EPHRATA, Wash. — Pullman won two events and booked berths to the State meet for multiple athletes in a Washington Class 2A regional crossover meet at Ephrata High School on Friday.
The Greyhounds’ Anna Fitzgerald took first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 18.40 seconds, and Jennabee Harris earned the gold for Pullman in the 300 hurdles, running 47.80.
BOYS
100 — 1. Joshua Green, Ephrata, 10.85; 2. Colton Magruder, Ellensburg, 10.87; 3. Christian Howell, Clarkston, 10.9.
200 — 1. Joshua Green, Ephrata, 21.77; 2. Christian Howell, Clarkston, 22.28; 3. Colton Magruder, Ellensburg, 22.34.
400 — 1. Jayden Barta, West Valley (Spokane), 49.16; 2. Dillon Lopes, Selah, 50.79; 3. Evin Ford, East Valley (Yakima), 51.02.
800 — 1. Hayden Roberts, Ephrata, 1:56.53; 2. Chase Perez, Ellensburg, 1:57.06; 3. Liam Fitzgerald, Pullman, 1:57.10.
1600 — 1. Hayden Roberts, Ephrata, 4:19.56; 2. Nicolas Spencer, Selah, 4:20.18; 3. Eric Swedin, Selah, 4:20.39.
3200 — 1. Eric Swedin, Selah, 9:38.90; 2. Nicolas Spencer, Selah, 9:40.47; 3. Tony Belko, West Valley (Spokane). 9:41.30.
110 hurdles — 1. Joshua Boast, Ellensburg, 14.9; 2. Liam Newell, Shadle Park, 15.46; 3. Jay Len Sparks, Rogers, 15.53.
300 hurdles — 1. Joshua Boast, Ellensburg, 40.05; 2. Liam Newell, Shadle Park, 40.55; 3. Jay Len Sparks, Rogers, 40.72.
400 relay — 1. Rogers A (J’Shawn Moore, Alex Munteanu, Krystian Pikulik, Aaron Kinsey), 42.6; 2. Ephrata A, 42.69; 3. East Valley (Yakima) A, 42.98.
1600 relay — 1. Ephrata A (Tyler Raine, Travis Hendrick, Hayden Roberts, Joshua Green), 3:23.9; 2. East Valley (Yakima) A, 3:27.6; 3. Pullman A (Evan Anderson, Anthony Wright, Timothy Chapman, Liam Fitzgerald), 3:29.4.
Shot put — 1. Weslee Kriete, Ephrata, 55-4 1/2; 2. Rasean Eaton, West Valley (Spokane), 48-10 3/4; 3. Titus Jeffrey, Grandview, 48-6 3/4.
Discus — 1. Trey Webb, Prosser, 161-7; 2. Sage LoneBear, Clarkston, 150-4; 3. Cotton Sears, Pullman, 143-11 1/2.
Javelin — 1. Logan Ihle, East Valley (Spokane), 157-3; 2. Rosko Schroder, West Valley (Spokane), 155-1; 3. Cooper Henkel, West Valley (Spokane), 154-3.
High jump — 1. Parker Munns, West Valley (Spokane), 6-1; 2. Aaron Kinsey, Rogers, 6-1; 3. James Hall, Ellensburg, 5-10.
Pole vault — 1. Michael Athos, Rogers, 13-6; 2. Owen Moultray, Selah, 12-6; 3. Adam Singer, Ellensburg, 12-6.
Long jump — 1. Jayden Barta, West Valley (Spokane), 21-2; 2. Isaac Ford, East Valley (Yakima), 20-7; 3. Joshua Reed, Rogers, 20-2.
Triple jump — 1. Joshua Reed, Rogers, 43-3; 2. Nehemiah Medrano, Prosser, 42-8; 3. Joshua Boast, Ellensburgm 42-3.
GIRLS
100 — 1. Ellabelle Taylor, Rogers, 12.43; 2. Carsyn Arlt, Ellensburg, 12.65; 3. Lauren Matthew, West Valley (Spokane), 12.72.
200 — 1. Lauren Matthew, West Valley (Spokane), 25.5; 2. Ellabelle Taylor, Rogers, 25.59; 3. Carsyn Arlt, Ellensburg, 26.31.
400 — 1. Quincy Andrews, West Valley (Spokane), 59.97; 2. Emily Peabody, Rogers, 1:00.46; 3. Emagyne Joseph, East Valley (Spokane), 1:01.15.
800 — 1. Anna Fitzgerald, Pullman, 2:18.40; 2. Holly Fromherz, Ellensburg, 2:21.15; 3. Hadassah Duff, West Valley (Spokane), 2:21.48.
1600 — 1. Roxanne Fredericksen, West Valley (Spokane), 5:16.80; 2. Abigail Hulst, Pullman, 5:29.10; 3. Holly Fromherz, Ellensburg, 5:35.28.
3200 — 1. Roxanne Fredericksen, West Valley (Spokane), 11:41.94; 2. Abby Crossley, East Valley (Spokane), 11:43.89; 3. Shahad Akasha, Pullman, 11:53.03.
100 hurdles — 1. Makenzy Gillespie, East Valley (Spokane), 15.98; 2. Yutong Liang, Ellensburg, 16.96; 3. Isabella Martinez, Prosser, 17.2.
300 hurdles — 1. Jennabee Harris, Pullman, 47.8; 2. Naomi Chavez, Prosser, 48.42; 3. Makenzey Gillespie, East Valley (Spokane), 48.71.
400 relay — 1. Rogers A (Akeelis Muhammad, Emily Peabody, Iedaezia Grayson, Ellabelle Taylor), 49.09; 2. Ellensburg A, 50.63; 3. Prosser A, 51.21.
800 relay — 1. Rogers A (Akeelis Muhammad, Iedaezia Grayson, Emily Peabody, Ellabelle Taylor), 1:46.5; 2. Shadle Park A. 1:48.4; 3. Prosser A, 1:49.7.
1600 relay — 1. West Valley (Spokane) A (Kyia Silva, Hadassah Duff, Quincy Andrews, Lauren Matthew), 4:05.21; 2. Pullman A (Mika Toyoda, Ada Harris, Jennabee Harris, Anna Fitzgerald), 4:08.48; 3. Ellensburg A, 4:09.84.
Shot put — 1. Allyson Garza, Selah, 107-8 1/2; 2. Lacey Garza, Othello, 101-8; 3. McKenzie Paullin, Ephrata, 98-4 1/2.
Javelin — 1. Abbey Flerchinger, Shadle Park, 111-5; 2. Kieryann Mattson, Selah, 111-2; 3. Avery Barnhart, Prosser, 110.
High jump — 1. Abi Caprye, Shadle Park, 5-3; 2. Cyarra Johnson, Rogers, 5-0; 3. Avy Phillpot, East Valley (Spokane), 5-0.
Pole vault — 1. Josie Anselmo, Shadle Park, 11-0; 2. Clara Holmes, Selah, 9-6; 3. Olivia Amen, East Valley (Spokane), 9-0.
Long jump — 1. Brooklynne Sylve, East Valley (Yakima), 16-8; 2. Kyleigh Archer, Shadle Park, 16-8; 3. Kambree Blair, Prosser, 16-5 1/4.
Triple jump — 1. Kyleigh Archer, Shadle Park 35-2; 2. Ayanna Kapofu, Pullman, 34-9 3/4; 3. Abbey Flerchinger, Shadle Park, 34-8 1/4.
Bears’ Skinner fifth in state triple jump
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Caleb Skinner was Moscow’s lone placer on Day 1 of the Idaho Class 4A state track meet at Mountain View High School, taking fifth in the triple jump with a mark of 44 feet, 5 inches.
The Bear boys sit in 14th place in team scoring with four points heading into Day 2.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Bishop Kelly 49; 2. Vallivue 18; 3. Twin Falls 11; 4. Idaho Falls 9; 4. Pocatello 9; 6. Jerome 8; 6. Ridgevue 8; 8. Mountain Home 7; 9. Blackfoot 6; 9. Minco 6; 11. Canyon Ridge 5; 11. Lakeland 5; 11. Sandpoint 5; 14. Moscow 4; 15. Shelley 3; 16. Skyline 2; 17. Wood River 1.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Pocatello 27; 2. Skyline 25; 3. Sandpoint 22; 4. Preston 20; 5. Emmett 16.5; 6. Lakeland 13.5; 7. Canyon Ridge 12; 7. Century 12; 9. Skyview 10; 10. Blackfoot 9.5; 11. Idaho Falls 8; 11. Hillcrest 8; 11. Mountain Home 8; 11. Bonneville 8; 15. Twin Falls 7; 16. Burley 6; 16. Cladwell 6; 18. Columbia 5.5; 19. Bishop Kelly 5; 20. Shelley 3; 21. Wood River 2.
Vikings off to a solid start
COLFAX — The Garfield-Palouse girls finished Day 1 of the Washington 1B regional championships in second place with a team score of 57.
The boys are currently sitting in third with 18 points. Pomeroy’s boys are in 11th place with three points, and the Pirates on the girls side are in ninth with 19 points.
The Vikings dominated the girls 1,600 meters, with sisters Ashleigh and Courage Hightree along with teammate Lola Edwards sweeping the top three spots to book their tickets to the Washington Class 1B state championships. Gar-Pal’s girls 800 relay earned its own spot in the state tournament after finishing the event in 1 minute, 51.69 seconds.
The 1,600 was also Viking territory on the boys side, with twins Brendan and Kieran Snekvik finishing 1-2 in times of 4:40.10 and 4:40.75, respectively.
Pomeroy’s Katie Boyer placed first in the pole vault, clearing eight feet and six inches.
BOYS
1. Mary Walker 26; 2. Valley Christian 20; 3. Garfield-Palouse 18; 3. St. John Endicott-Lacrosse 18; 5. Tekoa-Rosalia 16; 6. Selkik 15; 7. Wellpinit 13; 8. Columbia 9; 9. DeSales. 7; 10. Prescott 6; 11. Pomeroy 3; 12. Oakesdale; 13. Inchelium; 14. Republic.
1,600 — 1. Brendan Snekvik, Garfield-Palouse, 4:40.10; 2. Kieran Snekvik, Garfield-Palouse, 4:40.75; 3. Erik Lazcano, Tekoa-Rosalia, 4:52.48.
110 hurdles — 1. Colin Hughes, Wellpinit, 16.24; 2. Rory Maloney, St. John-Endicott, 16.33; 3. Salvador Ayala, Prescott, 18.03.
Shot put — 1. Joseph Steinbach, Valley Christian, 42-2; 2. Joel Krabenhoft, Selkirk, 39-11; 3. Gabe Morgan, Tekoa-Rosalia, 38-11.
Triple jump — 1. Tomeko Cates, Mary Walker, 41-1; 2. Donovan Fuentes, Mary Walker, 40-6; 3. Rory Maloney, St. John-Endicott-Lacrosse, 39-6.
GIRLS
1. Odessa 60; 2. Garfield-Palouse 57; 3. St. John-Endicott-Lacrosse, 35.5; 4. Valley Christian 25; 4. Oakesdale 25; 6. Mary Walker 23; 7. DeSales 20; 8. Pomeroy 19; 9. Willbur-Creston-Keller 16.5; 10. Almira/Coulee Hartline 12; 11. Wellpinit 5; 12. Curlew 4; 12. Selkirk 4; 14. Prescott.
1,600 — 1. Ashleigh Hightree, Garfield-Palouse, 5:52.35; 2. Courage Hightree, Garfield-Palouse, 5:57; 3. Lola Edwards, Garfield-Palouse, 5:59.99.
100 hurdles — 1. Hayden Schuh, Odessa, 16.77; 2. Reegan Carstensen, Odessa, 17.25; 3. Chloe Jensen, Almira/Coulee Hartline, 18.41.
800 relay — 1. Garfield-Palouse (Noemie Appel, Charlotte Marshall, Samantha Pfaff) 1:51.69; 2. Oakesdale, 1:54.66; 3. DeSales, 1:55.58.
Discus — 1. Morgan Thomas, DeSales, 124-11; 2. Ava Hemphill, Garfield-Palouse, 107-0; 3. Chloe Waddell, St. John-Endicott-Lacrosse, 99-2.
Javelin — 1. Hayden Schuh, Odessa, 114-10; 2. Karsen Brashears, Wilbur-Creston-Keller, 109-5; 3. Gianna Anderson, Oakesdale, 108-8.
High jump — 1. Lily Starkel, Odessa, 5-4; 2. Tamia Cates, Mary Walker, 5-0; 3. Samantha Pfaff, Garfield-Palouse, 4-10.
Pole vault — 1. Katie Boyer, Pomeroy, 8-6; 2. Carmen Fruh, Pomeroy, 8-0; 3. Emery Molina, St. John-Endicott-Lacrosse, 8-0.
Long jump — 1. Tamia Cates, Mary Walker, 16-9; 2. Reegan Carstensen, Odessa, 15-8; 3. Kaylee Wodtka, Almira/Coulee Hartline, 15-5.
Appleford sisters advance to State
COLFAX — The Asotin girls are currently sitting in fourth place after the first day of the Washington Class 2B regional championships.
Colfax is currently in sixth.
Sister duo Haylee and Hannah Appleford of Asotin each qualified for the Washington Class 2B state track meet in the shot put by placing first and second, respectively. The Colfax 800-meter relay placed third to earn a spot at the dance with a time of 1 minute, 55.12 seconds.
The Colfax boys finished the first day of the meet in sixth place with 22 points. The Panthers are in eighth with 10.
BOYS
1. Davenport 51; 2. Chewelah 37; 3. Northwest Christian 35; 4. Reardan 31; 4. St George’s 31; 6. Colfax 22; 7. Liberty 12; 8. Asotin 10; 9. Kettle Falls.
1,600 — 1. Cole Foster, Chewelah, 4:34.32; 2. Benjamin Morales, St. George’s, 4:31.21; 3. Ty Crockett, Chewelah, 4:36.62.
110 hurdles — 1. Brenick Soliday, Davenport, 16.03; 2. Benjamin Thomason, Chewelah, 16.66; 3. Jakari Singleton, Reardan, 16.98.
Discus — 1. Jason Schillinger, Davenport, 131-5; 2. Drew Vantine, Colfax, 129-2; 3. Walker Rainer, Chewelah, 129-0.
Javelin — 1. Jaeger Jacobsen, Davenport, 142-8; 2. Colby Shamblin, Northwest Christian, 140-0; 3. Cash Colbert, Davenport, 137-6.
High jump — 1. Richard Alsept, Reardan, 6-3; 2. Kamea Kauhi, Asotin, 6-2; 3. Avi West, Northwest Christian, 6-0.
Long jump — 1. Ben Sudlow, St. George’s, 20-2; 2. Robby Witmer, St. George’s, 19-9; 3. Jalan Clark, Northwest Christian, 19-7.
GIRLS
1. St. George’s 58; 2. Davenport 36; 3. Kettle Falls 34; 4. Asotin 26; 5. Northwest Christian 24; 6. Colfax 19; 7. Lind-Ritzville 16; 8. Liberty 10; 9. Chewelah 5; 10. Reardan.
1,600 — 1. Josie McLaughlin, St. George’s, 5:22.15; 2. Bella Buckner, St. George’s, 5:25.06; 3. Regan Thomas, St. George’s, 5:25.67.
1100 hurdles — 1. Glenna soliday, Davenport, 16.33; 2. Anna Hume, Kettle Falls, 16.91; 3. Ashlynne Allinger, Davenport, 17.17.
800 relay — 1. St. George’s (Audra Gliniak, Andee West, Berkley Hestdalen, Savvy Briceno), 1:53.22; 2. Davenport, 1:53.71; 3. Colfax, 1:55.12.
Shot put — 1. Haylee Appleford, 38-4; 2. Hannah Appleford, Asotin, 34-9; 3. Henri Osborne, St. George’s, 34-2.
Pole vault — 1. Zoe Galbreath, Lind-Ritzville, 9-0; 2. Hannah Davis, Northwest Christian, 8-0; 3. Paige Classen, Colfax, 7-9.
Triple jump — 1. Anna Hume, Kettle Falls, 33-3; 2. Kaylee Clark, St. George’s, 32-11; 3. Karyss Pfeffer, Kettle Falls, 32-5.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Moscow’s season ends at State
TWIN FALLS — The Bears’ season came to an end in the Idaho 4A state tournament at Twin Falls High School as they fell 4-1 to Hillcrest and 5-2 to Emmett.
Kelly Stodick pitched 8 2/3 innings on the day and had two hits for Moscow (20-8). Addie Branen put up another pair of hits for the Bears, including a triple.
Hillcrest 4, Moscow 1
Moscow 010 000 0—1 2 0
Hillcrest 002 020 x—4 9 0
Kelly Stodick and Megan Highfill; Jaycee Jacobson and Grace Schultz.
Moscow hits — Hannah Robertson (2B), Addie Branen.
Hillcrest hits — Jacobson 2 (2 2B), Jerzey Jarvis 2 (2B), Sav Johnson 2, Ellese Cottrell, Harley Jarvis, Bre Hansen.
———
Emmet 5, Moscow 2
Emmett 000 320 0—5 10 0
Moscow 000 010 1—2 5 5
Karadyn Fuller and Raegyn Dupree; Allison Dorigo, Kelly Stodick (5) and Megan Highfill. L—Stodick
Emmett hits — Kayla Vahlberg 2 (3B), Dupree 2 (2B), Katey Martinez 2, Harper Goodwin, Natalie Goslin, Kellann Steppe, Rylee Rountree.
Moscow hits — Stodick 2, Addie Branen (3B), Amanda Pouchnik, Megan Poler.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Bonneville 7, Moscow 0
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Moscow was on the wrong end of a no-hitter in a season-ending defeat to Bonneville at the Idaho Class 4A state tournament.
Connor Isakson managed four strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings pitched for the Bears (9-19), while Greyson Martin went the distance and struck out 10 without giving up a hit to produce the whitewash for the Bees (21-6).
“Tough way to end a roller coaster of a season,” Moscow coach Griffin Rod said. “We will all take this opportunity and use it to better prepare us for the future.”
Moscow 000 000 0—0 0 1
Bonneville 131 200 x—7 7 0
Butch Kiblen, Connor Isakson (3), Ethan McLaughlin (7) and Tyson Izzo; G. Martin and R. Woods.
Bonneville hits — J. Perez 2 (2B), C. Gummow, Woods, D. Luce, C. Howell, C. Cheney.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Bears’ season concludes at state tournament
BOISE — Moscow’s lone representatives at the 4A state tournament at Timberline High School — the mixed doubles duo of Sam Unger and Bryce Hansen — put up valiant efforts but ultimately couldn’t make it to Day 2 of the tournament.
Unger and Hansen took a combined seven games in two matches, but ended up losing their first 6-1, 6-2 to Vallivue duo Dakota Morrison/Sam Willcuts and their second 6-2, 6-2 to Wood River’s Cody McKinnon and Lili Peck.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
WSU in third at National Golf Invitational
MARICOPA, Ariz. — The Washington State men’s golf team ended the first round of the National Golf Invitational in third place, as the Cougars carded 5-under 283 during their first go-around at the Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club.
Washington State had two golfers end the first round inside the top 10 — juniors Preston Bebich and Drayton Joseph, who were tied for eighth after carding 3-under 69.
The second round of the National Golf Invitational gets underway today at 7:30 a.m. Pacific.
Team leaders — 1. Wyoming 280; 2. Penn State 281; 3. Washington State 283.
Individual leaders — 1. Tyler Severin (Wyoming) 66; 2. Ryan Seamons (Utah Valley) 67.
WSU individuals — T8. Preston Bebich 69; T8. Drayton Joseph 69; T18 Jaden Cantafio 71; T43 Sam Renner 74; T63 Daniel Kim 79.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Stanford 7, Washington State 4
PULLMAN — The Cougars had three players log multiple hits, but still fell to Pac-12 foe Stanford.
Elijah Hainline led at the dish for WSU (29-22, 10-18) with three hits including a double and a home run. Jacob McKeon was walked in the sixth inning to extend his on-base streak to 29 games. Teammates Bryce Matthews and Kyle Russell also had multiple hits.
Sam Brown went 0-for-5 at the plate, which ended his 27-game hitting streak.
Shane Spencer absorbed the loss on the mound, conceding four runs on 10 hits while striking out five.
Quinn Mathews earned his seventh win on the year for Stanford (36-14, 22-7). He allowed four runs on seven hits while striking out eight.
Stanford 110 022 010—7 14 1
WSU 010 003 000—4 7 0
Quin Matthews, Toran O’Harran (7), Ryan Bruno (8) and Malcom Moore. Shane Spencer, Chase Grillo (4), Spencer Jones (5), Elias Frland (6) and Will Cresswell.