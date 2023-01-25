GENESEE — Genesee freshman Chloe Grieser notched 27 points in the Bulldogs’ 46-41 Whitepine League Division I victory Tuesday against Potlatch.
“I was really proud of her effort tonight,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said. “She went out and had a great game for us.”
Isabelle Monk was also in double figures for Genesee (11-8, 7-5) with 10.
Bailyn Anderson paced the Loggers (11-7, 7-6) with 12 points. Jordan Reynolds added 10.
POTLATCH (11-7, 7-6)
Brianna Winther 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell 4 0-0 8, Tayva McKinney 1 0-0 2, Jaylee Fry 3 0-0 9, Bailyn Anderson 5 2-7 12, Jordan Reynolds 4 2-2 10, Kathryn Burnett 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 4-9 41.
GENESEE (11-8, 7-5)
Riley Leseman 1 0-0 2, Monica Seubert 1 1-4 3, Rory Mayer 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 1 1-4 4, Shelby Hanson 0 1-3 1, Isabelle Monk 3 4-4 10, Chloe Grieser 8 6-6 27, Kendra Meyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 13-21 46.
Potlatch 12 11 11 7—41
Genesee 10 8 15 13—46
3-point goals— Fry 3, Grieser 5.
Garfield-Palouse 71, Tekoa-Rosalia 22
TEKOA, Wash. — Garfield-Palouse used a 24-4 first quarter spurt to rout Southeast 1B League foe Tekoa-Rosalia.
Kennedy Cook paced the Vikings (6-10, 4-5) with 19 points. Elena Flansburg had 16, Kyra Brantner added 15 and Kara Blomgren had 13.
Claire Wilkins led the Timberwolves (1-14, 1-7) with 11 points.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (6-10, 4-5)
Elena Flansburg 6 1-1 16, Kennedy Cook 9 0-0 19, Zoe Laughary 1 0-0 3, Kara Blomgren 6 0-0 13, HettyLee Laughary 0 1-4 1, Kyra Brantner 7 1-4 15, Kinsley Keinhofer 0 2-4 2, Camryn Blankenship 1 0-0 2, Lola Edwards 0 0-0 0, Kaydence Kivi 0 0-2 0, Ella Cuellar 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 5-15 71.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (1-14, 1-7)
Claire Wilkins 4 0-0 11, Riley Terrell 2 0-0 4, Amaris Kager 0 2-2 2, Briley Smith 1 0-0 2, Megan Maley 1 0-0 2, Kayla Eilertson 0 1-2 1, Marissa Alonso 0 0-0 0, Joan Barnowsky 0 0-0 0, Justina Crane-Wistocken 0 0-0 0, Asia Kliewer 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 3-4 22.
Gar-Pal 24 16 24 7—71
Tekoa-Rosalia 4 8 3 7—22
3-point goals—Flansburg 3, Cook, Blomgren, Laughary, Wilkins 3.
Prairie 81, Troy 17
COTTONWOOD — Two players recorded double-doubles for the Pirates of Cottonwood in a Whitepine Division I league win against the Trojans.
Tara Schlader had 23 points and 11 steals for Prairie (14-4, 10-2), also collecting seven rebounds. Kristin Wemhoff finished with 13 points and 11 assists.
Kylie Schumacher added 16 points for the Pirates and Lexi Schumacher had 11.
Bethany Phillis had six points to lead Troy (4-14, 1-11).
TROY (4-14, 1-11)
Hailey van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Dancia Salerno 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 0 3-4 3, Katelynn Moore 0 0-1 0, Katie Gray 0 0-0 0, Alaura Hawley 2 0-0 5, Laura House 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 3 0-0 6, Gretchen Fiedler 0 0-0 0, Dericka Morgan 1 0-0 3, Alexis Wolverton 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 3-5 17.
PRAIRIE (14-4, 10-2)
Lexi Schumacher 5 1-2 11, Kristin Wemhoff 5 3-3 13, Riley Enneking 3 0-0 6, Tara Schlader 10 3-5 23, Sydney Shears 1 2-2 4, Alli Geis 3 0-0 6, Kaylie Lockett 0 0-0 0, Hailey Hanson 0 0-0 0, Sage Elven 1 0-0 2, Kylie Schumacher 8 0-0 16. Totals 36 9-12 81.
Troy 2 7 8 0—17
Prairie 23 27 22 9—81
3-point goals — Hawley, Morgan.
JV — Prairie def. Troy.
Kendrick 70, Highland 15
KENDRICK — Rose Stewart celebrated senior night with a 20-point performance for the Tigers in a Whitepine Division II league win over the Huskies of Craigmont.
Stewart, the lone senior for Kendrick (14-3, 7-0), added eight rebounds. Hailey Taylor had 13 points and Harley Heimgartner finished with 10.
Highland (1-13, 0-6) had six players contribute to its total. Kylee Beck led the way with four points.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (1-13, 0-6)
Kaylee Owens 1 0-0 2, Hanna Smith 1 0-0 3, Shaylee Stamper 1 0-0 2, Kenzie Hix 0 2-2 2, Kindle Thomason 0 0-0 0, Laney Bovey 0 0-0 0, Kylee Beck 1 2-2 4, Ashlin Miller 0 0-0 0, Shyanne Stamper 1 0-2 2. Totals 5 4-6 15.
KENDRICK (14-3, 7-0)
Rose Stewart 9 2-2 20, Harley Heimgartner 4 1-2 10, Hali Anderson 4 1-3 9, Lydia Crowley 0 0-0 0, Hayden Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 1 1-2 3, Morgan Silflow 3 1-2 7, Ruby Stewart 3 0-0 6, Taylor Boyer 1 0-0 2, Hailey Taylor 4 3-4 13. Totals 29 9-15 70.
Highland 4 7 0 4—15
Kendrick 22 19 22 7—70
3-point goals— Smith, Taylor 2, Heimgartner.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Deary 69, Timberline 34
DEARY — The Mustangs had four scorers in double figures in a rout of the Spartans of Weippe in a Whitepine League Division II contest.
Blaine Clark paced Deary (9-5, 6-1) with 16 points. Laithan Proctor had 15 and Gus Rickert and Kalab Rickard each finished with 11.
Logan Hunter led the Spartans (5-7, 3-4) with 12.
TIMBERLINE-WEIPPE (5-7, 3-4)
Jude Nelson 0 0-0 0, Saimone Tuikolovatu 5 0-0 10, Gavin Christopherson 2 0-0 4, Logan Hunter 5 2-5 12, Justice Richardson 0 0-0 0, Rylan West 3 0-0 8. Totals 15 2-5 34.
DEARY (9-5, 6-1)
Laithan Proctor 6 0-1 15, Kalab Rickard 4 2-10 11, Wyatt Vincent 3 0-0 7, Blaine Clark 6 1-3 16, Gus Rickert 5 1-2 11, Jacob Mechling 0 0-0 0, Dale Fletcher 2 0-0 5, Tucker Ashmead 1 0-0 2, Dallen Stapleton 0 0-0 0, Nolan Hubbard 0 2-4 2, Mason Leonard 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 6-14 69.
Timberline 11 13 8 2—34
Deary 22 23 19 5—69
3-point goals — West 2, Proctor 3, Clark 3, K. Rickard, Vincent, Fletcher.
Potlatch 60, Genesee 14
GENESEE — The visiting Loggers were able to hold the Bulldogs to single-digit points in all four quarters of a Whitepine League Division I victory.
Jaxon Vowels paced Potlatch (10-3, 7-3) with a game-high 19 points. Everett Lovell also was in double figures with 10.
Derek Zenner and Derek Burt led the Bulldogs (0-14, 0-11) with five points each.
POTLATCH (10-3, 7-3)
Chase Lovell 2 0-1 5, Waylan Marshall 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 2 3-5 7, Levi Lusby 1 0-0 3, Everett Lovell 4 2-2 10, Jaxon Vowels 8 0-0 19, Jameson Morris 0 0-0 0, Brayden Brown 3 0-0 6, Sam Barnes 1 0-0 2, Jacob Keck 0 0-0 0, Logan Amos 4 0-0 8. Totals 25 5-10 60.
GENESEE (0-14, 0-11)
Vince Crowley 0 0-0 0, Kaden Schwartz 0 2-2 2, Teak Wareham 0 0-0 0, Kalitri Hubbard 0 0-0 0, Derek Burt 2 1-2 5, Derek Zenner 1 2-2 5, Sam Stewart 1 0-0 2, Seth Vestal 0 0-0 0, Joe Johnson 0 0-0 0, Jared Ketchson 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 5-6 14.
Potlatch 20 22 9 9—60
Genesee 9 2 1 2—14
3-point goals — Vowels 3, Lovell, Lusby, Zenner.
JV — Potlatch def Genesee.
Kendrick 77, Highland 25
KENDRICK — The host Tigers opened their game on a 22-4 run and didn’t look back in a Whitepine League Division II win against the Huskies of Craigmont.
Ty Koepp paced Kendrick (11-1, 8-0) with 16 points. Nathan Tweit also was in double figures with 15. Hunter Taylor and Mason Kimberling added 10 apiece.
Noah Watson led the Huskies (5-7, 1-6) with 14.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (5-7, 1-6)
Trevor Knowlton 1 0-0 2, Rhett Crow 0 0-0 0, Aiden Miller 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 5 3-8 14, Gage Crow 2 4-6 9. Totals 8 7-14 25.
KENDRICK (11-1, 8-0)
Lane Clemenhagen 3 0-0 6, Jagger Hewett 3 0-0 6, Nathan Tweit 6 2-2 15, Wyatt Cook 1 3-5 5, Hunter Taylor 4 0-0 10, Mason Kimberling 5 0-1 10, Brock Boyer 3 1-2 7, Xavier Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Ralli Roetcisoender 0 0-0 0, Kolt Koepp 1 0-0 2, Ty Koepp 6 0-0 16, Cade Silflow 0 0-0 0. Totals 32 6-10 77.
Highland 4 4 10 7—25
Kendrick 22 27 21 7—77
3-point goals — Watson, G. Crow, T. Koepp 4, Taylor 2, Tweit.
JV — Kendrick def Highland.
Tekoa-Rosalia 58, Garfield-Palouse 40
TEKOA, Wash. — The Vikings couldn’t overcome Isaac Bone’s 22 points in Southeast 1B League loss to Tekoa-Rosalia.
Lane Collier paced the Vikings (1-12, 1-6) with 17 points. Kieran Snekvik and Colton Pfaaf added seven apiece.
Morgan Martin (12) and Jadin Campbell (11) also were in double figures for the Timberwolves (11-4, 5-2).
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (1-12, 1-6)
Bryce Pfaff 0 0-0 0, Lane Collier 5 5-6 17, Macent Rardon 0 1-2 1, Brendan Snekvik 2 0-0 5, Kieran Snekvik 3 1-2 7, Landon Orr 2 0-0 4, Nick Meeuwsen 0 0-0 0, Colton Pfaff 3 1-2 7. Totals 15 7-12 41.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (11-4, 5-2)
Morgun Martin 4 2-2 12, Brian Place 0 0-0 0, Joey Murray 0 0-0 0, Jadin Campbell 4 0-0 11, Ziyon Marsh 0 0-0 0, Braxton French 4 0-0 8, Isaac Bone 10 2-2 22, Gabe Morgan 2 1-1 5, Thomas Place 0 0-0 0, Westley Bryan 0 0-0 0 Wyatt Blaszak 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 5-5 58.
Garfield-Palouse 10 14 7 10—40
Tekoa-Rosalia 21 12 16 9—58
3-point goals — Collier 2, B. Snekvik, Campbell 3, Martin 2.