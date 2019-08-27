Tickets for upcoming University of Idaho volleyball home matches are on sale now, with single-match tickets priced at $5 per person and season tickets at $49 each.
They can be purchased by logging on to GoVandals.com/tickets, calling (208)-885-6466 or visiting the UI ticket office.
UI Women’s golf
Hausmann advances at LPGA Qualifying School
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — University of Idaho women’s golf alumna Sophie Hausmann advanced to the second stage of LPGA Qualifying School after finishing the 72-hole first stage at 3-over-par to tie for 57th place.
Hausmann opened with an even-par 72. She improved Friday, carding birdies on 13 and 16 to finish the day at 1-under. The Nottuln, Germany, native played each of the two weekend rounds at 2-over 74 to finish the tournament at 291, two strokes ahead of the final cut.
Stage II of the qualifying school is set for Oct. 14-17 at Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice, Fla. Hausmann is one of 30 amateurs among the 96 women who advanced out of Stage I.