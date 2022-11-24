SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The good news for the Idaho men’s basketball team? The Vandals had their best shooting performance of the young season. The bad news? Cal Poly was a touch better.

The Mustangs used a 13-0 run early in the second half, and they hit almost 59 percent of their shots in beating Idaho 82-71 in a California Thanksgiving Jam game at the Mott Athletics Center.

Alimamy Koroma had 23 points in 25 minutes for Cal Poly (2-3), which went 30-for-51 (58.8 percent) from the field, including 5-of-13 (38.5 percent) from distance, and was 17-for-20 (85 percent) at the line. Camren Pierce chipped in 15 points. Trevon Taylor tallied 11 points. Brantly Stevenson contributed 10 points.

