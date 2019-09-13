KENDRICK — Cooper Hewett rushed for 112 yards before going down with a hamstring injury in the first quarter Thursday night as the undefeated Kendrick High football team beat Potlatch 44-24 in a nonleague game called in the third quarter because of malfunctioning lights.
Hewett buckled up during an approximately 70-yard run and won’t play next week, Tigers coach Zane Hobart said.
Alex Sneve made good on Hewett’s long run with a 10-yard touchdown keeper on that drive, one of his two scores on the ground, and he finished 6-for-12 passing for 98 yards.
Coaches for both schools agreed to stop the game midway through the third period when the main circuit breaker at Kendrick’s field repeatedly faltered.
Chase Burke rushed for 52 yards and tallied 43 reception yards for the Tigers (3-0), and Talon Alexander made four catches for 52 yards as well as nabbing three conversion throws.
Potlatch .............................. 8 16 0—24
Kendrick ............................. 24 20 0—44
Potlatch — Jerrod Nicholson 25 run (T. Wilcoxson pass from Justin Nicholson)
Kendrick — Alexe Sneve 49 run (Chase Burke run)
Kendrick — Sneve 10 run (Talon Alexander pass from Sneve)
Kendrick — Burke 32 run (Alexander pass from Sneve)
Potlatch — Kenon Brown 3 run (Brown run)
Kendrick — Kolby Anderson 1 run (Alexander pass from Sneve)
Kendrick — Alexander 35 pass from Sneve (run failed)
Kendrick — Sneve 26 run (pass failed)
Potlatch — Akins 32 pass from Ju. Nicholson (Ju. Nicholson run)
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Colfax gets past Asotin
ASOTIN — Colfax plunged into its Southeast 2B League volleyball scheduled by sweeping Asotin. The scores were 25-19, 25-15, 27-25.
Colfax was more efficient on both sides of the service dynamic and was more consistent overall.
For Asotin, Kayla Paine provided seven kills, Maddie Shriver added 12 assists and the digs leaders with six each were Mackenzie Stein and Cassie Clovis.
Troy stays perfect
TROY — Morgan Blazzard collected 14 kills as Troy topped Prairie 25-9, 25-6, 25-14 to stay undefeated in Whitepine League action.
Lindsey Kwate notched eight kills and five aces for the Trojans (8-1, 5-0), who served sharply enough to take Prairie out of its comfort zone.
JV — Prairie def. Troy.
Colton downs Prescott
COLTON — Josie Schultheis racked up 10 kills to lead Colton to a four-set win over Prescott.
The scores were 25-9, 25-23, 25-27, 25-17.
Rylee Vining sparked the Wildcat offense with 26 assists, Addyson Purnell added six aces and Sidni Whitcomb had 15 digs.
Eagles win by sweep
Annie Goetze piled kup 10 kills and three blocks as Pullman Christian downed Christian Center of Hayden, Idaho.
The scores were 25-12, 25-16, 25-22.
Alina Combs furnished five kills and 10 digs for the Eagles (2-0), who had a two-week hiatus after their first match of the season. Twin sisters Grace and Faith Berg had 10 assists each, and Samantha Shaffer tallied nine digs.
JV — Pullman Christian def. Center 25-13, 25-18, 15-8.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Moscow 4, Lakeland 1
Amin Rezamand produced Moscow’s last three goals as the Bears dominated Lakeland in their first 4A Inland Empire League match.
Evan Odberg also scored for Moscow (3-1-2, 1-0-0), which led 2-0 at halftime. Odberg and Toby Searcy tallied one assist apiece.
The last of Rezamand’s goals came on a penalty kick.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Moscow 5, Lakeland 0
RATHDRUM — Chloe Baker notched a shutout in goal and Ally Gerke scored a hat trick as Moscow blasted 4A Inland Empire League foe Lakeland.
The shutout was Baker’s second shutout of the season to help the Bears improveto 2-2-1.
The hat trick was Gerke’s first this year.
“I think it was a total team effort from front to back,” coach Josh Davis said.
Moscow 2 3—5
Lakeland 0 0—0
Moscow —Serena Strawn, 9th
Ava Jakich-kunze, 23rd
Moscow — Ally Gerke, 61st
Moscow — Gerke, 67
Moscow — Gerke, 74
Shots — Moscow 25, Lakeland 2
Saves — Moscow: Chloe Baker 2. Lakeland: unknown, 25.
WV 3, Pullman 0
Plunging directly into Great Northern League play in its season opener, Pullman dropped a match to a West Valley team that had played a nonleague tuneup.
The Greyhounds had canceled a nonconference match because of the opponent’s lack of players, and they were tentative against West Valley, said coach Doug Winchell.
Hallie McDougle made nine saves in a solid debut as Pullman goalkeeper
West Valley 1 2—3
Pullman 0 0—0
West Valley — Baylee Trejo (Alyssa Amann), 33rd
West Valley — Trejo, 54th
West Valley — Kennedy Cargile (Amann) ,69th min
Shots — West Valley 20, Pullman 6
Saves — West Valley: Maloney 6; Pullman: McDougle 9.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Coug men set league times
Washington State will begin the Pac-12 portion of its men’s basketball season at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 at home against USC, the Cougars learned Thursday with the announcement of tipoff times for those games.
WSU conference schedule
Jan. 2 — USC, 7:30 p.m. 4 — UCLA, 4 p.m. 9 at California, 7:30 p.m. 11 — at Stanford, 3 p.m. 16 — Oregon, 6 p.m. 18 — Oregon State, 1 p.m. 23 — at Colorado, 7 p.m. 25 — at Utah, 4 p.m. 29 Arizona State, 8 p.m.
Feb. 1 — Arizona, 5 p.m. 9 — Washington, 3 p.m. 13 — at UCLA, 8 p.m. 15 — at USC, 5 p.m. 19 — California, 7 p.m. 23 — Stanford, 5 p.m. 28 — at Washington, 6 p.m.
March 5 — at Arizona, 7:30 p.m. 7 — at Arizona State, 3:30 p.m.
UI women set nonleague slate
The University of Idaho women’s basketball team will kick off its season with a home exhibition game against Lewis-Clark State on Nov. 1, the Vandals announced Thursday in divulging their nonconference schedule.
UI nonconference schedule.
Nov. — Lewis-Clark State (exhibition). 5 — at Oklahoma State. 13 — Colorado State. 18 — at San Francisco. 20 — at Seattle. 29-30 — Holiday Beach Classic, San Luis Obispo, Calif. (29 — Lamar. 30 — Old Dominion).
Dec. 3 — at San Diego. 15 — at South Florida. 21 — Hawaii.