In a nonleague high school volleyball season-opener on their home court Tuesday, the Pullman Greyhounds raced through the first two sets and edged out a tight third to secure a straight-sets win over visiting Ephrata.

The final scoreline read 25-17, 25-18, 25-23.

The Greyhounds benefited from Sophie Armstrong’s 14 kills, five aces and six digs, along with 29 assists courtesy of Gabriella Oliver.

