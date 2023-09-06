In a nonleague high school volleyball season-opener on their home court Tuesday, the Pullman Greyhounds raced through the first two sets and edged out a tight third to secure a straight-sets win over visiting Ephrata.
The final scoreline read 25-17, 25-18, 25-23.
The Greyhounds benefited from Sophie Armstrong’s 14 kills, five aces and six digs, along with 29 assists courtesy of Gabriella Oliver.
Bears bested by Bulldogs
SANDPOINT — Visiting Moscow narrowly dropped the first set and went on to lose in three against 4A Inland Empire League foe Sandpoint.
The set scores were 28-26, 25-17 and 25-17.
The Bears (5-4, 2-2) were boosted by nine kills from Eva Biladeau and 17 digs from Addie Branen.
“We just kind of struggled to get going,” Moscow coach Lisa Davis said. “We had some service issues at the line. We identified some things that we really need to work on.”
Trojans topple Knights
TROY — The host Trojans remained perfect in Whitepine League Division I play with a 25-12, 25-16, 25-9 victory over Logos of Moscow.
Tessa Stoner had six kills and no errors for Troy (8-1, 3-0), while teammate Dericka Morgan served 15-for-16 with eight aces.
Mustangs pull past Patriots
DEARY — In a five-set epic, Deary ultimately staved off the challenge of visiting St. John Bosco of Cottonwood to remain perfect in Whitepine League Division II play.
The final scoreline read 21-25, 25-18, 25-15, 20-25, 15-8 in favor of the Mustangs (4-1, 3-0).
Kenadie Kirk tallied 12 kills to spearhead the Deary offense.
Tigers humble Spartans
KENDRICK — The host Tigers tore to a 25-9, 25-14, 25-20 Whitepine League Division II victory against Timberline of Weippe.
Kendrick improved its record to 4-2 overall and 3-0 in league, while Timberline fell to 1-2 and 1-1.
Bulldogs can’t top Highlanders
SPOKANE — Visiting Colfax took the first set off larger-division foe Shadle Park of Spokane, but could not keep it up in what proved to be a season-opening nonleague defeat.
The final scoreline read 23-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-20 in favor of the host Highlanders.
Hailey Demler provided the Bulldogs with a double-double of 13 kills and 17 digs, while Ava Swan had 13 kills and three blocks, Hope Fulff put up 20 digs, and Lauyrn York dished out 34 assists.