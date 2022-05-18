Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Occasional showers, with increasing winds for the afternoon. High 56F. SSW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.