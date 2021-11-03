Several Greyhounds football players made first team as the Greater Spokane League recently released its all-league teams.
Pullman’s Tanner Barbour and Cooper Biorn each were honored on both sides of the ball.
Barbour, a junior, was named as a receiver and a defensive back. Biorn, a senior, was named on the two lines.
Also earning first-team honors were Pullman sophomore running back Terran Page and Greyhounds senior kicker Jaxon Patrick.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB — Tre Dickerson, Shadle Park. RB — Tiger Carringer, Clarkston; Terran Page, Pullman. WR — Landon Taylor, Clarkston; Grady Walker, West Valley; Tanner Barbour, Pullman; Anthony Dearfield, Rogers. OL — Hawkeye Day, Shadle Park; Jeff Olerich, Clarkston; Cole Green, West Valley; Naaman Deakins, East Valley; Cooper Biorn, Pullman. K — Jaxon Patrick, Pullman.
Defense
DL — Mat Torrero, Shadle Park; Kaden Watts, Shadle Park; Jeff Olerich, Clarkston; Cooper Biorn, Pullman. LB — Kellen Palm, Shadle Park; Tiger Carringer, Clarkston; Gage Bucher, East Valley; Max McCloy, Pullman. DB — Malachit Troutt, Shadle Park; Liam Johnston, Shadle Park; Landon Taylor, Clarkston; Tanner Barbour, Pullman. P — Kamron Holley, West Valley.
Offensive MVP — Liam Johnston, Shadle Park.
Defensive MVP — Joe Hofstee, East Valley.
All-purpose player — Diezel Wilkinson, East Valley.
Coach of the year — James Mace, Shadle Park.
Assistant of the year — Matt Doyle, Shadle Park.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB — Carter Steinwand, Clarkston. RB — Beckett Ensminger, Shadle Park; Ethan Carrell, West Valley. WR — Chris Howell, Clarkston; Jordan Dever, Shadle Park; Champ Powaukee, Pullman; Ryan Dewey, North Central. OL — Jacob Geiger, West Valley; Connor Rowatt, West Valley; Eddy Ary, East Valley; Tolo Alo, North Central; Caber Taylor, Rogers. K — Memphis Lake, Shadle Park.
Defense
DL — Carson Ash, Clarkston; Jacob Geiger, West Valley; Jackson Bale, West Valley. LB — Jake Barker, West Valley; Chris Bergman, East Valley; Ryan Conrath, East Valley; Glenn Stites, North Central. DB — Tommy Elliot, North Central; Owen Spendlove, East Valley; Nick Walsh, East Valley. P — Liam Johnston, East Valley; Landon Taylor, Clarkston.
HONORABLE MENTION
QB — Carter Strom, North Central. OL — Jake Picard, Shadle Park; Camden Stoker, Clarkston; Kimani Mugo, West Valley. LB — Maxx Richmond, North Central.
VOLLEYBALL
Pullman sweeps
Pullman swept past East Valley 25-14, 25-12, 25-9 in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League match.
Lily McNannay had 15 digs and five aces, Nicole Avery finished with 14 kills and Keleigh Myers added 33 assists.
The Greyhounds next play at 6 p.m. Thursday at Clarkston.
Garfield-Palouse moves on
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Garfield-Palouse volleyball team upset Sunnyside Christian in a Southeast 1B district tournament first-round match Tuesday.
No set scores were available, but the Vikings swept the Knights.
Garfield-Palouse next will play at 6 p.m. Thursday at St. John/Endicott-LaCrosse.
WOMEN’S GOLF
WSU 10th at Pac-12 Preview
KAILUA KONA, Hawaii — Freshman Madelyn Gamble fired a 2-over-par 75 and leads the Washington State women’s golf team at the Nanea Pac-12 Preview at Nanea Golf Club.
The Cougars are 10th in the 12-team tournament after two rounds at 623, behind meet leader Stanford’s 579.
Gamble is tied for 17th place at 3-over 146.
The final round takes place today.
Team scores — 1. Stanford 579; 2. USC 582; 3. Arizona 585; 4. Oregon State 592; T5. Oregon 594; T5. UCLA 594; 7. Washington 595; 8. Colorado 601; 9. Arizona State 604; 10. Washington State 607; 11. California 623; 12. Hawaii 628.
Leader — Katherine Muzi (USC) 139.
WSU individuals — T17. Madelyn Gamble 149; T31. Darcy Habgood 152; T31. Emily Cadwell 152; T41. Jiye Ham 154; 58. Amy Chu 165.