Pole vault — 1. Aurora Moore, WV, 8-0; 2. Mia Bunce, Clk, 6-6; 3. Annika Honeywell, Pul, 6-0.
Long jump — 1. Nicole Avery, Pul, 16-1 1/4; 2. Ayanna Kapofu, Pul, 14-4 1/2; 3. Brielle Ripley, Clk, 13-4 1/4.
Triple jump — 1. Ayanna Kapofu, Pul, 32-5; 2. Alyssa Whittle, Clk, 31-3; 3. Madison Carr, WV, 28-2 1/2.
Shot put — 1. Madison Carr, WV, 35-6 1/2; 2. Samantha Fisher, Pul, 27-1; 3. Macy Osborn, WV, 23-0 1/2.
Discus — 1. Madison Carr, WV, 89-8; 2. Kailee Hurst, WV, 88-7; 3. Samantha Fisher, Pul, 82-10.
Javelin — 1. Nicole Avery, Pul, 105-2; 2. Amaya Monteon, WV, 101-11; 3. Kailee Hurst, WV, 77-4.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WSU signs Finnish national player
The Washington State women’s basketball coaching staff announced the signing of Cia Eklof to this year’s class.
Eklof, a 5-foot-10 guard from Helinski, Finland, averaged 4.8 points in 17 games as a reserve for Torpan Pojat in the Korisliiga, the top women’s basketball league in Finland. She also has been a member of Finland’s 16U and 20U national teams and was a part of the team that won the Finnish 16U championship.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
UI’s Suryadinata ties for second at Big Sky
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Idaho sophomore golfer Jose Suryadinata had a final-round 3-over-par 73 and tied for second place at the Big Sky Conference championship at Talking Stick Golf Club.
The Vandals as a team slipped to fifth place, finishing seven shots behind champion Weber State’s 864.
Suryadinata had five bogeys and two birdies in his final round and finished at 2-over 212 overall, finishing six shots behind individual champion Reese Fisher of Weber State. Fisher had a 4-under 206.
Senior Colt Sherrell had a third-round 7-over 77 and tied for eighth at 7-over 217. He had eight bogeys and a birdie.
Sekulic into the top 20 for WSU
SAMMAMISH, Wash. — Washington State senior men’s golfer Max Sekulic had a final round 1-over-par 72 to finish just outside of the top 20 individuals at the Pac-12 Conference championship at Aldarra Golf Club.
As a team, the Cougars placed 12th with a 1,478, well behind team champion Washington’s 1,422.
Sekulic finished the event at 4-over 288, 12 shots behind individual champion Noah Woosley of Washington. In the final round, Sekulic had five birdies and a double bogey on his first nine, then carded four bogeys on his back nine.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
WSU hires Rogers to lead women
Washington State’s cross country program hired Lara Rogers as the women’s cross country coach and an assistant on the track and field staff, it was announced.
Rogers spent the previous two seasons as the associate cross country coach and an assistant on the track program at Cincinnati.
During her six-year tenure with the Bearcats, she was recognized by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association as the Great Lakes Region men’s assistant of the year in 2021. Cincinnati’s women were second and the men took third at the American Athletic Conference cross country titles in the fall.