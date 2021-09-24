Vanna Chun picked up two assists in her return from a six-game injury absence as the Pullman girls’ soccer team defeated Shadle Park 3-0 on Thursday in a 2A Greater Spokane League match.
Hannah James, Amelia Cobos and Elise French scored a goal apiece for the Greyhounds (4-1, 1-1), who defeated Shadle for only the second time ever. They were in different leagues until last season.
Goalkeepers Lillian Cobos and Lynnsey Bjorn combined for five saves, and in the general “the defense did really well,” Hounds coach Doug Winchell said.
Shadle Park 0 0—0
Pullman 1 2—3
Pullman— Hannah James (Vanna Chun), 34th
Pullman — Amelia Cobos (Chun), 58th
Pullman — Elise French, 70th.
Shots — Shadle Park 8, Pullman 10
Saves — Shadle Park: Kate Pomerinke 3, McKinlee Grote 3. Pullman: Lillian Cobos 4. Lynnsey Biorn 1.
Sandpoint 3, Moscow 0
SANDPOINT — Moscow fell to 4A Inland Empire League foe Sandpoint despite some strong defense from the Bears.
“I cannot express my appreciation for our defensive line,” Moscow coach Jessica Brown said. “We recognized where we needed to hold in the middle to not be beaten. Next time we play them we will know exactly what needs to be done.”
Moscow fell to 3-6-1 overall and 2-3 in league.
Moscow 0 0—0
Sandpoint 1 2—3
Sandpoint — Kylie Williams (penalty kick), 13th
Sandpoint — Kate McGregor (Hannah Harvey), 80th
Shots — Moscow 1, Sandpoint 17.
Saves — Moscow, Gracie Beck 8; Sandpoint, Kameryn Nadeja 1, Lilliana
Brinkmeier 0.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Sandpoint 4, Moscow 1
SANDPOINT — Moscow was first to get on the board courtesy of a Caleb Skinner goal just three minutes into the game, but the Bears never found another goal while they conceded four in a 4A Inland Empire League defeat to Sandpoint.
Moscow 1 0—1
Sandpoint 2 2—4
Moscow — Caleb Skinner, 3rd
Sandpoint — Pierce McDermott (Randy Lane), 30th
Sandpoint — Henry Barnes (Lane), 32nd
Sandpoint — Lane (Aidan Smith), 75th
Sandpoint — Keyan Strock, 76th
Shots — Sandpoint 15, Moscow 4. Saves — Sandpoint: Roman Jiles 1; Moscow: NA 2.
VOLLEYBALL
Trojans continue march
LAPWAI — Troy remained unbeaten in Whitepine League Division I volleyball with a 25-10, 25-8, 25-6 win against Lapwai.
The Trojans (10-3, 8-0) have now defeated each opponent in their league at least once and topped Kamiah and Lapwai twice apiece.
“We just ended up serving really well, and that helped us get set up so that we could spike the ball really well,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said. “I think that we are improving with every set, and that’s definitely what I want to see.”
Makayla Sapp served 15-for-15 with two aces for Troy, while Olivia Tyler went 12-for-12 with two aces.
JV — Troy def. Lapwai.
C — Troy def. Lapwai.
Pirates sweep Knights
COTTONWOOD — Delanie Lockett had 10 kills, 10 digs and a 23-for-24 night serving as Prairie swept Whitepine League Division I opponent Logos in three sets.
The scores were 25-20, 25-20 and 27-25.
Lily Leidenfrost had 21 assists for Logos, and Evie Grauke added three blocks.
Prairie improved to 8-2 overall and 7-2 in league. Logos dropped to 3-5.
Lockett was “just the consistent go-to girl when we needed something to happen,” Prairie coach Julie Schumacher said.
JV — Prairie def. Logos 25-23, 25-14, 15-11
Bears bested by Vikings
COEUR d’ALENE — Coeur d’Alene swept Moscow 25-18, 25-17, 25-16 in an Inland Empire League match.
“Our offense was rocking tonight,” Coeur d’Alene coach Carly Curtis said.
The Bears fell to 4-5 overall.
CROSS COUNTRY
Baerlochers triumph
POMEROY — Lola Baerlocher and Tanner Baerlocher of Colton claimed individual titles in a late-reported cross country meet Wednesday at Pomeroy Golf Course.
GIRLS
Team scores — none
Top placers — 1. Lola Baerlocher, Colt, 13:42. 2. Eloise Clark, Colt, 14:54.
BOYS
Team scores — St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 15
Top placers — 1. Tanner Baerlocher, Colt, 12:24. 2. Logan Marconi, SJEL, 12:28.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Idaho falls in Big Sky opener
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Sophomore outside hitter Delaney Nicoll and senior middle blocker Nikki Ball each had eight kills, but the Idaho volleyball team fell 25-20, 25-11, 25-22 in its Big Sky opener against Northern Arizona at the Rolle Activity Center.
Sophomore setter Peyten Ely, a former Lewiston High School standout, added 13 assists. Senior libero Alaina Lacey finished with 15 digs for the Vandals (3-7, 0-1).
Taylor Jacobsen had 13 kills for the Lumberjacks (3-7, 1-0). Kate Hatch contributed 17 assists and Aubrea Bandfield had 16. Millie O’Ketter chipped in 17 digs and Morgan Gappmayer finished with 11.
The Vandals next play at 11 a.m. Saturday at Southern Utah.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
WSU, Idaho compete at Dellinger Invitational
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Washington State’s men’s cross country team placed seventh and the women 10th in the Bill Dellinger Invitational at Springfield Golf Club.
The Cougar men finished with 179 points, behind Oregon’s 57 in the 14-team competition. Idaho placed 12th with 358 points.
WSU’s women scored 279 points, behind Utah’s 38 points in the 17-team event. The Vandals placed 16th with 423 points.
Freshman Brian Barsaiya led all area runners with an eighth-place finish for the Cougars, running the 8K course in a time of 23 minutes, 31.5 seconds. Junior Tim Stevens led Idaho with a 62nd-place finish in 24:24.0.
Freshman Alaina Stone Boggs led the area women’s contingent with a 20th-place finish for WSU, running the 6K course in 20:32.6. Sophomore Maya Kobylanski paced the Vandals with a time of 21:20.5, finishing in 77th place.
The Cougars next compete in the Nuttycombe Invitational on Oct. 15 in Madison, Wis., and Idaho next runs at the Inland Empire Championships on Oct. 16 at the Lewis-Clark State Cross Country Trail.
MEN
Team scores — 1. Oregon 57; 2. Gonzaga 67; 3. Air Force 89; 4. Portland 99; 5. Boise State 110; 6. Colorado State 149; 7. Washington State 179; 8. UCLA 186; 9. Cal Poly 295; 10. Fullerton State 319; 11. UC Santa Barbara 325; 12. Idaho 358; 13. UC Davis 374; 14. San Francisco 420.
Winner — Cooper Teare (Oregon) 23:05.1.
Washington State individuals — 8. Brian Barsaiya 23:31.5; 12. Amir Ado 23:34.8; 47. Zachary Stallings 24:13.9; 58. Matthew Watkins 24:19.2; 59. Leif Swanson 24:19.8; 60. Kelvin Limo 24:22.2; 85. Kennan Schrag 24:43.0; 100. Felix Wammetsberger 24:57.0; 102. Sam Griffith 25:04.3; 116. Pascal Kleyer 25:28.7; 137. Evan Gonzalez 25:59.8; 138. Landon Boomsma 26:02.9.
Idaho individuals — 62. Tim Stevens 24:24.0; 77. Shea Mattson 24:34.6; 96. Michael McCausland 24:54.5; 99. Lorenz Herrmann 25:56.56; 105. Ben Shaw 25:06.6; 113. Cruz Flores 25:24.0; 118. John Peckham 25:32.9; 119. Gabriel Dinnel 25:33.2; 121. Sam Fulbright 25:35.5; 129. Zac Bright 25:42.3; 148. Gage Zanette 27:28.4.
WOMEN
Team scores — 1. Utah 38; 2. Colorado State 93; 3. Arkansas 112; 4. Portland 115; 5. Oregon State 170; 6. Oregon 175; 7. Boise State 210; 8. UC Davis 216; 9. Ohio State 238; 10. Washington State 279; 11. San Francisco 284; 12. Air Force 302; 13. Fullerton State 318; 14. UCLA 324; 15. Cal Poly 394; 16. Idaho 423; 17. UC Santa Barbara 464.
Winner — Izzy Thornton-Bott (unattached) 20:04.6.
Washington State individuals — 20. Alaina Stone Boggs 20:32.6; 38. Neema Kimtai 20:52.9; 68. Pia Richards 21:15.5; 70. Caroline Jerotich 21:15.7; 105. Zorana Grujic 21:52.4; 119. Erin Mullins 22:06.9; 123. Samantha Boyle 22:10.0; 129. Maya Nichols 22:18.8.
Idaho individuals — 77. Maya Kobylanski 21:20.5; 85. Katja Pattis 21:29.8; 93. Leah Holmgren 21:38.1; 97, Kelsey Swenson 21:41.1; 107. Nell Baker 21:53.3; 121. Jolene Whiteley 22:08.9; 142. Elise Abbott 22:34.4; 146. Anna Pecha 22:41.9; 150. Nathalia Campos 22:49.2; 162. Kate Bouse 23:52.5.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho sophomore falls in quarters
PROVO, Utah — Idaho sophomore Francisco Bascon split a pair of matches at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Mountain regional at BYU.
Bascon, the No. 24 seed, beat No. 23 seed David Cierny of Utah State 5-7, 7-6 (4) 6-4 in the round of 16, but fell 6-4, 6-4 to Utah State’s Bodin Zarkovic in the quarterfinal round.
Freshman Francisco Gay lost 7-5, 6-2 to 14th-seeded Louis Menard of New Mexico State in the round of 16.
The Vandals next compete in the Pacific Northwest Invitational from Oct. 1-3 at George Fox.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
WSU earns team academic honor
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Washington State women’s soccer team earned the Team Academic Award from the United Soccer Coaches for 2020-21, it was announced.
The Cougars, who were one of 602 college teams honored, finished the year with a 3.35 grade-point average. Team award recipients are active members of the USC college services program with a composite GPA of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale.
GOLF
Jeglum ties for 34th
MOLALLA, Ore. — Moscow’s Loren Jeglum shot a final-round 3-under-par 68 and finished in a tie for 34th place at the PNW PGA Professional Championship at Arrowhead Golf Club.
Jeglum, playing out of Palouse Ridge Golf Club, had a three-round total of 7-over 220 and finished 20 shots behind winner Colin Inglis, the Junction City, Ore., resident who went wire-to-wire.
Inglis, Austin Hurt, Jason Aichele, Ryan Malby, Shane Prante, Tim Feenstra and Ryan Benzel all advance to the 2022 PGA Professional Championship, which takes place April 17-20 in Austin, Texas.