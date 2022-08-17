BOISE — The Kendrick football team begins the 2022 season the same way it ended the 2021 campaign: at the top.
The Tigers, who finished 9-2 and won all three of their playoff games to take the Idaho Class 1A Division II title, start the year No. 1 in the classification in the state media preseason poll that was released Tuesday.
After a 52-0 loss to Oakley the third weekend of the season, Kendrick won seven of its final eight games, including a 30-24 decision against Carey in the state title game at the Kibbie Dome.
Lewis County also received a vote after finishing 3-5 a year ago.
In Class 1A Division I, defending Whitepine League champion Prairie is ranked No. 4 and Lapwai is ranked No. 5. The Pirates ran the table in the league a year ago, but fell to the Wildcats 68-36 in the second round of the state playoffs. Lapwai fell 51-6 to Raft River in the semifinal round.
Also receiving votes were Genesee and Potlatch. The Bulldogs were 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the league in 2021, and the Loggers were 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the league. Genesee lost in the first round of the playoffs and Potlatch beat Grace in the opening round but fell to Raft River in the quarterfinal round.
Lewiston received votes in Class 5A and Moscow got votes in Class 4A.
The Bengals finished 7-3 in 2021 and were part of a three-way tie atop the Inland Empire League. Lewiston lost in the first round of the postseason. The Bears finished 3-5 last season but didn’t win a game in the IEL.
Bebich misses cut at U.S. Amateur
PARAMUS, N.J. — Washington State junior Preston Bebich shot a second consecutive 77 and missed the cut at the 122nd United States Amateur at the Ridgewood Country Club.
Bebich finished his two rounds at 13-over 154, tying for 183rd place. The top 64 moved on to single-elimination match play that begins today.
Bebich, of Gig Harbor, Wash., had two birdies, five bogeys and two double bogeys on his round, which he played at Arcola Country Club.
It’s the second consecutive year a Cougar has competed in the event. In 2021, Max Sekulic also took part.
Troy, Ala. 6, Idaho Falls 5 In World Series
SHELBY, N.C. — The Idaho Falls Bandits fell one out short of winning their third straight American Legion Baseball World Series championship in a 6-5 loss to Troy of Alabama.
Tanner Taylor’s two-out single to right tied the game at 5, then Shelton Arroyo scored from third on a passed ball to put the Alabama team ahead.
Idaho Falls loaded the bases with one out in the bottom half of the inning, but the final two batters struck out.
Eliot Jones went 2-for-4 with a run and a RBI. Ryan Horvath knocked in two.
Idaho Falls won the Series in 2019 and 2021. The 2020 tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.
Troy won the first Series title for the state of Alabama since 1967.
Idaho Falls 050 000 0—5 7 1
Reigh Jordan, Press Jefcoat (4) and N/A; Merit Jones, Jaxon Grimmett (7) and N/A. W—Jefcoat. L—Jones.
Troy hits — Brooks Bryan 3, Tanner Taylor 2 (2B), Shelton Arroryo, Will Powell (2B).
Idaho Falls hits — Eliot Jones 2 (2B), Conner Hall 2 (2B), RJ Woods, Merit Jones, Ryan Horvath.