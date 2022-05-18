SPOKANE — Lauren Greeny ran away with the girls’ individual title and her Pullman Greyhounds claimed the team championship Tuesday in a Washington 2A district golf tournament.
Greeny shot an even-par 144 over two days to win by 33 strokes.
Ryliann Bednar and Matiline Rink finished third and fourth for the Hounds, and Parker Legried took second among the boys.
Clarkston’s Tierney McKarcher finished fifth on the girls’ side.
Bednar and Rink were also named to the girls’ first team of the All-2A GSL team and Greeny took Player of the Year. McKarcher and Ava Mendoza were also named to the first team from Clarkston with teammates Eloise Teasley, Gracie Wessels and Sammy Hudgins taking second-team honors.
Pullman’s Trae Frederickson was named to the first unit of the all-league team, while teammates Rawley Larkin, Trae Fredrickson, Karson Wieser and Tyrel Thompson received second-team honors.
Clarkston’s Caleb Daniel received first-team honors. Pullman coaches Parker Ruehl and John Willy were named GSL coaches of the year for the boys and girls teams, respectively.
Pullman golfers Greeny, Bednar, Rink, Legried, Fredrickson and Wieser all qualified for the state tournament.
Also headed to State is Clarkston’s Teasley.
Boys team scores — 1. Shadle Park, 2. Pullman 54, 3. West Valley 34.5, 4. Rogers 13.5, 5. East Valley 4, 5. Clarkston 1
Girls team scores — 1. Pullman 42, 2. Clarkston 30, T3. Shadle Park 13, T3. West Valley 13, 5. East Valley 6, 6. Rogers 0
Pullman boys individuals — Parker Legried 152, Trae Fredrickson 162, Rawley Larkin 177, Karson Wieser 177, Tate Fredrickson 185
Pullman girls individuals — Lauren Greeny 144, Ryliann Bednar 177, Matiline Rink 178, Alexis Hendrickson 214.
Clarkston boys individuals — Caleb Daniel 179
Clarkston girls individuals — Tierny McKarcher 180, Eloise Teasley 194, Ava Mendoza 203, Hailey Mendenhall 222, Sammy Hudgins 225.
Brown ties for 17th in 4A
MERIDIAN — Bryden Brown, of Moscow, tied for 17th in the boys’ competition and the Bears’ Myah Parsons tied for 28th among the girls in the 4A tournament at Lakeview Golf Club.
BOYS
Team scores — Bishop Kelly 652, Twin Falls 652, Middleton 661, Shelley 678, Canyon Ridge 708, Moscow 711, Preston 711, Skyline 723, Columbia 729, Jerome 780.
Winner — Curtis Seidel, Midd, 147.
Moscow scores — t17. Bryden Brown 168. t20. Ben Mack 169. t41. Parker Beebe 189. t49. Luke Zimmer 197. t51. Cam Roeder 198.
GIRLS
Moscow scores — t28. Myah Parsons 203. t38. AJ Ellenwood 190. 40. Kross Taylor 193. t44. Tim VanWoerkom 199. t49. Simon Henry 203.
SOFTBALL
Pullman 11, East Valley 9
SPOKANE — The Pullman Greyhounds came back from five runs down against East Valley to win 11-9 in the first round of a Washington 2A district softball tournament.
East Valley opened with seven runs in the first. Pullman relief pitcher Sophie Armstrong held the Knights to two runs the rest of the contest and earned the win.
The Greyhounds (7-13) hit the ball consistently and had only one scoreless inning and four multiple-run innings en route to the comeback.
Elise McDougle led the Hounds with five hits, Armstrong had three, and Suhailey Reyes and Keleigh Meyers had two each.
Pullman 232 110 2—11 16 0
East Valley 701 010 0— 9 6 2
Kinsey Rees, Sophie Armstrong (1) and Keleigh Meyers; Jameson Peterson, Shelby Swanson (5) and Lauren Renskers, Sahara Hinkley (5). W—Armstrong; L—Swanson
Pullman hits — Elise McDougle 5, Armstrong 3, Suhailey Reyes 2 (2B), Meyers 2, Marissa Carper (2B), Frances Lindberg, Corrine Stewart, Ava Petrino
East Valley hits — Sahara Hinkley (2B), Sydney Peterson (2B), Jameson Peterson, Swanson, Jersey Dorian, Rachel Throckmorton
Colfax wins twice
COLFAX — The Bulldogs advanced to the Washington 2B District 7 championship game against the Liberty Lancers with wins against the Davenport Gorillas and the Northwest Christian Crusaders.
Details were unavailable.
Four Bantams, two Hounds make first team
Four players from Clarkston and two from Pullman made the first unit of the All-2A Greater Spokane League softball team.
The Clarkston honorees were Emma McManigle, Joey Miller, Leah Copeland and Murray Broemeling, while those from Pullman were Ava Petrino and Elise McDougle.
Making the second unit were Brooke Blaydes and Ryan Combs of Clarkston and Keleigh Myers of Pullman.
Chloe Flerchinger of Shadle Park was named Most Valuable, and Scott Kine of Shadle Park won Coach of the Year.
BASEBALL
Hecker makes first-team All-GSL
Joey Hecker of Pullman was named to the first unit of the All-2A Greater Spokane League baseball team.
Also, Lance Heistman, Hayden Lines and Nate Somers of Clarkston made the second unit, as did Marcus Hilliard and Nick Robison of Pullman.
Getting honorable mention were Emmett Slagg and Jacob Caldwell of Clarkston and Cade Hill of Pullman.
Caleb Gray of West Valley was named Most Valuable, and the Eagles’ Cory Aitken was Coach of the Year,
BOYS SOCCER
Tumwater 2, Pullman 1
The Greyounds fell to the Thunderbirds off an own goal in a Washington 2B regional semifinal match.
It was a game of two halves, with Tumwater controlling the first and Pullman (17-3) the second.
“They were super-aggressive in the first half and we didn’t get a great flow going,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “In the second half we outpossesed them and were more aggressive.”
The Greyhounds tied the game a 1-1 in the second half with an unassisted goal by Lukas Wexler and outpossessed the Thunderbirds. Pullman attempted 12 corners in the second half alone. But a miscue near the goalie box led to a Pullman own goal with 90 seconds left.
Despite the disappointing end, Winchell thinks the team can continue to build off this year.
“I think that it will take a little bit of time to replace the seniors that are going to depart,” Winchell said. “But the bulk of the talent in this group is the sophomores. They’re gonna grow up and develop. They have a super-high ceiling and are really good. A lot of talent on this team.”
Tumwater 1 1—2
Pullman 0 1—1
Tumwater — Zackary Schmidt, 16th
Pullman—Lukas Wexler, 48th
Tumwater — own goal, 79th
Shots — Tumwater 3, Pullman 3. Saves — Tumwater: N/A 2, Pullman: Tom Cole 1.