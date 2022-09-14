The host Pullman Greyhounds narrowly escaped defeat in a down-to-the-wire fourth set before prevailing in five against nonleague foe Colfax in high school volleyball action Tuesday in Pullman.

The final scoreline read 20-25, 25-14, 21-25, 29-27, 15-11 in favor of Pullman (2-1).

Margot Keane led the Greyhound effort on offense and defense alike, totaling 11 kills and 25 digs along with four aces. Pullman’s Gabriella Oliver had 12 assists and four aces of her own.

Tags

Recommended for you