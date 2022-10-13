SPOKANE VALLEY — Pullman junior Leonardo Hoffman continued his stellar season Wednesday in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League cross country tri-meet.
Hoffman earned his third win in seventh tries this season, leading the Greyhound boys to a team victory at the Plante’s Ferry Sports Complex.
Pullman registered 17 points, just shy of a perfect score. East Valley was next with 46.
Hoffman clocked in at 17 minutes, 39 seconds to lead the boys field. All three of his victories this season have come in GSL dual meets. He also won three times in 2021, all in league dual meets as well.
Pullman’s girls took second place, scoring 37 points. East Valley won the three-team meet with 26 points.
Senior Abigail Hulst paced the Greyhounds with a third-place finish in 20:13.
Team scores — 1. Pullman 17; 2. East Valley 46.
Individual — Leonardo Hoffman (Pullman) 17:39.
Other Pullman individuals — 2. Peter Jobson 18:12; 3. Raul Najera 18:13; 5. Kolby Uhlenkott 18:45; 6. Brendan Doumit 18:50; 7. Kieran Hampson 19:07; 10. Lucas Mooney 19:16.
Team scores — 1. East Valley 26; 2. Pullman 37; 3. Rogers 70.
Individual — Logan Hofstee 18:16.
Pullman individuals — 3. Abigail Hulst 20:13; 4. Alison Hathaway 23:11; 5. Shahad Akasha 23:29; 12. Erin Tolleson 25:24; 13. Eloise Clark 25:30; 14. Jordan Hendrickson 25:37; 15. Chlose Jones 25:46.