BLAINE, Wash. — Former Pullman standout Lauren Greeny had a 5-over-par 77 in the second round and made the cut in the girls 16-18-year-old division of the Washington Junior Golf Association’s state championship Wednesday at Loomis Trail Golf Course by just one shot.
Greeny, who will play collegiately at Montana State, has a two-day total of 8-over 152 and is tied with four others for seventh place, five shots behind leader Triana Fernando of Kirkland, Wash. She had one birdie and six bogeys in the second round.
Moscow graduate and soon-to-be Lewis-Clark State golfer Bryden Brown missed the cut in the boys 16-18-year-old division after shooting a 12-over 84 in the second round at Semiahmoo Golf and Country Club. He had a two-round total of 15-over 159. In his second round, Brown had one birdie, five bogeys and four double bogeys.
Pullman sophomore-to-be Parker Legried failed to make the cut in the boys 14-15-year-old division after shooting a 7-over 79 in the second round at Loomis Trail. He had a two-round total of 20-over 164. Legried had an eagle, two birdies, four bogeys and three double bogeys in his round.
Former UI guard signs to play pro ball in Cyprus
Former Idaho standout guard Mikey Dixon inked a professional contract to play with Etha Engomis of the OPAP Basket League in Cyprus, it was announced
Dixon competed for one season with the Vandals, where he received All-Big Sky honorable mention after averaging 16.6 points per game. He started all 31 games for Idaho, shooting 42.8 percent overall, 40 percent from 3-point range and a conference-best 87.2 percent from the free-throw line.
The 6-foot-2 guard posted the sixth highest scoring average in the league after totaling 515 points. He scored 20 or more points in 10 games, including a career-high 35 points in a 98-84 win against Summit League champion South Dakota State.
Etha Engomis competes in the OPAP Basket League, a 12-team league in the eastern Mediterranean Sea in Cyprus’s capital of Nicosia.
WSU to play in 11 tournaments this season
The Washington State men’s golf team will play in 11 regular-season tournaments this year, it was announced.
The Cougars will play five times in the fall and six in the spring for seventh-year coach Dustin White.
Washington State opens the season Sept. 19-20 in the Husky Invitational in Bremerton, Wash., then plays four times in October, including a defense of its Visit Stockton (Calif.) Invitational team title Oct. 20-22. The Cougars will start the spring schedule Feb. 16-18 in the John Burns Intercollegiate in Hawaii and wrap up the regular season April 28-30 in the Pac-12 championship at Stanford Golf Club.
The NCAA regional will take place May 15-17, with the national championship May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Sept. 19-20 — Husky Invitational; Oct. 3-4 — Mark Simpson Invitational; 10-11 — Oregon State Invitational; 20-22 — Visit Stockton Invitational; 31-Nov. 2 — Saint Mary’s (Calif.) Invitational; Feb. 16-18 — John Burns Intercollegiate; 20-22 — The Prestige; March 12-14 — Bandon Dunes Championship; 30-April 1 — The Goodwin; 14-16 — El Macero Classic; 28-30 — Pac-12 championship; May 15-17 — NCAA regional; 26-31 — NCAA championship.