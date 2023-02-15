The top-ranked Pullman boys basketball team jumped out to a 33-11 first quarter advantage against Rogers of Spokane and never looked back in a 90-53 victory in a Washington Class 2A district tournament semifinal game at Pullman High School.
“We got off to a terrific start,” Greyhounds coach Craig Brantner said. “Everyone was really solid tonight.”
Jaedyn Brown led Pullman (21-0) with a game-high 38 points. Champ Powaukee added 17 points and eight assists. Dane Sykes notched a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Deon Kinsey led the Pirates (10-10) with 14 points. Ronald Warrick and Treshon Green added 12 apiece.
The Greyhounds next will host West Valley at 6 p.m. Thursday in the district final.
ROGERS-SPOKANE (10-10)
Deon Kinsey 7 0-2 14, Ronald Warrick 4 3-7 12, Brady Krebs 1 0-0 2, Tre Anderson 0 0-0 0, Tavience Trammell 0 0-0 0, Joey Adams 0 0-0 0, Dejuan Haney 2 0-0 4, Davion Angel 0 5-6 5, Nate Othmer 0 0-0 0, Dajni Sulumon 2 0-0 4, Treshon Green 5 1-2 12. Totals 21 9-17 53.
PULLMAN (21-0)
Jaedyn Brown 13 4-5 38, Tanner Barbour 2 0-0 5, Austin Hunt 3 4-6 10, Dane Sykes 4 4-5 12, Caleb Northcroft 1 0-0 3, Champ Powaukee 4 6-7 16, Alex Bickelhaupt 2 0-0 4, Logan Thompson 1 0-0 2, Cade Hill 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 18-23 90.
Rogers 11 11 17 14—53
Pullman 33 15 33 20—90
3-point goals — Warrick, Green, Brown 8, Powaukee 2, Barbour, Northcroft.
Post Falls 48, Moscow 46
Moscow’s Dylan Rehder’s last-second shot fell short as the Bears dropped their regular season finale to the Trojans in an Inland Empire League game at Bear Den.
“It was pretty close throughout,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “We just couldn’t get the last shot to fall at the end.”
Caleb Skinner paced the Bears (8-12, 2-6) with 15 points and seven rebounds. Rehder also was in double figures with 12 points.
Tyrus Blake led Post Falls (6-15, 4-5) with 15 points off five 3-pointers.
POST FALLS (6-15, 4-5)
Steven Anderson 0 0-0 0, Troy Ostlund 2 2-8 6, Trenton McLean 0 0-0 0, Neil McCarthy 5 0-0 11, Alex Shields 4 0-0 8, Isaac McKeaun 0 1-2 1, Tyras Blake 5 0-2 15, Asher Bowie 1 0-0 2, Connor Carber 2 1-3 5. Totals 19 4-15 48.
MOSCOW (8-12, 2-6)
Brayson Reed 1 3-3 6, Traiden Cummings 2 1-1 5, Elom Afatchao 1 0-0 2, Dylan Rehder 4 3-4 12, Grant Abendroth 1 0-0 2, Joey Williams 0 0-0 0, Caleb Skinner 5 5-8 15, Zac Skinner 2 0-1 4. Totals 16 12-17 46.
Post Falls 13 12 11 8—48
Moscow 10 14 12 10—46
3-point goals — Blake 5, McCarthy, Reed, Rehder.
JV — Post Falls def. Moscow.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Shadle Park 39, Pullman 37
Tamiera Thompson tallied 14 points as the Highlanders of Spokane held off a late rally from the Greyhounds in a Washington Class 2A district tournament semifinal contest at Pullman High School.
Kyleigh Archer contributed 10 points for Shadle Park (11-11), which held a 22-18 lead at halftime and increased it to 33-26 after three quarters.
Sehra Singh led Pullman (8-13), which was the No. 2 seed, with 13 points.
SHADLE PARK-SPOKANE (11-11)
Makenzie Fuyer 2 0-0 5, Julia Licca 1 0-0 2, Jaycie Plaster 0 0-0 0, Addison Jahn 2 2-3 7, Molly Picard 0 0-0 0, Tamiera Thompson 4 3-5 14, Brynn Hasenoehrl 0 0-0 0, Kyleigh Archer 4 1-1 10, Brianna Whitcomb 0 0-0 0, Alexis Bell 0 1-5 1. Totals 13 7-14 39.
PULLMAN (8-13)
Meg Limburg 1 1-2 3, Jennabee Harris 0 0-0 0, Sophie Armstrong 0 0-0 0, Lacie Sines 2 2-5 6, Marissa Carper 0 0-0 0, Suhailey Reyes 1 4-5 6, Sehra Singh 6 1-2 13, Ryliann Bednar 3 3-4 9. Totals 13 11-18 37.
Shadle Park 6 16 11 6—39
Pullman 10 8 8 11—37
3-point goals — Thompson 3, Fuyer, Jahn, Archer.
Kendrick, Deary lead way on WPL DII selections
Kendrick and Deary each had two first-team picks as the Whitepine League announced its all-league Division II selections, as voted on by the coaches.
Rose Stewart and Hailey Taylor each earned first-team spots for the Tigers. Araya Wood and Kenadie Kirk each were selected to the first team for the Mustangs.
Stewart was named player of the year and Kendrick’s Ron Ireland won coach of the year.
FIRST TEAM
Rose Stewart, Kendrick; Araya Wood, Deary; Kenadie Kirk, Deary; Hailey Taylor, Kendrick; Morgan Wemhoff, Nezperce.
Player of the year — Stewart.
Coach of the year — Ron Ireland, Kendrick.
SECOND TEAM
Sarah Waters, St. John Bosco; Harley Heimgartner, Kendrick; Katharine Duuck, Nezperce; Ruby Stewart, Kendrick; Julia Wassmuth, St. John Bosco.
Lapwai, Prairie dominate first-team WPL honors
Lapwai swept the top honors and took three spots on the first team as the Whitepine League announced its Division I girls basketball selections, as voted on by the coaches.
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks was named the player of the year and garnered a spot on the first team. Jordyn-McCormack-Marks and Lauren Gould also were picked to the first team. Ada Marks was named coach of the year.
Prairie’s Kristin Wemhoff and Tara Schlader earned the final two first-team spots.
FIRST TEAM
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks, Lapwai; Kristin Wemhoff, Prairie; Lauren Gould, Lapwai; Jordyn McCormack-Marks, Lapwai; Tara Schlader, Prairie.
Player of the year — Ja. McCormack-Marks, Lapwai.
Coach of the year — Ada Marks, Lapwai.
SECOND TEAM
Jordan Reynolds, Potlach; Laney Landmark, Kamiah; Chloe Grieser, Genesee; Shada Edwards, Clearwater Valley; Isabelle Monk, Genesee.
HONORABLE MENTION
Lexi Schumacher, Prairie; Dericka Morgan, Troy; Alaura Hawley, Troy; Trinity Yocum, Clearwater Valley; Mariah Porter, Kamiah; Grace VanderPloeg, Logos; Skylin Parrish, Lapwai; Logan Landmark, Kamiah; Karlee Skinner, Kamiah; Tayva McKinney, Potlatch; Jaylee Fry, Potlatch.