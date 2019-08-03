The University of Idaho announced two additions to its athletic administration Friday.
Marty Northcroft joins the Vandals as assistant athletic director for marketing and fan engagement, and Desmond Banks returns to the school as associate director for development.
Northcroft has been an assistant athletic director at Washington State for the past six years, and also spent time with Virginia, Oklahoma and the Seattle Mariners.
Banks, a former Vandal football player, has served in various business development and account executive roles.
Youth golf event set for Moscow
More than 120 entrants are expected for the Idaho Golf Association’s Junior Amateur Championship that begins Monday at the University of Idaho Golf Course.
A welcome event for the three-day tournament is scheduled for 6:30-9 p.m. Sunday at the Kibbie Dome.
Rounds of golf are slated for 7:30-9:30 a.m. and 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday and 7:30-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.