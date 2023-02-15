The top-ranked Pullman boys basketball team jumped out to a 33-11 first quarter advantage against Rogers of Spokane and never looked back in a 90-53 victory in a Washington Class 2A district tournament semifinal game at Pullman High School.

“We got off to a terrific start,” Greyhounds coach Craig Brantner said. “Everyone was really solid tonight.”

Jaedyn Brown led Pullman (21-0) with a game-high 38 points. Champ Powaukee added 17 points and eight assists. Dane Sykes notched a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

