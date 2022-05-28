SEATTLE — Pullman’s doubles duo of Connor Lee and Ambrose Wang posted two straight-sets victories to reach the final four of the Washington Class 2A boys state tournament at the University of Washington’s Nordstrom Tennis Center.
Greyhound singles player Vijay Lin also reached the today’s second day of action after winning two of his three matches. No. 2 singles player Seth Luna and doubles pairing of Garrison Hoiland and Kolby Uhlenkott each were eliminated.
Lee and Wang will compete in the semifinal round, and Lin plays for fourth place, starting at 8 a.m.
Pullman Day 1 records
Singles — Vijay Lin 2-1; Seth Luna 1-2.
Doubles — Connor Lee/Ambrose Wang 2-0; Garrison Hoiland/Kolby Uhlenkott 0-2.
GIRLS PREP TENNIS
Pullman freshman into final four at State
SEATTLE — Pullman freshman Rhoda Wang blasted through two matches, dropping just one game, to advance to today’s semifinal round of the Washington Class 2A girls state tournament at the University of Washington’s Nordstrom Tennis Center.
Doubles players Audrey Pitzer and Renee Sun won two-of-three matches to also advance to the second day.
Wang will return to action in the semifinal round, and Pitzer and Sun compete for fourth place, starting at 8 a.m.
Pullman Day 1 records
Singles — Rhoda Wang 2-0.
Doubles — Audrey Pitzer/Renee Sun 2-1.
PREP TRACK AND FIELD
Orr wins state discus for Gar-Pal
Jaxson Orr, a Garfield-Palouse senior who early in the season was throwing in the low 100s, won a Washington title in the 1B boys’ discus Friday with a mark of 147 feet, 7 inches, at the state small-school track and field meet at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash.
Orr’s mark was a 14-foot personal record.
“He’s just been progressing, which is what you want,” Gar-Pal coach Cap Perry said. “That’s what we tell the kids — you’ve got to PR each week. They’re just going to get stronger, get better technique, in every event.
“He’s been throwing for a couple of years,” he said of Orr, “but this year he’s really come into his own.”
Orr also took eighth in the triple jump.
Raelyn Borley of Pomeroy placed third in the 1B girls’ shot put, and teammate Katie Boyer was third in the pole vault.
At the same venue, Kamea Kauhi of Asotin placed fourth in the 2B boys’ high jump, and Emma Bryson of Colfax took fifth in the 2B girls’ pole vault.
In the large-school meet at Mt. Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Nicole Avery of Pullman placed fourth in the 2A girls’ 100 hurdles and fifth in the girls’ long jump, leaping 16-4¾.
CLASS 2A
Girls
100 hurdles — 4, Nicole Avery, Pul, 16.17.
Long jump — 5. Nicole Avery, Pul, 16-4¾.
Boys
Discus — 10. Cotton Sears, Pul, 132-1.
CLASS 2B
Girls
Pole vault — 5. Emma Bryson, Colf, 8-6.
Discus — 10, Haylee Appleford, Aso, 98-3. 13. Danielle Getz, Colf, 80-5.
Boys
High jump — 4, Kamea Kauhi, Aso, 5-10.
Long jump — 11, Dane Neace, Aso, 19-0¼.
CLASS 1B
Girls
Pole vault — 3, Katie Boyer, Pom, 8-6.
Shot put — 3. Raelyn Borley, Pom, 33-9. 12. Ava Hemphill, GP, 27-6½.
Boys
Triple jump — 8. Jaxson Orr, GP, 38-7½.
Discus — 1. Jaxson Orr, GP, 141-7.
PREP SOFTBALL
Colton wins a pair
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Colton Wildcats registered two victories Friday and now are just one win away from the Washington Class 1B state softball championship after play at the Gateway Sports Complex.
The second-seeded Wildcats (17-4), winners of eight consecutive games, disposed of No. 7 seed Wilbur-Creston-Keller 18-3 in a first-round game, then rallied from a five-run deficit to down No. 3 Inchelium 11-6 in a semifinal-round contest. They now will face top-seeded Liberty Christian (20-2) at 2 p.m. today at the same site for the title. The two teams were scheduled to play in the district final May 20, but rain wiped out that game.
Colton scored two or more runs in every inning of the run-rule victory against Wilbur-Creston-Keller (13-10), notching seven runs in the fourth to put an exclamation point on things. Kaydee Heitstuman went 3-for-3 with two runs scored. Sidni Whitcomb doubled twice, scored two runs and had four RBI. Tylar Sandoval went 2-for-3 with a double, four runs scored and three RBI. Mary Pluid went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Maggie Meyer, who had a double, a run scored and three RBI offensively, allowed just two hits, five walks and three runs, one earned, in going the distance in the circle. She struck out four.
Against the Hornets (18-6), Inchelium raced out to a 5-0 lead after a half an inning, but the Wildcats cut into the gap with two in their half of the first, one in the second and one in the third before tying it at 5-5 with one in the fourth. Colton then exploded for six fifth-inning runs and held on from there.
Sandoval was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Rachel Becker had a double, a run scored and two RBI. Mary Pluid went 2-for-4 with a run scored and Meyer had a triple and scored a run.
Meyer also went the distance, allowing eight hits, one walk and three earned runs. She struck out five.
WCR 000 30—3 2 4
Colton 254 7x—18 13 4
Sydney Robinson, Sascha Springstead (2) and Paige Sapier; Maggie Meyer and Rachel Becker. L—Robinson.
Wilbur-Creston-Keller hits — Robinson (3B), Logan McElyea.
Colton hits — Kaydee Heitstuman 3, Sidni Whitcomb 2 (2 2B), Tylar Sandoval 2 (2B), Mary Pluid 2, Meyer (2B), Becker, Kyndra Stout, Kate Schultheis.
———
Inchelium 500 000 1—6 8 6
Colton 211 160 x—11 8 7
Beatrice Seymour and Hailey Peone; Maggie Meyer and Rachel Becker.
Inchelium hits — Peone 2, Sammi Stensgar (2B), Torrence Finley, Isabella Finley, Madeline Desautel, AnnMarie Simpson.
Colton hits — Tylar Sandoval 2, Mary Pluid 2, Meyer (3B), Becker (2B), Kaydee Heitstuman, Kyndra Stout.
PREP BASEBALL
Colfax loses in semifinals
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — The underdog run of the Colfax baseball team will not end with the Washington Class 2B state championship.
The Bulldogs, the No. 12 seed, were trailing 5-0 after two innings to top-seeded Toutle Lake. Colfax rallied but fell 10-7 to the Ducks (21-1) in a state semifinal game at Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex.
The Bulldogs (11-11-1) will take on Chewelah (21-3) in the third-place game at 10 a.m. today at the same site.
No other information was available at press time.
COLLEGE GOLF
Cougars name women’s coach
Washington State announced the hiring Friday of a women’s golf coach who has spent the past seven seasons at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, Calif.
Sofie Aagaard will be introduced in a reception in the coming weeks, the school said.
Aagaard guided the Mustangs to three Big West Conference team titles, three NCAA Regional appearances, and was named Big West Conference Coach of the Year on four occasions.
Prior to Cal Poly, Aagaard spent three seasons as an assistant at her alma mater, the University of California. She helped the Bears advance to the NCAA Regionals all three seasons and to the national championship in 2015.
As a collegian at Cal, she was a three-time NCAA Division I All-American. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political economies of industrial societies.
Aagaard spent six years on the Symetra Tour and qualified for the LPGA Tour in 2008. Sje was a member of the Swedish national team from 1999 to 2006.
Aagaard succeeds Kelli Kamimura, who retired from college coaching after 13 seasons at the Cougar helm.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Four WSU games picked up
Four Washington State football games this season have found a TV home.
The Cougars’ game at Wisconsin will be aired by Fox and start at 12:30 p.m. Pacific, and a home game against Utah has been picked up by FS1 and will start at 7 p.m.
Two Coug home games will be aired by the Pac-12 Network, with a contest versus Idaho on Sept. 3 starting at 6:30 p.m. and a game against Colorado State at 2 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Two Cougars qualify
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Mitch Jacobson and Colton Johnsen of Washington State joined the Cougar contingent who have qualified for the NCAA meet.
Jacobson placed third in the high jump and Johnsen posted the ninth-best time in the 3000-meter steeplechase at the NCAA West Preliminary.