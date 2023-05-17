The Pullman Greyhound boys and girls golf teams won their Washington Class 2A golf district tournaments at the Red Wolf Golf Club in Clarkston on Tuesday.

Greyhound golfer Trae Fredrickson took home medalist honors among boys with a two-day total of 162 strokes after finishing the second round with a score of 79. Other Pullman boys that qualified for State include Parker Lee, Elliott Lee, Parker Legreid and Rawley Larkin.

The Greyhound girls qualified two for the state tournament — Ryliann Bednar, who finished third overall with a score of 178, and Matiline Rink with a total of 188.

