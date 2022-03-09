BOISE — Idaho men’s basketball senior guard Mikey Dixon was named an honorable mention All-Big Sky performer, it was announced.
Dixon, a 6-foot-2, 165-pound transfer from Grand Canyon, led the Vandals and had the fifth-highest scoring average in the conference at 16.9 points per game. He scored in double figures in 26 games and had 20 or more points in 10. The New Castle, Del., native had two 30-point efforts this season, including a 31-point, 10-rebound performance in an 83-79 win Feb. 12 against Weber State.
In his final regular-season contest, Dixon scored 27 points Saturday to surpass 1,500 in his career as the Vandals beat Northern Arizona 78-69 at home.
The senior guard ranked first in free throw percentage at 87.7 percent and had the second-most free throw makes in the Big Sky at 157. His 506 total points this season were fourth among conference players.
“I’m just excited for Mikey to get recognized by the conference after having such a tremendous year,” coach Zac Claus said in a news release. “It is hard for me to imagine a guy that helped carry us from an offensive standpoint with the way he scored the ball. To average 18 a game, to do it in the efficient way he did is just a testament to his work ethic. He has continued to be a treat to coach all year long.”
The Vandals play Sacramento State in the first round of the conference tournament at 8:30 a.m. today at Idaho Central Arena.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
WSU hires Blitz as an assistant
Former University of Missouri coach Bryan Blitz was named an assistant at Washington State, it was announced.
Blitz replaces associate coach Kevin Boyd, who left to take charge at Milwaukee.
Blitz founded the Missouri soccer program, coaching the Tigers for 25 years before stepping down after last season. Blitz and Shulenberger will be reunited, as the WSU leader was an assistant for Mizzou for five years under Blitz.
Blitz led the Tigers to two Big 12 titles and seven NCAA tournament appearances.
“Bryan is a proven winner, a tireless recruiter, and a coach that always gets everything out of his players,” Shulenberger said in a release.