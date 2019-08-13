Area roundup: Hometown pitcher Keskinen reigns supreme

Hometown pitcher Kay Keskinen compiled a 3-0 record and a 53.33 percent ringer average to win top honors among four entrants at the Palouse Open horseshoe pitching tournament held Saturday in Moscow’s East City Park.
Fellow Moscow resident John Kauffman placed second with a 2-1 record and 22 percent ringer average at the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association sanctioned event.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Cougs picked 8th in Pac-12 volleyball poll
SAN FRANCISCO — The Washington State volleyball team was picked to finish eighth, along with Cal, in the Pac-12 Conference’s preseason coaches poll Monday.
Stanford was picked to win the league.
WSU is coming off its most successful three-year stretch, having made the NCAA Tournament each of those seasons and gone to the regional semifinals last year.
Coaches poll — 1, Stanford, 121. 2, USC, 104. 3, Oregon, 99. 4, Washington 98. 5, Utah, 68. 6, Arizona, 65. 7, UCLA, 63. t8, Cal and Washington State, 45. 10, Colorado, 44. 11, Arizona State, 23. 12, Oregon State, 17.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Vandals to appear as Game of the Week three times this fall
Idaho football will appear in the Big Sky Conference Game of the Week three times in 2019, ROOT SPORTS announced Monday.
Those games will be when the Vandals welcome Eastern Washington Sept. 21, Idaho State on Oct. 19 and when the Vandals visit Montana on Nov. 9.