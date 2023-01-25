GENESEE — Genesee freshman Chloe Grieser notched 27 points in the Bulldogs’ 46-41 Whitepine League Division I victory Tuesday against Potlatch.

“I was really proud of her effort tonight,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said. “She went out and had a great game for us.”

Isabelle Monk was also in double figures for Genesee (11-8, 7-5) with 10.

