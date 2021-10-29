In opening-round Class 2A girls’ soccer district tournament play, Pullman scored at steady intervals while giving Rogers of Spokane almost no openings en route to a 4-0 shutout victory.
To cap off Greyhound scoring for the day, Hannah James converted her 16th goal of the fall — the highest total for any Pullman girl in a season since 2012.
The third-seeded Hounds (10-7) advance to the district semifinals, where they will face No. 2 Clarkston on Monday at 3:30 p.m.
Rogers 0 0—0
Pullman 2 2—4
Pullman — Amelia Cobos, 26th
Pullman — Ari Moreno, 35th
Pullman — Meg Limburg, 47th
Pullman — Hannah James, 62nd
Shots — Rogers 2, Pullman 27; Saves — Rogers: Lydia Hogan 18, Pullman: Lillian Cobos 1
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 15, Colfax 14
COLFAX — In a regular-season finale that coach Mike Morgan likened to an epic boxing match, the Bulldogs came up one point short against undefeated Northeast 2B League rival Lind-Ritzville/Sprague/Washtucna/Kahlotus.
“It was a really, really good game,” Morgan said. “... Just like a heavyweight fight tonight — just back and forth, back and forth.”
Colfax (5-4, 4-4) outdid LRS in total offense at 357 yards — 232 of which came from Mason Gilchrist rushes — to the Broncos’ 309.
The Bulldogs led 14-7 with six minutes remaining in regulation, but their rivals found a touchdown and successful two-point conversion to edge out the winning margin.
“To play those guys that close says a lot about our kids,” Morgan said.
Colfax returns to action against an opponent to be determined in its postseason game on Nov. 5.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 0 7 0 8—15
Colfax 0 8 6 0—14
LRS — Hayden Melcher 35 pass from Chase Galbreath (JT Kelly kick)
Colfax — Trentin Ensley 34 run (Mason Gilchrist pass from Damian Demler)
Colfax — JP Wigen 4 pass from Demler (run failed)
LRS — Brody Boness 6 run (Kelly pass from Galbreath)
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Hounds fall in five
The Greyhound girls came up just short in a down-to-the-wire fifth set against Shadle Park of Spokane to suffer their first 2A Greater Spokane League defeat of the season.
The final scoreline read 27-25, 20-25, 25-19, 20-25, 16-14 for the Highlanders.
Pullman (11-6, 7-1) had handled Shadle Park in straight sets the last time the teams met.
Keleigh Myers provided a whopping 45 assists for Pullman and hit three aces as well, Lily McNannay made 27 digs, and Nicole Avery knocked down 20 kills. Shadle Park was strong on defense, receiving 27 digs apiece from Bailee Jones and Chloe Flerchinger.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Washington State 1, Oregon 0
EUGENE, Ore. — Senior forward Elyse Bennett scored with less than two minutes remaining in regulation as the Cougars broke a three-game winless streak by beating the Ducks in Pac-12 play at Pape Field.
Washington State (11-2-4, 5-1-3), which has not lost in the past five games, had tied the Nos. 5 and 8 teams in the nation at home in its past two games, against USC and UCLA, respectively, and also tied Arizona State on Oct. 15.
It also was a huge win in the conference standings for the Cougars, who got three points and sit just one point behind third-place Stanford, which lost 1-0 at UCLA.
Bennett scored her 10th goal of the year, and her second game-winner of the season, at the 88:09 mark when she took a pass from senior midfielder Sydney Pulver and blasted it into the top right past Oregon goalkeeper Leah Freeman.
WSU held a 21-9 edge in shots, including 7-2 on target, and a 6-4 advantage in corner kicks.
Freshman goalkeeper Nadia Cooper recorded her seventh solo shutout of the season, stopping two shots. Freeman had to make six saves for the Ducks (9-3-5, 4-3-2).
The Cougars next play at noon Sunday at Oregon State.
WSU 0 1—1
Oregon 0 0—0
WSU — Elyse Bennett (Sydney Pulver), 89th.
Shots — Washington State 21, Oregon 9. Saves — Washington State: Nadia Cooper 2. Oregon: Leah Freeman 6.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Bea named preseason MVP
FARMINGTON, Utah — Idaho junior Beyonce Bea was named the MVP as the Big Sky Conference announced its preseason teams for women’s basketball.
Bea, a two-time All-Big Sky honoree, averaged 16.5 points and shot 42.6 percent from the field in 2020-21 in leading the Vandals to a 17-7 overall record, a 14-3 mark in the conference, and a second-place finish in the league’s tournament.
Idaho will open the season at 2 p.m. Nov. 7 with an exhibition against Whitman College at the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Patino earns Big Sky honor
FARMINGTON, Utah — Idaho senior Valeria Patino was named the Big Sky Conference women’s golfer of the week.
Patino is the third consecutive Vandal player to win the honor, as senior Vicky Tsai recently was the back-to-back winner of the award.
Patino fired a final-round 1-under-par 71 to tie for sixth place individually at the final event of the fall for Idaho, the Rainbow Wahine Invitational at Kapolei Golf Course in Kapolei, Hawaii, on Wednesday.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Idaho sweeps Southern Utah
Senior middle blocker Nikki Ball finished with 11 kills as the Idaho volleyball team swept Southern Utah 25-23, 25-19, 25-16 in Big Sky Conference play at Memorial Gym.
Junior setter Hailey Pelton added 15 assists and sophomore setter Peyten Ely, a former Lewiston High School standout, had 13 for the Vandals (5-15, 2-9). Senior libero Alaina Lacey finished with seven digs.
Raegen Ashby led the Thunderbirds (6-17, 2-9) with seven kills. Molly McDermott tallied 12 assists and Ronnie Robinson had eight digs.
The Vandals next play at 6 p.m. Saturday at home against Northern Arizona.