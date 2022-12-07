A blazing start put the Pullman Greyhounds in the driver’s seat en route to a 68-50 nonleague boys basketball win against visiting area rival Lewiston on Tuesday at Pullman High.

Pullman (2-0) was up 25-3 at the end of the first quarter. The game was competitive from the second quarter onward, but the Bengals (2-0) were never able to close the gap.

Jaedyn Brown and Champ Powaukee provided powerhouse offensive performances for the Greyhounds, combining for 50 points, while Tanner Barbour added another 12. Pullman shot 22-for-24 from the foul line as a team.

