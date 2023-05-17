The Pullman Greyhound boys and girls golf teams won their Washington Class 2A golf district tournaments at the Red Wolf Golf Club in Clarkston on Tuesday.
Greyhound golfer Trae Fredrickson took home medalist honors among boys with a two-day total of 162 strokes after finishing the second round with a score of 79. Other Pullman boys that qualified for State include Parker Lee, Elliott Lee, Parker Legreid and Rawley Larkin.
The Greyhound girls qualified two for the state tournament — Ryliann Bednar, who finished third overall with a score of 178, and Matiline Rink with a total of 188.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Greyhounds top dogs at district tennis tournament
SPOKANE — The Pullman girls and boys swept to singles, doubles, and overall team titles as their 2A district tournament concluded at Rogers High School.
The Hounds will send 11 total players to this Saturday’s regional crossover with the CWAC.
Greyhound met Greyhound in both girls finals, with defending district and state champion Rhoda Wang besting teammate Gwyn Heim 6-2, 6-1 in singles while the doubles pairing of Lotti Wolf/Kei Bromley rallied from a set down to overcome Diana Gutierrez and Lydia Nelson 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. Heim and Gutierrez/Nelson won second/third-place qualifying matches against Clarkston’s Annouck Jansen and duo of Ella Leavitt/Olivia Gustafson, respectively, to secure their own regional berths.
Pullman’s Vijay Lin routed Conner Kunz of West Valley 6-1, 6-0 in the boys’ singles final for his second straight district championship, while boys doubles saw yet another all-Pullman affair in which the senior twosome of Kolby Uhlenkott/Kieran Hampson topped Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay/Mir Park 6-2, 6-2. Kunz defeated the Hounds’ Reed Newell in a second/third-place match to become the only non-Pullman player to advance to Regionals
All of Pullman’s champions and second-place qualifiers will face opponents from the CWAC with trips to the Washington Class 2A state tournament at stake in the crossover event at East Valley-Yakima on Saturday at 9 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Bulldogs advance to championship
COLFAX — The Colfax softball team advanced to a Washington Class 2A district championship game following back-to-back mercy rule wins.
The Bulldogs (18-3) first knocked off Davenport 25-2.
Following the trouncing of the Gorillas, Colfax shutout Liberty of Spangle 10-0 in the semifinals to reach the championship game.
The Bulldogs will face Northwest Christian of Colbert in the championship game at 3 p.m. on Saturday at home.
Full information was not available at press time.
Colfax 25, Davenport 2
Davenport 000 20— 2 x x
Colfax 1(16)2 6x—25 x x
———
Colfax 10, Liberty 0
Liberty 000 00— 0 x x
Colfax 630 1x—10 x x
COLLEGE GOLF
WSU’s Yanagi on the climb at NCAA Regionals
MORGAN HILL, Calif. — Washington State senior Pono Yanagi moved up 18 spots on the player leaderboard during the second round of the NCAA Morgan Hill Regional, ending the day in a tie for 27th.
Yanagi carded 2-over 74 for the second straight round at The Institute Golf Club, and holds a 36-hole score of 4-over 148. He is scheduled to tee off for today’s third and final round at 9:53 a.m. Pacific.