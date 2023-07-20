University of Idaho wide receiver Hayden Hatten was named to Her Sports’ preseason first-team All-American list on Wednesday.
The redshirt junior is coming off a record-setting year for the Vandals in 2022. He set the Idaho single-season touchdown reception record with 16 and finished with 1,209 receiving yards, fourth all-time in school history in a single season.
Hatten and teammate Jermaine Jackson were the only teammates in the FCS to each have more than 1,000 receiving yards.
Cougs set for Pac-12 Media Day
Washington State will head to Las Vegas on Friday to participate in Pac-12 Media Days at Resorts World.
The event takes place across the whole day and will begin with remarks from comissioner George Kilavkoff at 8 a.m.
Each team will have a coach and two players representing them at the event. News conferences with the coaches and players will be available on Pac12.com and the Pac-12 Now app.
The Cougars will be represented by coach Jake Dickert, quarterback Cam Ward and edge rusher Ron Stone Jr.
COLLEGE ROWING
Trio of Cougs off to World Championships
Washington State University will have three representatives at the U23 World Rowing Championship from July 19-23 in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.
Fiona Elliott, Ella Greenslade and Ilaria Macchi will each compete for their own respective countries — Elliott for the Canada eight boat team, Greenslade for the New Zealand women’s coxed four boat and Macchi for Italy’s four boat.
Greenslade competed Wednesday, Elliott competed Wednesday and today and Macchi will compete on Friday after also competing Wednesday.