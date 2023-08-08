The University of Idaho football team earned another preseason top-25 ranking ahead of the 2023 season.

STATS Perform’s top-25 poll ranked the Vandals eighth in the nation. Idaho was one of six Big Sky conference teams to make the list. The only in-conference team ranked above the Vandals was Montana State at third.

This most recent is one of several preseason top-10 rankings for a Vandals team with multiple all-conference or All-American players such as Hayden Hatten, Gevani McCoy and Marcus Harris just to name a few.

