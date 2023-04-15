PULLMAN — The unbeaten Pullman Greyhound boys and girls tennis teams dominated visiting Moscow in nonleague prep action at their home courts on Friday.

The Greyhound girls blitzed to a 7-0 team dual victory, while the boys just missed out on their own sweep, winning 6-1 after the Bears took a down-to-the-wire No. 3 doubles match.

At the top of its lineups, Pullman got 6-0, 6-0 victories from No. 1 girls singles player Rhoda Wang, No. 1 boys singles player Vijay Lin and the No. 1 girls doubles duo of Lotti Wolf and Kei Bromley. Boys doubles featured the most lively and competitive No. 1-level contest of the day, with Moscow’s Ellis Jaeckel and Lucas Ting pushing Pullman’s Kolby Uhlenkott and Kieran Hampson in both sets before the Hounds prevailed 7-5, 6-4.