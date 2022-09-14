The host Pullman Greyhounds narrowly escaped defeat in a down-to-the-wire fourth set before prevailing in five against nonleague foe Colfax in high school volleyball action Tuesday in Pullman.
The final scoreline read 20-25, 25-14, 21-25, 29-27, 15-11 in favor of Pullman (2-1).
Margot Keane led the Greyhound effort on offense and defense alike, totaling 11 kills and 25 digs along with four aces. Pullman’s Gabriella Oliver had 12 assists and four aces of her own.
For Colfax, which was making its season debut, Brynn McGaughy racked up 15 kills and seven blocks while Jaisha Gibbs supplied 24 assists and Brenna Gilchrist held down the back row with 22 digs.
Tigers prey on Nighthawks
NEZPERCE — Visiting Kendrick rolled to a 25-11, 25-16, 25-12 victory against Nezperce to remain perfect in Whitepine Leage Division II play.
Hailey Taylor served 15-for-15 with five aces for the Tigers (4-1, 4-0), who also benefited from 12 assists by Ruby Stewart and five kills and three aces from Rose Stewart.
JV — Kendrick def. Nezperce 2-0.
Trojans bring Bulldogs to heel
TROY — The Troy Trojans dominated the Genesee Bulldogs in a battle of the top two teams in Whitepine League Division I standings, prevailing 25-18, 25-10, 25-11.
Jolee Ecklund led the way for Troy (6-3, 5-0) with 12 kills and Olivia Tyler provided 23 assists.
“We love playing (Genesee) — a lot of long rallies that could have gone either way,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said. “Thought my girls served really well.”
Genesee dropped its first match of the season and is now 6-1 in league play.
JV — Genesee def. Troy 2-1.
Loggers chop down Knights
After suffering its first loss of the season to Troy, Potlatch rebounded with a four-set win against Whitepine League Division I rival Logos of Moscow.
The set scores were 19-25, 25-23, 27-25 and 25-15.
Ali Aiken led the Loggers in kills with 13 and added 17 digs. Jordan Reynolds was right behind her with 12 kills, and Delaney Beckner was 22-for-23 at the line with five aces.
Potlatch improved to 6-1 overall and 5-1 in league play.
CRAIGMONT — Deary made a dominant start and withstood a late fightback from host Highland of Craigmont for a four-set Whitepine League Division II victory.
The set scores were 25-14, 25-10, 23-25 and 25-21.
Kenadie Kirk notched 15 assists and nine aces for the victorious Mustangs (4-2, 2-1), while Dantae Workman made seven kills and Emily Mottern had 15 digs.
JV — Deary def. Highland 25-12, 25-14, 9-15.
Bulldogs fend off Wildcats
GRANGEVILLE — In a nonleague encounter, Grangeville handled visiting Colton 25-13, 25-12, 25-14.
The Bulldogs improved to 2-4 on the season.
Vikings can’t conquer Indians
PALOUSE — The Garfield-Palouse Vikings lost 25-11, 25-13, 25-19 to the Reardan Indians in a season-opening match that was postponed from Sept. 6.
Morgan Lentz provided Gar-Pal with six kills, while Megan Olson had six assists and Payton Pfaff had five digs.
Idaho takes fourth in the first tourney of year
SPRINGVILLE, Utah — The Idaho women’s golf team had the fourth-best round of the day and surged to finish fourth overall out of 18 teams at the season-opening Hobble Creek Classic at Hobble Creek Golf Course.
The Vandals finished with a 909, 26 strokes behind meet champion Boise State’s 883.
Senior Nattavadee Khunsri had a third-round 3-over-par 74 and finished with a three-round total of 9-over 222 and a 10th-place finish.
The Vandals next play Sept. 26-28 at the Red Sky Classic in Wolcott, Colo.
Team scores — 1. Boise State 883; 2. Weber State 901; 3. UC Davis 904; 4. Idaho 909; T5. Fullerton 910; T5. Portland State 910; 7. Riverside 911; 8. Wyoming 917; 9. Northridge 918; 10. Utah Valley A 921; 11. Tarleton State 925; 12. North Dakota State 926; 13. Lamar 937; 14. Motnana 942; 15. Idaho State 949; 16. Southern Utah 951; 17. Utah Tech 961; 18. Utah Valley B 962.
Medalist — Tiffany Le (Riverside) 216.
Idaho individuals — 10. Nattavadee Khunsri 222; T14. Yvonne Vinceri 225; T43. Vicky Tsai 233; T48. Jenna Bruggeman 234; T73. Kyndall Newman 240.
Idaho sweeps Big Sky honors
FARMINGTON, Utah — The Idaho women’s soccer team swept Big Sky Conference player of the week honors after the Vandals won twice the past week.
Junior forward Maddy Lasher was named offensive player of the week after registering a goal and two assists total in wins against Louisiana and Santa Barbara.
Freshman Kira Witte earned her second goalkeeper of the week honors after notching her fourth and fifth consecutive shutouts of the season. She has six total this year.