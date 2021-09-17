COEUR D’ALENE — Freshman goalkeeper Wyatt Thornycroft made 11 saves Thursday as Moscow battled to a scoreless tie with a larger school, Lake City, in an Inland Empire League boys’ soccer match.
Midfielder Cayden May contributed to the strong defensive effort for the Bears (3-3-2).
“It was a pretty tactical game,” Moscow coach Pedram Rezamand said. “We had a plan and we stuck to our plan. It worked for the most part. We couldn’t convert those to goals. The boys felt good about this one.”
Moscow mised a penalty kick in the 55th minute.
Moscow 0 0—0
Lake City 0 0—0
Shots — Moscow 4, Lake City 10
Saves — Moscow 11, Lake City 4
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Ridgeline 2, Pullman 1
Pullman fell to Ridgeline in a nonleague girls’ soccer contest. Natalie Thompson hit the game-winner in the 45th minute.
“We did fine in the first 20 minutes,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “We just couldn’t find our footing after they made their second goal.”
Pullman dropped to 3-3.
Ridgeline 1 1—2
Pullman 1 0—1
Pullman — Meg Limburg, 5th
Ridgeline — Preslie Young (Kaityn Hale) 27th.
Ridgeline — Natalie Thompson (Young), 45th.
Shots: Ridgeline 14, Pullman 7
Saves: Ridgeline Jersey Measel 2, Brooke Ashworth 2. Pullman Lillian Cobos 8.
Lake City 6, Moscow 0
Lake City of Coeur d’Alene routed Moscow in a 4A Inland Empire League play at the Moscow Community Playfields.
“(Our) defensive line held strong in the second half with McKenna Knott, Lola Johns, Araya Wood and Jessika Lassen,” said Moscow coach Jessica Brown, who also offered a “shout-out” to Knott, Megan Poler and Kacie Clyde for “changing out their cowboy boots for soccer cleats after a long day of showing animals at the fair.”
Moscow fell to 3-5-1 overall and 2-1 in league.
A full box score was unavailable.
Lake City 4 2—6
Moscow 0 0—0
Shots — Moscow 5, Lake City 17. Saves — Moscow: Gracie Beck 7, Lake City 1
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Hounds conquer Saxons
SPOKANE — Pullman defeated Ferris 19-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20 in nonleague action.
Margot Keane (11 kills, 15 digs) and Keleigh Myers (24 assists, 13 digs, four aces) each recorded a double-double for the Greyhounds (2-2). Lily McNannay and Gabby Oliver each provided 15 digs, while Sophie Armstrong had eight kills and five blocks.
Knights vanquish Wildcats
Lucy Spencer hit what coach Jessica Evans called a “resounding ace” to seal the deal as Logos continued its rebound from a season-opening skid, overcoming Whitepine League Division I opponent Lapwai in four sets.
The scores were 25-19, 16-25, 25-17, 25-22, and the Knights improved to 2-4 overall and in league.
“Their defense is really excellent, so they kept the ball going, and they have some good attackers,” Logos coach Jessica Evans said. “But I feel like we were able to play defense and read their attack and get the ball back over.”
Lily Leidenfrost facilitated the Knights’ offense with 25 assists, while Spencer had nine kills and four aces, including the match point. On the defensive side, Ellie Brower provided 12 digs.
JV — Logos def. Lapwai 2-1
Wildcats win catfight
COLTON — The Colton Wildcats bested the Prescott Tigers in nonleague action with a scoreline of 25-20, 25- 13, 25-22.
Mary Pluid struck seven aces and three blocks for Colton, while Rachel Becker had 15 digs and Grace DeMeerleer provided 13 assists.
SWIMMING
Pullman wins four more
CHENEY, Wash. — Poppy Edge posted qualifying marks in two individual events and two relays as Pullman went 4-for-4 in dual-meet swimming wins for the second time in less than a week.
The Greyhounds defeated Clarkston, Cheney, Hermiston and Kamiakin.
Mya Reed and Madi Weber also posted qualifying times for the Greyhounds.
“This is an extremely special group of girls,” Pullman coach Amy Ripley said. “Not only do we have the frontrunners, but our depth is impressive.”
Area team scores
Pullman def. Cheney 95-71; Pullman def. Clarkston 127-34; Pullman def. Hermiston; Pullman def. Kamiakin 127-39; Cheney def. Clarkston 95-45; Hermiston def. Clarkston 97-63; Kamiakin def. Clarkston 94½-49½.
Pullman state qualifying times
200 medley relay — Gilbert, Weber, Edge, Reed 1:58.83.
50 free — Mya Reed 24.94.
50 free — Poppy Edge 25.86.
500 free — Poppy Edge 5:31.
200 free relay — Edge, Weber, Meyers, Reed 1:43.17.
100 breast — Madi Weber 1:12.29.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Washington State 2, Denver 0
DENVER — Washington State scored a goal in each half and took down Denver in a nonconference game at University of Denver Soccer Stadium.
Senior midfielder Sydney Pulver got Washington State (5-1-1) on the board in the 26th minute off an assist from senior forward Elyse Bennett. Midway through the second half, junior forward Enzi Broussard scored off a pass from junior midfielder MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson.
The Cougars held a 14-8 edge in shots, including 7-3 on target, with corner kicks a 4-4 tie.
Freshman Nadia Cooper recorded her second consecutive shutout, making three saves. Nerea Arrazola tallied four saves for Denver (5-3).
The Cougars next play at 10 a.m. Sunday at Northern Colorado.
WSU 1 1—2
Denver 0 0—0
WSU — Sydney Pulver (Elyse Bennett), 26th.
WSU — Enzi Broussard (MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson), 66th.
Shots — Washington State 14, Denver 8. Saves — Washington State: Nadia Cooper 3. Denver: Nerea Arrazola 4.
Idaho 0, California Baptist 0
Neither Idaho nor California Baptist could find the back of the net after 110 minutes, and the teams finished in a scoreless tie at the Kibbie Dome.
California Baptist (2-4-1) held a 10-5 edge in shots, including 7-2 on target. Idaho (5-1-1) had a 4-1 advantage in corner kicks.
Senior goalkeeper Avrie Fox made seven saves, and Ronny Salvador stopped two shots for the Lancers.
Idaho next plays at 6 p.m. Saturday at home against St. Thomas.
CBU 0 0 0 0—0
Idaho 0 0 0 0—0
Shots — California Baptist 10, Idaho 7. Saves — California Baptist: Ronny Salvador 2. Idaho: Avrie Fox 7.