University of Idaho wide receiver Hayden Hatten was named to Her Sports’ preseason first-team All-American list on Wednesday.

The redshirt junior is coming off a record-setting year for the Vandals in 2022. He set the Idaho single-season touchdown reception record with 16 and finished with 1,209 receiving yards, fourth all-time in school history in a single season.

Hatten and teammate Jermaine Jackson were the only teammates in the FCS to each have more than 1,000 receiving yards.

