The Pullman High boys golf team took first place in the 2A Greater Spokane League golf meet at the Palouse Ridge Golf Course in Pullman on Monday.

The Pullman boys finshed atop the field with an overall score of 306, good for an 18-over par, while the Clarkston boys finished fourth with an overall score of 409, a 121-over par score.

On the girls side, the Greyhounds finished second to West Valley with an overall score of 393, good for 105-over par, while the Bantams did not place.