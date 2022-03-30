SPOKANE — A 24-0 Washington Class 2A Greater Spokane League high school baseball whitewash for Pullman against the Rogers Pirates of Spokane started with the Greyhounds circling the bases 20 times in the first two innings.
Seven different batters registered multiple hits for Pullman (2-3), and nine scored multiple times. Joey Hecker went 4-for-6 with two doubles, four runs and four RBI. The game ended after five innings via mercy rule.
Pitcher Caleb Northcroft struck out six in the win. Northcroft also batted 3-for-4 with three runs scored.
Pullman 9(11)0 04—24 20 1
Rogers 0 0 0 00— 0 4 7
Caleb Northcroft, Calvin Heusser (4) and Joey Hecker; Jackson Abels, Owen Norden (1), Jaysen McMillan (2), Mike Hoffman (4) and Karim Gutierrez. W — Northcroft; L — Abels.
Pullman hits — Joey Hecker 4 (2 2B), Max McCloy 3 (2B), Caleb Northcroft 3, Marcus Hilliard 2, Brady Coulter 2 (2B), Brendan Doumit 2, Cade Hill 2, Calvin Heusser, Nicholas Robison.
Rogers hits — Jaysen McMillan 2 (2B), Jaxon Brewer, Brayden Crossley.
Three area teams rate in 1A coaches poll
Four teams from the area cracked the top five in the first Idaho Class 1A coaches baseball poll of the season, it was announced.
Genesee came in at No. 1 overall, with Kendrick tied for third and Kamiah in fifth. Troy and Potlatch also received votes.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Pullman 18, Rogers 0
Sophie Armstrong and Kinsey Rees combined for a one-hitter and the Greyhounds got their first win of the season with an 18-0 blitz of Rogers in Greater Spokane League play.
Armstrong went three innings, giving up one hit and one walk while striking out seven. Rees closed it out by retiring all six batters she faced, striking out three.
Ava Petrino and Keleigh Myers both connected on home runs for Pullman (1-2, 0-1). Petrino finished 3-for-4 with three runs and six runs batted in.
Every starter scored in the game for the Greyhounds.
Rogers 000 00— 0 1 0
Pullman 357 3x—18 11 6
K. Tillett, H. Tima and Dexter; Sophie Armstrong, Kinsey Rees and Keleigh Myers, Cori Stewart. W — Armstrong; L — Tillett.
Rogers hit — H. Bernard.
Pullman hits — Ava Petrino 3 (2B, HR), Cori Stewart 2 (2B, 3B), Elise McDougle (3B), Keleigh Myers (HR), Taylor Wolfe, Sophie Armstrong, Marissa Carper, Suhailey Reyes.
Two ranked in Class 1A poll
Two teams from the area cracked the top five in the Idaho Class 1A softball coaches poll, it was announced.
Potlatch is tied for No. 2, and Genesee came in at No. 4. Kendrick also received votes.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Pullman 7, East Valley 0
Carlens Dollin scored three of the first four goals to spark Pullman in a 7-0 runaway Class 2A Greater Spokane League victory against East Valley.
Dollin put the Greyhounds (6-2, 2-0) on the board in the fifth minute, and they carried their 1-0 lead until late in the first half before they exploded for four goals in a 12-minute stretch of play from the 36th-48th minutes.
“All six wins that we’ve had this year have been shutouts, so the defensive crew and (goalkeeper) Tom Cole have held it together well,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell noted. Cole totaled six saves on the day.
East Valley 0 0—0
Pullman 3 4—7
Pullman — Carlens Dollin (Phillipp Kirchhoff), 5th.
Pullman — Evan French (Leon Lange), 36th.
Pullman — Carlens Dollin, 40th.
Pullman — Carlens Dollin, (Ian Oatley), 46th.
Pullman — Aidan Crossler (Clarens Dollin), 48th.
Pullman — Aden Athar (Kirchhoff), 61st.
Pullman — Aaron Oatley (Athar), 69th.
Shots — East Valley 6, Pullman 15. Saves — East Valley: Cooper Bledsoe 6. Pullman: Tom Cole 6.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Sandpoint 9, Moscow 3
Lynnsean Young of Moscow was dominant in the boys No. 1 singles position with a 6-0, 6-0 whitewash of Sandpoint’s Evan Wiley, but the Bears fell as a team to the Bulldogs in season-opening Idaho Class 4A Inland Empire League competition.
Also winning for Moscow were the mixed doubles pairings of Mark Sproull/Rose Fountain and Miles Tomlin/Abigail Duke. Sandpoint swept all of the girls contests and both boys doubles matches.
“I have a lot of new players who haven’t had any match experience, so from top to bottom, it was nice to see everyone play competitive and put a lot of effort into their initial competitive matches,” Moscow coach Matt Scott said.
Girls singles — Neva Rececka, Sand, def. Natalie Rice 6-0, 6-1; Sydney Webb, Sand, def. Aneesha Shrestha 4-6, 7-5, 6-4; Aubree Knowles, Sand, def. Mili Richards 6-3, 7-5.
Girls doubles — Olivia Petruco/Denali Terry, Sand, def. Samantha Unger/Kacie Clyde 6-2, 6-3; Malie Evans/Patch Howard, Sand, def. Audrey Pollard/Taryn Hemming 6-0, 6-2.
Mixed doubles — Mark Sproull/Rose Fountain, Mos, def. Ivan Steinbachs/Elly Pincher 6-2, 6-3; Miles Tomlin/Abigail Duke, Mos, def. Caleb Bradshaw/Maya Vorhies, 6-1, 6-4.
Boys singles — Lynnsean Young, Mos, def. Evan Wiley 6-0, 6-0; Matthew Norton, Sand, def. Micah Wolbrecht 6-4, 6-2; Noah Spinney, Sand, def. Jack Landis 7-5, 6-4.
Boys doubles — Tyler Korn/Kayden Kindred, Sand, def. Brayden Picard/Bryce Hansen 6-0, 6-2; Aden Heitz/Owen Larson, Sand, def. Ellis Jackel/Lucas Ting 6-2, 6-2.
COLLEGE NEWS
WSU announces local NIL marketplace
The Washington State athletic department announced the launch of Icon Suite, a name, image and likeness tool for Icon Source for all student-athletes and community members.
The Icon Suite local exchange application software will enhance the NIL experience for those involved with the school. It connects local companies through a custom marketplace, also simplifying the administrative process for WSU’s athletic administrators tied to deal with disclosure and compliance. Business and WSU supporters will be able to identify and engage with potential student-athlete partners through the software.
“Our student-athletes have been proactive in taking advantage of new opportunities afforded by NCAA NIL legislation,” WSU athletic director Pat Chun said in a news release. “In a very fluid environment, we’ve witnessed our athletes becoming entrepreneurs, brand ambassadors and non-profit advocates, while continuing to exceed expectations on the field and in the classroom. We’re excited about the new opportunities Icon Source will provide our student-athletes.”
WSU’s Chun recognized
Washington State athletic director Pat Chun was selected as part of Sports Business Journal’s ongoing recognition, “All In: Leaders in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion,” the publication announced.
“Diversity, equity, and inclusive excellence are core tenets of the Washington State University system,”president Kirk Schulz said in a news release. “During his tenure, Pat has worked assertively to ensure that these principles are fully embraced within WSU Athletics.”
Individuals selected represent leaders at sports properties and organizations who are change agents and tireless advocates in the sports business. Broadening the scope of ideas and perspectives throughout an organization while making sports business a welcoming and open forum were key components in the selection process.
Under Chun’s leadership, the WSU athletic department has focused on many DEI initiatives, including creating a Black Student-Athlete Association, the Cougar Pride Student-Athlete Alliance (LGBTQ+), diversity and inclusion were named key objectives within the department’s strategic plan, as well as the creation of a diversity “report card” within the athletic department to regularly measure staff diversity and create one more tool for accountability.