The Clarkston girls’ soccer team tallied a goal in each half and beat Pullman 2-0 in a Great Northern League girls’ soccer game Tuesday.
Jolee Nicholas got the Bantams on the board right off the bat with a goal in the fourth minute. Luella Skinner had the assist on the play.
Emerson Snyder then gave Clarkston an insurance goal in the 51st minute when she scored off a set piece.
“We actually had some pretty good moments, but we just can’t put a complete 80 minutes together,” Greyhounds coach Doug Winchell said. “Any goals we surrender puts us in a hole. One of these days we’re going to start creating some of our own luck.”
Erika Pickett made five saves for the Bantams, while Hallie McDougle had six stops for Pullman (0-11, 0-8).
Clarkston ..................................................1 1—2
Pullman ....................................................0 0—0
Clarkston — Jolee Nicholas (Luella Skinner), 4th.
Clarkston — Emerson Snyder, 51st
Shots — Clarkston 9, Pullman 9.
Saves — Clarkston: Pickett, 5. Pullman: McDougle, 6.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Moscow rallies to beat Troy, earn senior night win
Moscow coach Toni Claus said that the “crowd probably thought it was over” when her team trailed by five in the fourth game to Troy. But the Bears rallied to take that set and went on to beat Troy by scores of 25-23, 18-25, 23-25, 26-24, 15-12 on Moscow’s senior night.
Four of the Bears’ five seniors — Peyton Claus, Ellie Randall, Caily Wilson and Megan Watson — have been coached by Toni Claus since their eighth-grade season. And Moscow’s other senior, Becca Muse, “has been a great addition,” Toni Claus said. “She’s a great kid who’s put in the time and effort and deserved to be on varsity her senior year.”
The nonleague win improved Moscow to 14-6 overall and 3-1 against the Trojans. Now done with the regular season, Moscow will open Districts Tuesday at home against Sandpoint at 6 p.m. The winner of that match will visit Lakeland Thursday for the district title.
Leading Moscow in its latest match were Peyton Claus (41 assists, 15 digs, seven kills), Morgan Claus (11 kills, 18 digs), Izzy Burns (13 kills) and Ellie Randall (29 digs).
“It was a pretty emotional night and the whole match was a roller coaster,” Toni Claus said. “We were up and down because of senior night but I’m very proud of them.”
Moscow trailed 23-18 in the fourth set.
“But we came back and beat them 26-24 to (extend the match),” Moscow’s coach said. “They showed a lot of grit and guts to pull that game out and then win game No. 5. They were determined to go to set five. I’m so proud of them.”
Logos clinches third in league
CRAIGMONT — Logos beat Highland 25-19, 29-27, 25-20 to wrap up the regular season ranked third in the Whitepine League Division II. Districts will open Saturday at the Activity Center, where the Knights will play against an opponent to be determined at 2:30 p.m.
The Knights were led by Lily Leidenfrost (16 assists and seven digs), Lucia Wilson (five blocks), Hero Merkle (10 kills), Sarah Rosendahl (eight kills) and Marilea Canul (20 digs).
“The other team played hard and I thought it was a really good match, a fun match,” Logos coach Jessica Evans said.
Pullman Christian beats Oaks Classical Christian
SPOKANE VALLEY — Pullman Christian beat Oaks Classical Christian in a Mountain Christian League match behind Annie Goetze’s 11 kills.
Genesee bests Loggers
GENESEE — Genesee served 70 of 73 as a team — led by Riley Maguire’s 22-of-22, five-ace showing — en route to the 25-9, 25-22, 25-19 win on senior night over Potlatch.
Senior Kendra Murray made five digs for Genesee (23-6, 10-2). This was also the final regular-season home game in the high school careers of Molly Hanson, Mikacia Bartosz, Aubrey Grieser, Kyra Scharnhost and Regan Zenner. For Potlatch (10-7, 7-5), Olivia Wise had six kills and six blocks, Charlee Beckner made 18 digs and Alyssa Felton went 11-for-11 serving.
The Bulldogs are seeded second for this weekend’s district tournament at the Activity Center, where they begin play at 1 p.m. Saturday against an opponent to be determined. Potlatch is third seed and also plays at 1 p.m., facing either Clearwater Valley or Kamiah.
Nighthawks nip Wildcats
COLTON — Visiting Oakesdale produced a 25-21, 25-19, 25-13 sweep of Colton in Southeast 1B League play.
Josie Schultheis led Colton (10-5, 6-4) with seven kills and 18 digs, while teammate Rylee Vining provided 17 assists. Over 400 dollars were raised at the event in support of Spike for a Cure, sponsored by Gritman Medical Center.
Hounds halt Bantams
Mikayla Uhlkenkott provided the Greyhounds with 15 kills and 15 digs and her team remained unbeaten in Great Northern League play after a three-set dismissal of visiting Clarkston.
The set scores were 25-17, 25-22, 25-10. Addie Hawes added 29 assists and five aces for Pullman (8-0 GNL), while Alexis Haugen had seven kills.
Seniors lead Tigers against Bulldogs
KENDRICK — It was Senior Night in Kendrick, as Tigers senior Eliza Olson led her team in kills with 12 and the hosts defeated visiting nonleague foe Grangeville.
The set scores were 25-21, 25-18, 25-15.
Seniors Lauren Morgan (17-for-18 serving) and Megan Brocke (nine kills) were among Kendrick’s other statistical leaders. Cassidy Lustig, Mya Brown, Ellie Cope and Jaiden Anderson also played their final regular-season high school home game.
With an overall record of 14-1 and Whitepine League Division II record of 10-0, the Tigers enter the 1A Dvision II district tournament seeded first. They will play on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in the LCSC Activity Center against an opponent to be determined.
Pirates vanquish Vikings
POMEROY — Totaling 23 aces as a team, Pomeroy served up a 25-13, 25-8, 25-16 Southeast 1B League win over visiting Garfield-Palouse.
“The highlight of our night tonight was serving,” said Pomeroy coach Amy Smith.
Alyssa Wolf had eight aces and seven digs for the Pirates, while Maddy Dixon led the team in kills with seven, and Heidi Heytvelt provided 12 assists.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Pullman Christian 4, Oaks Classical Christian 0
SPOKANE VALLEY — Pullman Christian blanked Oaks Classical Christian from Spokane Valley in a Mountain Christian League game to improve to 5-1-1 both overall and in league.
Keaton Hewitt had about “five or six saves,” coach Sean Dinius said, and the Eagles got two goals from Noah Nimmer to go with scores from Shane Shaffer and Liam Fitzgerald.
“The guys executed our game plan nearly perfectly and they played pretty tough,” Dinius said, noting that it was a physical game.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Idaho sweeps Big Sky honors
Kelsey Swenson and Dwain Stucker picked up Big Sky athlete of the week honors after running well at the Inland Empire Championships hosted by Lewis-Clark State.
Swenson led the Vandal women in the 5,000-kilometer event with a time of 17:27. She took second overall, and Idaho cruised to the easy team win.
Stucker was the men’s top finisher, taking sixth in 23:46 in the 8K race. Stucker and the Vandals finished second overall as a team. It is Stucker’s second weekly honor of the season, after earning recognition two weeks ago.
The Vandals are off until the 2019 Big Sky Cross Country Championships, hosted by Northern Colorado, on Nov. 2 in Greeley, Colo.