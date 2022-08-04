BLAINE, Wash. — Former Pullman standout Lauren Greeny had a 5-over-par 77 in the second round and made the cut in the girls 16-18-year-old division of the Washington Junior Golf Association’s state championship Wednesday at Loomis Trail Golf Course by just one shot.

Greeny, who will play collegiately at Montana State, has a two-day total of 8-over 152 and is tied with four others for seventh place, five shots behind leader Triana Fernando of Kirkland, Wash. She had one birdie and six bogeys in the second round.

Moscow graduate and soon-to-be Lewis-Clark State golfer Bryden Brown missed the cut in the boys 16-18-year-old division after shooting a 12-over 84 in the second round at Semiahmoo Golf and Country Club. He had a two-round total of 15-over 159. In his second round, Brown had one birdie, five bogeys and four double bogeys.

Tags

Recommended for you