SPOKANE VALLEY — Pullman junior Leonardo Hoffman continued his stellar season Wednesday in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League cross country tri-meet.

Hoffman earned his third win in seventh tries this season, leading the Greyhound boys to a team victory at the Plante’s Ferry Sports Complex.

Pullman registered 17 points, just shy of a perfect score. East Valley was next with 46.

