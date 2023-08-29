CRAIGMONT — The Kendrick High School volleyball team earned its first win in emphatic fashion on Monday.

Kendrick swept the Highland Huskies of Craigmont 3-0 off an 18-for-18 serving performance by senior Hailey Taylor.

Kendrick (1-1, 1-0) didn’t allow Highland (0-2, 0-2) to get double-digit points in any set and won by scores of 25-9, 25-5 and 25-9.

