BOISE — The Kendrick football team begins the 2022 season the same way it ended the 2021 campaign: at the top.

The Tigers, who finished 9-2 and won all three of their playoff games to take the Idaho Class 1A Division II title, start the year No. 1 in the classification in the state media preseason poll that was released Tuesday.

After a 52-0 loss to Oakley the third weekend of the season, Kendrick won seven of its final eight games, including a 30-24 decision against Carey in the state title game at the Kibbie Dome.

Tags

Recommended for you