KENDRICK — Sage Cochrane recorded five hits while Harley Heimgartner and Natalie Kimbley added four apiece as Kendrick whipped Nezperce on Wednesday in a Whitepine League softball doubleheader.
The Tigers prevailed 16-1 and 17-2, both in three innings.
Kenadie Kirk tripled and doubled for the Tigers (11-6, 9-5), and Taylor Boyer contributed two doubles and a single.
“Really happy with the way we hit,” Kendrick coach Morgan LeBlanc said. “We pitched well and fielded well.”
GAME 1
Kendrick 655—16 15 0
Nezperce 001—1 4 0
Taylor and Kirk. Miller and Matson.
Kendrick hits — Kirk (2B), Taylor, Morgan 2 (2B), Tweit, Heimgartner 2 (2B), Kimbley, Silflow 2 (2B), Cochrane 3 (2B), Boyer 2 (2B).
Nezperce hits — Morton, Wemhoff.
———
GAME 2
Nezperce 101—2 8 0
Kendrick 638—17 17 1
Miller, Zenner (3) and Esinosa. Heimgartner, Morgan (3) and Kirk.
Nezperce hits — Horton (2B), Miller, Matson, Esinosa 2, M. Wemhoff, Zenner 2.
Kendrick hits — Kirk (3B), Taylor 2 (2B), Warner, Tweit 2, Heimgartner 2, Kimbley 3, Silflow 2 (2B), Cochrane 2, Boyer (2B).
Genesee 22, Troy 0
GENESEE — Everyone in the lineup got a hit as the Bulldogs beat the Trojans in a Whitepine League game moved to Genesee because of unplayable field conditions at Troy.
“We all hit the ball really well tonight,” Bulldogs coach Brian Malcom said. “I was really happy with the way we hit it.”
Shelby Hanson had three hits, including a double, for Genesee (8-5, 7-5). Audrey Barber had two hits, including a triple, and McKenna Miller had two hits, including a double. Kendra Meyer struck out five in the circle to pick up the win.
Whitney Foster and Madison Bendel each had one hit for Troy (2-10, 2-10).
Genesee (10)57—22 16 1
Troy 000—0 2 4
Kendra Meyer and Maxine English; Madison Bendel and Dericka Morgan.
Genesee hits — Shelby Hanson 3 (2B), Audrey Barber 2 (3B), McKenna Miller 2 (2B), Harlei Donner 2, Makayla Hermann 2, Brinley Lowe 2, Riley Leseman (2B), Kendra Meyer, Maxine English.
Troy hits — Whitney Foster, Madison Bendel.
Gar-Pal 13-13, DeSales 17-8
WALLA WALLA — Denni Fealy delivered two doubles and Garfield-Palouse pulled off a triple play Tuesday in a late-reported Southeast 1B League spilt with DeSales.
The Vikings lost the opener 17-13 before winning the nightcap 13-8.
The turnaround spark may have come in the first inning of the second game, when outfielder Morgan Lentz snagged a line drive and threw to first baseman Maci Brantner, who fired to shortstop Fealy for a triple play.
Kenzi Pedersen doubled and singled in the Gar-Pal win.
BASEBALL
DeSales 10-16, Colton 0-0
COLTON — Mustering only two hits in each game, Colton absorbed a Southeast 1B League doubleheader loss to DeSales.
The scores were 10-0 and 16-0.
Matt Reisenauer tallied a hit in each game for the Wildcats.
GAME 1
DeSales 013 60—10 7 0
Colton 000 00x—0 2 3
Ryan Chase and Seamus Doohan. Angus Jordan and Dan Bell.
DeSales hits — Billy Holtzinger, Remy Acreo 3, Frankie Worden, Daniel Balof, Diego Caso.
Colton hits — Matt Reisenauer, Colton Pfaff.
———
GAME 2
DeSales 400 11(10)—16 12 0
Colton 000 00x—0 2 3
Sal Sisk and Chase. Angus Jordan and Kane Weiker.
DeSales hits — Caden McCollaugh, Billy Holtzinger 3 (3B), Chase (2B), Daniel Balof 3, Aaron Kjeldgaard 2 (2B), Diego Caso 2 (2B).
Colton hits – Reisenauer, Jordan.
Colton 13, Asotin JV 3
COLTON — Dan Bell went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI on Tuesday as the host Wildcats beat the Panthers’ JV team in a game that went six innings because of the mercy rule.
Kane Weiker doubled twice, scored two runs and had and RBI for Colton (8-6), which scored in every inning and had two or more runs in four innings. Matthew Reisenauer went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBI. Angus Jordan was 2-for-4 with a run scored and three RBI.
Weiker picked up the win on the mound.
Asotin JV 210 000—3 4 4
Colton 251 122—13 11 0
Olerich, Thomas (2) and Engle; Kane Weiker, Raph Arnhold (5) and Dan Bell. W—Weiker. L—Olerich.
Asotin JV hits — Keiby (2B), Biery, Thomas, Kelly.
Colton hits — Kane Weiker 2 (2 2B), Matthew Reisenauer 2 (3B), Dan Bell 2 (2B), Angus Jordan 2, Wyatt Jordan, Grant Wolf, Colton Pfaff.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
WSU players honored
SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State senior Michaela Bayerlova was named the Pac-12 Conference’s singles player of the year, and teammate Savanna Ly-Nguyen earned all-conference honors, it was announced.
Bayerlova is the first player in program history to win player of the year honors. She also collected her third first-team award. She finished 17-2 during the regular season and was 8-1 in the conference.
Playing mostly at No. 2, Ly-Nguyen was 13-7 overall and 6-2 in the Pac-12.