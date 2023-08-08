The University of Idaho football team earned another preseason top-25 ranking ahead of the 2023 season.
STATS Perform’s top-25 poll ranked the Vandals eighth in the nation. Idaho was one of six Big Sky conference teams to make the list. The only in-conference team ranked above the Vandals was Montana State at third.
This most recent is one of several preseason top-10 rankings for a Vandals team with multiple all-conference or All-American players such as Hayden Hatten, Gevani McCoy and Marcus Harris just to name a few.
Idaho’s first chance to prove the rankings right will be against Lamar on Aug. 31 in Beaumont, Texas.
COLLEGE GOLF
Two Idaho golfers named All-Scholar Athletes
Two athletes on the University of Idaho women’s golf team were named All-American Scholars by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association on Monday.
Boram Jung and Jenna Bruggeman earned the honors by meeting the criteria of a 3.5 or higher GPA, being on a roster at the conclusion of the team’s season and having competed in 50% of the scheduled competition for the season.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WSU finalizes nonconference schedule
The Washington State men’s basketball has announced the finalization of its nonconference schedule on Monday.
The Cougars will begin their season against the Idaho Vandals on Nov. 6 at the Beasley Coliseum — renewing the Battle of the Palouse rivalry after it wasn’t scheduled in 2022-23.
Additional highlights of WSU’s nonconference schedule are: hosting Eastern Washington on Nov. 27 in Pullman — a rematch of last year’s NIT game in which the Eagles upset the Cougars, an opening round game of the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off event against Mississippi State on Nov. 18 in Uncasville, Conn., and a game against Boise State on Dec. 31 in at the Spokane Arena as part of the Numerica Holiday Hoops event supporting Numerica CARES for Kids — which supports youth and families in eastern Washington.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Idaho to play exhibition matches this week
The University of Idaho women’s soccer team is set to play a pair of exhibition games ahead of the 2023 season.
Idaho will host Trinity Western today at 3 p.m. inside the P1FCU Kibbie Dome and will play its second exhibition game against the University of Oregon on Friday at 3 p.m. in Eugene, Ore.
Due to them being exhibition games, scores and stats will not be published and the games will not be livestreamed. Today’s game against Trinity Western will be available to the public.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
WSU finalizes coaching staff
Washington State baseball coach Nathan Choate announced two additions to his coaching staff on Monday.
The Cougars added Brandon Vial as Director of Player Development and Austin Ames as Director of Baseball Operations.
Vial the last two years worked as an assistant/pitchers and catchers coach at Lewis-Clark State College, where the team made the NAIA World Series championship game both years he was an assistant. Under his coaching, the Warriors finished second in the NAIA in 2022 with a team ERA of 3.21.
Vial also worked as director of player (and program) development at Georgia Gwinnett in 2021, the same year the Grizzlies won the NAIA World Series.
Before being hired at WSU, Ames worked this summer as an operations intern at Team USA in North Carolina and as an operation intern for MLB at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Fla.
Ames also worked as a ticket sales associate with the St. Louis Cardinals and had several roles with Southeast Missouri State from 2020-22.
Additional coaching staff members are Jake Valentine returning as assistant and recruiting coordinator. Valentine will also work as an outfielders and hitting coach. Joe Perez will also work as an assistant and will coach the infielders and assist with hitters and Eric Hutting will work as an assist while working with the catchers and assisting with the pitchers and hitters.
YOUTH BASEBALL
Generals eliminated from Coopers Dream Park Tournament in round of 16
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — The 12U Generals Baseball team of Moscow were eliminated in the round of 16 of the Cooperstown Dreams Park tournament on Monday, losing 9-3 to the West Coast Federals of San Mateo, Calif.
The Generals advanced to the round of 16 with two wins on Sunday, including an extra innings win in the round of 32.
In the first game on Sunday, the Generals blanked the Wellesley Raiders of Wellesley, Mass., 5-0.
The Generals struck out six Raiders, walked one and allowed just five hits in six innings of work.
In Game 2 on Sunday against the City of Champions of Inglewood, Calif., the Generals led 2-1 after the first inning.
The Champions tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning and both teams recorded a run in the sixth to tie the game at 3-3.
Neither squad was able to score in the seventh, eighth or ninth inning and the game went to a tenth.
In the extra frame, the Generals put up three runs to take a 6-3 lead. The Champions nearly forced another extra inning, scoring two runs in the bottom of the 10th, but couldn’t get closer.
On Monday against the Federals, The Generals found themselves down 4-1 after the first inning. The deficit grew in the second with the Federals taking a 6-1 lead.
The Generals cut into the deficit at the top of the fourth, putting up two runs to bring the game within three runs, but the Federals added three more to their tally in the bottom of the same inning to take a 9-3 lead, which ended up being the final score.
The Generals finished the tournament with a 6-2 record, with the only losses coming against teams in the final four.
“Amazing run, amazing heart,” Generals coach Jeremy Spencer said.
Full stats for the Raiders and Federals games were not available at press time.
Generals 5, Raiders 0
Raiders 000 000—0 5 1
Generals 003 32x—5 7 0
Kirkland and Lovinger.
Generals hits — Kirkland 2 (2B), Northcroft, Smith, Helbling, Lovinger, Scalzo.
———
Generals 6, City of Champions 5
Generals 200 001 000 3—6 15 2
City of Champions 100 101 000 2—5 7 0
Smith, Scalzo (4), Helbling (6), Northcroft (9) and Northcroft, N/A; Aguayo, Vallejo (4), Owens (8) and Guerra. W—Northcroft; L—Owens.
Generals hits — Helbling 4 (HR), Smith 3 (HR), Kirkland 2 (2B), Scalzo 2, Northcroft, Schoo, Rod, Karino-Evans.
City of Champions hits — Guerra 2, Weiss 2, Aguayo (HR), Kenney, Vallejo.
———
Federals 9, Generals 3
Generals 100 200—3 7 1
Federals 420 30x—9 7 1
Lovinger, Karino-Evans (3), Scalzo (4) and Northcroft.
Generals hits — Helbling 2 (HR), Smith 2, Northcroft, Kirkland, Karino-Evans.