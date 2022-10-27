Three different Greyhounds scored goals as the Pullman girls soccer team cruised to a shutout in the first round of the Washington Class 2A district girls soccer tournament Wednesday.

Pullman (9-5) defeated Rogers 4-0 in the home match.

Alene Itani scored the first goal in the sixth minute. After an own goal made it 2-0 at halftime, Vanna Chun registered a goal in the 46th minute and Keely Franklin concluded the scoring in the 77th minute.

